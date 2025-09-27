William Nylander: Toronto’s Newest YouTube Personality

He started as a 40-goal scorer in the NHL, but William Nylander‘s latest adventure might be the most compelling for fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward.

A little over a month ago, the 29-year-old kicked off his venture on the popular video-sharing site, YouTube. He started his own channel and followed it up by releasing a video with some insight into his daily life as a professional athlete in the heart of the city.

The short, in which he entitled Welcome to my YouTube!, allowed viewers to see what kinds of things Nylander experiences on a day-to-day basis. It included clips of him and his family, dinners in Toronto and took him to other fun spots around the world.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

“I just thought it would be a fun thing to do and give fans insight into my life away from the rink and hopefully [there’s] some fun stuff in there,” said Nylander on why he started the channel.

Clearly he wasn’t wrong, as his channel has already hit 24,000 subscribers with his debut video having been watched nearly 44,000 times as of Saturday, September 27.

As for Nylander, this is just another example of how his personality has meshed with playing in Toronto where the focus never seems to be off of the players. Welcoming fans into his life is just another example of Nylander’s poise under pressure as a star for the Maple Leafs.

Nylander was also a part of the Amazon Prime documentary Faceoff: Inside the NHL during it’s original season, which helped with his comfort in front of the camera. As for who’s going to help with the production of his channel, Nylander admits his family will be involved while teammates haven’t joined up just yet.