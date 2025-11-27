Rangers News & Rumors: Parssinen, Quick, Trocheck Speaks

The New York Rangers have been looking to bounce back this season as they try to win their first Stanley Cup since 1994, but their rough start to the 2025-26 season has some fans growing concerned. At the time of this article, they sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with a 12-11-2 record and 26 points, but with how tight the division is, they aren’t out of the playoff race by any means.

Related: 3 Things the New York Rangers Are Thankful for So Far This Season

In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, we take a look at the speculation surrounding Juuso Parssinen, an update on Jonathan Quick, and touch on some honesty from Vincent Trocheck.

Juuso Parssinen Clears Waivers, Has Interest From Other Teams

The Rangers made a roster move, placing forward Juuso Parssinen on waivers. Some wondered if he would get claimed, but that didn’t happen as he cleared and was assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Juuso Parssinen, New York Rangers (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

In a recent edition of 32 Thoughts from Elliotte Friedman, the insider claimed that while nobody claimed him, there is still some interest around the league if the Rangers look at moving him, or if he is looking for a fresh start.

“Not surprised Juuso Parssinen cleared waivers,” Friedman said. He continued: “I think there is interest, depending on what the Rangers are willing to do. Next season at $1.25M is the challenge.”

Alex Texier and David Kampf both agreed to mutually terminate their contracts with their previous teams as they found a fresh start, and there is a possibility that this could become a reality for Parssinen as well. Time will tell.

Jonathan Quick Placed on Injured Reserve

According to a recent report, the Rangers have placed Jonathan Quick on injured reserve, and he will miss some time as he rehabs an injury.

Quick, who is 39 years old, has played six games this season. In those games, he has three wins with one shutout, while posting a 1.69 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .944 save percentage (SV%), as well as a 6.7 goals-saved-above-expected (GSAX).

Vincent Trocheck Speaks Honestly

Vincent Trocheck was interviewed and was talking about how tight the Metropolitan Division was, and was very honest about where the team was at, and how important their game against the St. Louis Blues was.

Vincent Trocheck on the importance of tonight's win vs. St. Louis:



"We need wins. The East is so tight right now. Any win you jump four spots and a loss you drop four spots. We needed this one" pic.twitter.com/BlCurHjzsC — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) November 25, 2025

Trocheck is spot-on, and the Metropolitan Division is separated by only a few points. A win could catapult a team to the top, while a loss could shoot them all the way back to the bottom.

The Rangers have a winning record right now and have stayed in the hunt as the season moves along and December approaches, but if they want a chance at being one of the teams that make the postseason out of their tough division, they need to find a way to string more wins together.

They have had their fair share of issues, but they remain competitive. It’s too early to tell whether they will be buyers at the 2026 Trade Deadline, but they have plenty of time before they have to make that decision. For now, they will just keep plugging away.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.