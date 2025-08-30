With Marner Gone, Who Will Be Toronto’s Next Scapegoat?

Whether you fall on the side of Mitch Marner or Maple Leafs fans who think his “sob story” about player safety and an unruly Leafs Nation is hogwash, with Marner officially out of the picture, the Maple Leafs face an inevitable and familiar dilemma: who will take over the role of scapegoat?

For years, Marner has been the target of frustration after each playoff disappointment, eventually leading to his saying goodbye in a very public exit and bitter split.

It’s only a matter of time before he’s no longer enemy No. 1 in Toronto. He’s moved on, getting his final words out, and the fans are reacting. Pretty soon, they will look for someone else to blame when the season isn’t perfect. The question now: who’s next?

Auston Matthews – Likely the Next Lightning Rod

If it weren’t for Marner, Auston Matthews would have repeatedly borne the brunt of backlash during playoff failures. The focus of the vitriol in Toronto has been so laser-focused on Marner that fans seem to overlook how much Matthews has also struggled in the postseason. Like Marner, Matthews’ lack of scoring in big games (four goals in his last 18 playoff games and nine in his last 29 games) has as much to do with why the Leafs haven’t advanced as anything else.

This summer, Matthews has been discussed because his standing as one of the top centers in the NHL has declined. He’s no longer a close second to Connor McDavid. To many, Matthews isn’t even in the top five. The scrutiny around Matthews’s big contract and his perceived inability to lead a deep run will make him a consistent target when things go south.

If he doesn’t have a bounce-back season, stay healthy, score goals when it counts, and take this team by the horns, he’ll be labeled a bad leader and too reliant on Marner.

William Nylander – The Star of the People

As one fan wrote on social media following the now infamous Marner interview, “Gotta love William Nylander. Guy just walks his dogs, never says no to a picture, takes the subway to work, and plays pond hockey with local kids. That’s my superstar winger.” Others have posted photos of Nylander taking the subway to a game among the fans, essentially trying to discount the narrative that Marner didn’t feel safe (as if those two things are even remotely related).

It’s excellent that Nylander doesn’t feel concerned, but how long will it last? Right now, he’s seen as a man of the people. Will fans see him that way in a few months?

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Yes, Nylander is unique in that he doesn’t seem phased by anyone or anything. Frankly, he doesn’t care if you like him or not. Whether you think he tries as hard as he could or he frustrates you with his inconsistencies — he can be the most dynamic player in the game and then seemingly the laziest — he’s going to do this thing because he knows how good he is.

That comes with consequences and pressure. With Marner gone, how many fans start to grow tired of his ups and downs?

Morgan Rielly – Not Waiving No-Trade Clause

Marner is being criticized publicly, in part, because he refused to waive his no-trade clause during the 2024-25 season and accept a trade to Carolina. This summer, there has been a lot of chatter about Morgan Rielly and whether he’s the top defenseman Toronto needs to take them to the next level. There have been whispers of trade opportunities, but Rielly has a no-move clause and no desire to waive it.

Rielly makes a pretty penny, and if he’s not a top guy, the fans will quickly turn on him. Many will focus on the fact that Toronto could have potentially gone another direction, but he stood in the way of that happening by invoking a clause in his deal that he’s got every right to invoke.

The New Arrivals and the Depth Forwards

Toronto Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t blame the new arrivals, but some will. It won’t be Nicolas Roy’s fault, nor Matias Maccelli’s, if they can’t produce at a level anywhere near Mitch Marner. Dakota Joshua plays an entirely different game, and he’s not a top-line forward. Yet, the Leafs brought them all in hoping that they would pick up the slack left behind by a 100-point player going to Vegas.

Then there are the Leafs’ bottom-six forwards like Scott Laughton, Nick Robertson, Max Domi, David Kampf, Bobby McMann, and Calle Jarnkrok. They’ll take some heat, even though no one should expect them to score a ton of points or be the playmaker for Matthews. With limited offensive impact, how long before fans start to run these guys out of town or suggest the money they’re making is the reason Toronto couldn’t get a better replacement star?

The Only Safe Players on the Roster

Perhaps the only two players who won’t take much heat this season are John Tavares and Matthew Knies. Tavares took a team-friendly deal on a new extension, leaving millions on the table this summer. That means he’ll get a grace period, and fans will be lenient with him if his production declines. He’s been vocal about how much he loves Toronto. Fans are clinging to that as they take personally what Marner has been saying about the fan base.

Knies also took a bit of a deal, but he committed to the Leafs for several years as an RFA. He could have done what other RFAs are doing and gone short-term, ready to cash in as the salary cap rises dramatically. Instead, he locked in while Marner ditched out. That will give Knies all the support he needs this season, even if it takes him some time to ramp up his game to a level the Leafs now clearly need.