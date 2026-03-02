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Wild Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Trade Deadline Looms and Marcus Foligno Injury

Mariah (. 4 min read COM

The Minnesota Wild had an interesting first week back after the Olympic break ended, as they had a road back-to-back with their gold medalists getting back just in time for the plane to Colorado on Wednesday, Feb. 25, for their first game back on Thursday, Feb. 26, against the Colorado Avalanche. 

While the Wild found success against the Avalanche, the second half of their back-to-back did not go their way as they fell to the Utah Mammoth. They also fell to the Blues to finish the week in their first game back home following the Olympic break. The Wild have another three games this week, with one at home and two more on the road. Here are a couple storylines to watch for the week of Mar. 2 – Mar. 9. 

Trade Deadline Looms 

Saying the trade deadline looms sounds a lot more dreadful than it should, but for the Wild, this is likely one of the most interesting deadlines they’ve had over the years. Of course, everyone expects them to make a move, especially after they were willing to put a lot on the line to bring in Quinn Hughes. 

Obviously, no one really knows what general manager Bill Guerin is thinking, but at the Wild’s press conference prior to their loss to the Blues, Guerin made it clear that if the right move is there, he’ll go for it, but also don’t be surprised if they decide not to make a move at all. He wants to get this team in a position to win, but he knows he has to be careful with the players and assets he still has. 

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“Yeah, we’ve got room to do some things, and you know we’d like to again look I’ve always said if I have a chance to make the team better I will, it’s just gotta make sense, whatever the ask is, whatever we feel is a good price for whatever we’re getting we’ll do it, if it’s astronomical and doesn’t make sense, and could hurt something for us in the future, whatever than we won’t. We’ve got to look at short-term and long-term every single time we’re doing something like this, but again, if we get a chance to improve the team, we will,” said Guerin during his press conference prior to the game. 

Wild’s Foligno Out 

While he’s not a big scorer or point producer, Marcus Foligno does make an impact when he’s in the lineup every night. Whether it’s blocking shots or making the big hit that causes a change of possession, Foligno leaves an impression. They did miss his play already when it came to their loss against the Blues, as their head coach, John Hynes, said in his postgame press conference, they needed more physicality. 

Marcus Foligno Minnesota Wild
Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Usually, that means Foligno, but now the Wild will need others to step up in his absence. Both Guerin and Hynes acknowledged they were still finding out the severity of his injury during their press conferences. The Wild do still have players like Yakov Trenin, Vinnie Hinostroza, Ryan Hartman, and, on some nights, Tyler Pitlick. However, they have to find a way to add more physicality but stay within the lines so they don’t end up in penalty trouble. 

Wild Schedule Mar. 2 – Mar. 9

Date OpponentTime (CT)LocationNotes
Tues. Mar. 3Tampa Bay Lightning8:30 PMGrand Casino Arena Need to bounce back 
Fri. Mar. 6Vegas Golden Knights9:00 PM T-Mobile Arena First game following trade deadline 
Sun. Mar. 8Colorado Avalanche1:00 PMBall Arena Can they beat the Avalanche twice in a row?

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Mariah E. Stark (Holland)

Mariah E. Stark (Holland)

Mariah Stark (Holland) is a contributing Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Frost writer for THW. Having played hockey since the age of six, she understands the game at an in-depth level and has been a fan of the Wild since their inception. She was the women's hockey beat writer for her college paper at the University of North Dakota. Following her graduation, she wrote for the websites The Runner Sports and Realsport before landing at The Hockey Writers.

She's been covering the Wild at THW since October of 2020, recently credentailed (Oct. 2024) on a game-by-game basis, she specializes in game takeaways along with some features.

She also covers the Minnesota Frost in the PWHL and has been credentialed to cover them since Jan. 2024. She is always looking for different angles to cover the Wild and Frost to dig deeper into the stories surrounding the teams to help fans connect on a more personal level. To follow her journey and see the latest follow her on Twitter @MariahEStark.

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