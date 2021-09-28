Minnesota Wild 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Minnesota Wild 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Wild writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Minnesota Wild Contracts Ranked As the Minnesota Wild enter the 2021-22 season, they have some good contracts and some not-so-good ones. Here are their contracts ranked.

Minnesota Wild’s Central Division Preview The Minnesota Wild are in one of the toughest divisions in the NHL, the Central Division, they’ll face a test with each team they play.

Wild 2021-22 Roster Could Really Use a Healthy Marco Rossi Marco Rossi has a strong chance at making the Wild’s lineup for the 2021-22 season. What can he provide to a slowly improving team?

Wild’s 3 Best Value Contracts for 2021-22 As the 2021-22 NHL season nears, here’s a look at the three best value Minnesota Wild contracts ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Wild Will Rely on Proven Talbot and Kahkonen Potential in Net The Minnesota Wild 2021-22 goal outlook includes Cam Talbot remaining the starter and optimism for Kappo Kahkonen breaking out

5 Minnesota Wild Milestones to Watch for in 2021-22 Several Minnesota Wild players could potentially hit milestones in the 2021-22 NHL season. Here’s a look at five of the biggest ones.

Wild’s Fiala Set For Big Payday in 2022 Offseason Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala is set for a massive payday next offseason after signing a 1-year contract extension.

Wild Goaltending Depth Shallow as They Enter the Season The Minnesota Wild have two capable goaltenders but their depth beyond those two may need some work going forward.

Wild’s Quiet Free Agency Could Hurt Offense in 2021-22 The Minnesota Wild were not very active when it came to offense in free agency which could hurt them in the long run.

Top 10 Wild Prospects for the 2021-22 Season Who are the top 10 Minnesota Wild prospects for the 2021-22 season? Find out here.