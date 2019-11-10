GLENDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Hartman scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Minnesota Wild rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Saturday night.

Jared Spurgeon had two assists, including a long pass from the corner to Hartman at 4:54 of the third. Mikko Koivu, Kevin Fiala and Matt Dumba also scored, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots for the Wild.

Michael Grabner and Jakob Chychrun put Arizona ahead 2-0 in the first period and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored. Darcy Kuemper made 20 saves.

Minnesota has won two of three. Arizona has lost three in a row for the first time this season.

Grabner’s fifth goal of the season came at 8:50 of the first period. Defenceman Aaron Ness floated a pass to Grabner, and the puck hit Grabner’s skate as he tried to control it, sliding slowly past Wild defenders and Dubnyk.

Michael Grabner, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ness picked up his first point as a Coyote with the assist.

Chychrun scored 90 seconds later for his fourth goal of the season, the product of Nick Schmaltz digging the puck off the boards and a pass from Christian Dvorak.

The Wild rallied in the second period with three goals for a 3-3 tie at the second intermission.

Minnesota’s Zach Parise hit the post on the Wild’s only power play and Koivu fired in a rebound seconds later at 3:19.

The Coyotes went up by two goals again when Hinostroza sent in a right-handed wrist shot at 8:20.

Fiala stuffed in a loose puck at 13:04 to make it 3-2, and the Wild drew even with 49.7 seconds left right after Dubnyk denied Hinostroza on a breakaway. Jason Zucker passed the puck out from behind the Coyotes’ net, and Dumba’s slap shot was too fast for Kuemper.

Minnesota Wild’s Devan Dubnyk (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Kuemper went to the bench with under two minutes to play, but the Coyotes couldn’t force overtime despite a 6-on-4 situation for the final 12.9 seconds.

NOTES

Arizona’s Eric Comrie, who has been an emergency backup goaltender this season and has yet to appear in a game, was assigned to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners for conditioning purposes. … D Jason Demers missed his second straight game due to a lower body injury, but C Brad Richardson and D Jordan Oesterle were back in the lineup. Oesterle started and logged an assist. Richardson had missed seven straight games with an upper body injury. … Wild C Luke Kunin was scratched due to illness, and F Marcus Foligno was also scratched with an injury.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: At Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Arizona: At Washington on Monday night.

Jose M. Romero, The Associated Press