Welcome to Jets Weekly, where you can catch up on the past week of Winnipeg Jets hockey. From hot topics to news and notes, this is where you can find all things Jets related throughout the 2019-20 season.

The Jets started the week off by renewing their rivalry with the Nashville Predators in a key Central Division matchup. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck came up huge again, stopping 38 of 39 shots in the win.

The Jets then went into Dallas to take on the Stars in another big divisional clash. The Stars got their revenge, beating the Jets 5-3 despite surrendering a three-goal lead. The Jets won the first matchup between the two teams back on Nov. 10. Forward Andrew Copp scored early in the third period to tie the game with Mark Scheifele notching the game-winner just 21 seconds into overtime.

The Jets’ final game of the week came against the Columbus Blue Jackets back at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Copp was once again a factor, scoring the game-winner with 1:54 left in regulation to give the Jets the 4-3 win. The win, however, did come at a cost. The team lost two defensemen to injuries and goaltender Laurent Brossoit left late in the third period and did not return.

Injuries Strike Again

The Jets cannot seem to catch a break on injuries. Defensemen Josh Morrissey and Nathan Beaulieu left the game on Nov. 23 and did not return. Brossoit stopped 27 of 30 shots before exiting the game mid-way through the third period with muscle cramps. Hellebuyck stopped all five shots he faced and got the win in Brossoit’s relief.

#NHLJets HC Paul Maurice said G Laurent Brossoit was indeed cramping up and that’s why he left the game. Brossoit told him he was ready to go back in, but based on circumstances Maurice wasn’t going to put him back into the game — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeAthletic) November 24, 2019

Head coach Paul Maurice said he expects Morrissey to be okay after taking a dump-in off the leg. Beaulieu will need to undergo more tests after blocking a shot that went off his hand/wrist. He has been great since returning to the lineup and losing him again for an extended period of time would be a tough blow to the Jets’ backend.

Brossoit should also be all right and was mainly kept out of the game for precautionary reasons. He seemed ready to return and was visibly frustrated while talking with Maurice behind the Jets’ bench.

Appleton and Bourque Progressing

Forwards Mason Appleton and Gabriel Bourque are both making strides in their recoveries. They are roughly two weeks away from returning to the Jets’ lineup – That is good news for both the Jets and Manitoba Moose. The Moose should get forwards Logan Shaw and Joona Luoto returned to them in the American Hockey League with Appleton and Bouruq likely to fill in on the Jets’ fourth line again.

Laurent Brossoit to start tonight.



Mason Appleton and Gabriel Bourque are approximately two weeks away from being worked back in.



Paul Maurice wants to see one more tweak from his split power play units before loading up a PP1 once again.#NHLJets — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) November 23, 2019

Appleton – who broke a bone in his foot playing football prior to the 2019 Heritage Classic – was seen skating on his own on the morning of Nov. 23. He last played on Oct. 17 against the New York Islanders and has registered zero points in nine games this season.

No-Quit Attitude

‘Stay in the fight’ has been the Jets’ motto for the 2019-20 season and it was on full display again this past week. The team has relied on their strong work ethic and no-quit attitude through the first two months of the season.

Despite that their scoring is much lower this season, the Jets still boast a solid 14-9-1 record. They are only averaging 2.8 goals per game in 2019-20, compared to the 3.3 goals per game they averaged in 2018-19 – good for fifth in the NHL.

Nikolaj Ehlers is leading the Jets with 11 goals. (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets held on for their 2-1 win over the Predators despite being outshot 39 to 25. They clawed back from a 3-0 deficit against the Stars to tie the game 3-3 before losing 5-3 thanks to a late game-winning goal from Stars forward Jamie Benn. Then, they came back from being down a goal twice against the Blue Jackets while fighting through adversity and injuries to secure a 4-3 win.

The team never quits and is becoming very good at weathering storms. Five of their last seven games have been decided by one goal and all five were wins.

A Look at the Week Ahead

The Jets head west for a three-game road trip in the state of California. They take on the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday before returning to Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks will meet for the second time this season on Wednesday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Jets have faced each of those teams once so far this season, with a 1-2 record. The lone win came against the Sharks on Nov. 1 when Hellebuyck made a whopping 51 saves and Nikolaj Ehlers scored late in the third period to seal the victory.

