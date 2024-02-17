Does a 2-for-1 Blue Line Trade Between the Oilers and Flames Work?

If reports the Edmonton Oilers are looking at Chris Tanev are accurate, it begs the question of how exactly GM Ken Holland might pull off such a deal. In fact, if the Calgary Flames and Oilers are looking to make any sort of trade where a defenseman is involved, it likely only works under certain conditions.

To bring in one of Tanev, Noah Hanifin, or Rasmus Andersson, the Oilers would have to move out money. That means either trading a forward like Warren Foegele to Calgary or sending back a defenseman in the deal. Specifically, Cody Ceci or Brett Kulak help make the money work. But, is that enough? Even then, Calgary might need to retain a few bucks.

Related: Oilers’ Foegele, Broberg Listed on Updated NHL Trade Bait List

So too, would the Flames want more? It’s fair to argue that a second-round pick along with Ceci doesn’t move the needle for the Flames. Kulak and a second wouldn’t either. What else would it take to make the trade work?

Do Oilers Value a First-Rounder or Broberg More?

Forgetting that trades between the Flames and Oilers are arguably harder to make in general, it’s well-known that Calgary wants a second-round pick at minimum. If they’re going to be asked to take on salary in the deal (Ceci or Kulak) the ask becomes a first-rounder. Alternatively, the Oilers might be able to move a second, a player, and Philip Broberg. The question is, what does Edmonton value more?

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Edmonton offered a first and Ceci, for a partially retained Tanev, that might work. But, if the Oilers wanted to hang onto their first-rounder, would the Flames be open to a second, Ceci, and Broberg? I’m not suggesting I’d make this trade, but that could be the ask from the Flames if Calgary is expected to take on Ceci’s salary and they have competing bids for Tanev from other teams.

Which means more to Edmonton? The first will hopefully be a later-round selection. In addition, Broberg is years closer to making an impact in the NHL than that pick will probably be.

What Do the Flames Want More?

The rumored ask for Tanev is a second-round pick with a first potentially on the table. But, the Flames aren’t necessarily going through a full rebuild. They might look at “hockey trades” as they’ve already proven they’re open to doing this season. In the move to send Elias Lindholm to Vancouver, they took Andrei Kuzmenko back. When they traded Tyler Toffoli, they acquired Yegor Sharangovich. Both are playing and being productive. Would the Flames prefer to move Tanev for pieces that can help them now?

If the Oilers were to send Ceci and Broberg to the Flames, Calgary would get two pieces that will slot in immediately. Both are under team control. It’s not clear what GM Craig Conroy is prioritizing, but a pick and two defensemen who can play might be appealing. This is especially possible if the plan is to also move Noah Hanifin and there’s thought to contemplating offers on Rasmus Andersson. Calgary will need bodies on the blue line.

Does This Type of Trade Help Both Teams?

Fans on both sides will probably argue the validity of this kind of trade. Some in Edmonton may say three assets are too much for the Oilers to give up for a rental. Meanwhile, some in Calgary may argue that the Flames won’t want the Oilers downgraded defense if they can get a first-rounder from another team. I can see both arguments as valid.

At the end of the day, why not throw it out there if you’re Holland? Ceci and Broberg plus and pick for a partially retained Tanev. The Oilers move money to make the deal work and they hold onto their first-rounder. The Flames get two defenders who can fill in on what might be a depleted blue line. It’s certainly not the perfect trade, but it might help both teams in very different deadline situations.