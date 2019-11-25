NEW YORK — Boston Bruins left-wing Brad Marchand, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and New York Islanders centre Brock Nelson are the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Marchand had three goals and four assists and posted a plus-8 rating in three games to power the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins to a perfect week.

McDavid had four goals and three assists in four games, extending his point streak to 11 games, as the Oilers went 3-1-0 to move into first place in the Western Conference standings.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Nelson shared the League had four goals in three games, including two in overtime, and added an assist to help the Islanders extend their point streak to a franchise-record 17 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press