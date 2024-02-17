Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Jones, Tavares & Rielly

In tonight’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks, the spotlight will be on Auston Matthews, the NHL’s leading goal scorer. His recent natural hat trick showed his unmatched offensive prowess, and the Ducks will undoubtedly be focusing their efforts on containing him.

With Matthews on pace to break the 70-goal mark for the first time in nearly three decades, the Ducks will need to devise a game plan to neutralize his scoring. His ability to find the back of the net consistently, especially at home where he has scored 25 goals in 25 games, poses a huge challenge for Anaheim’s defence.

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe praised Matthews not only for his scoring ability but also for his competitiveness and work ethic on the ice. Matthews’ impact extends beyond just putting the puck in the net. He also sets the tone for his team with his relentless play and determination.

While the Ducks aim to limit Matthews’ opportunities, they also have their own offensive weapons. These include youngster Mason McTavish, who recently scored two goals against the Ottawa Senators. Anaheim will look to build on their recent victory and maintain their momentum against the Maple Leafs.

Overall, tonight’s game promises to be an exciting matchup. The Maple Leafs need to keep winning to stay up to pace with the other teams of the tough Atlantic Division. Can they win their third straight with defenceman Morgan Rielly out for the third game of his five-game suspension?

Item One: Martin Jones Back in the Maple Leafs Crease

Martin Jones will make his return to the net for the Maple Leafs as they face off against the Ducks tonight. Jones had been sidelined with an undisclosed issue; but, he’s healed enough to get the start. This gives Ilya Samsonov a night off and perhaps some load management.

The 34-year-old Jones will look to help the Maple Leafs get a needed win against a Ducks team that has been averaging 2.57 goals per game. Tonight’s game will only be Jones’ second start since Jan. 20. So far on the season, he’s put up a record of 9-7-1, with a save percentage (SV%) of .908 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.73.

Item Two: John Tavares Suffering Minor Injury and Will Miss Tonight’s Game

John Tavares will be absent from the Maple Leafs lineup for tonight’s game. He has a “minor” (but undisclosed) injury. As a result, Max Domi will step in to fill Tavares’ spot and center the team’s second line. When this has happened before, Domi has put up some solid play and good numbers.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tavares’ absence is considered day-to-day. He’ll be reevaluated ahead of Monday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. So far on the season, he has scored 15 goals and added 25 assists (for 40 points) in 51 games. It hasn’t been up to his usual standards, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be missed. He’s one of the NHL leaders in winning faceoffs; and, that skill contributes to the Maple Leafs’ ability to gain puck possession.

Item Three: Mark Giordano’s Father Passed on Thursday

In some sad news from the Maple Leafs, Mark Giordano will be absent from the Maple Leafs lineup for tonight’s game against the Ducks for personal reasons. Giordano’s father, Paul, passed away on Thursday night. The 40-year-old defenceman has contributed seven points and 76 blocked shots in 36 games this season.

In Giordano’s absence, Max Lajoie is projected to step in and fill the void in the lineup. He was recalled from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies on Friday.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

There was news that Rielly’s suspension would be appealed on Friday, but so far I have not heard anything about the final decision. It might be that there could be a revision of the length of time given; however, so far there has been no word. It often takes up to three days for a league response.