PWHL Minnesota Survives in 2-1 Win vs. Ottawa

On Feb. 17, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) started their weekend slate with a contest between Minnesota and Ottawa, with Minnesota coming out as 2-1 victors. Moving four points ahead of them for first place in the PWHL, it was a nice win for them. As for Ottawa, a loss made it just a little bit harder for them to climb out of last place and find themselves in a playoff spot. What were some takeaways from this one?

Minnesota Came Out Hungry

To start the game, Minnesota was hungry for a lead. They had the majority of possession and looked poised to score the first goal. It’s not that Ottawa didn’t do anything early on, but Minnesota had more noticeable chances and stints of offensive pressure. Somewhat inevitably, they did get that first one, but it took until late in the first period for them to be rewarded.

It came just after a nice sequence for Minnesota that almost had them score on a few looks, but their goal ended up being due to a collision by two Ottawa defenders that left Sophia Kunin all alone for a breakaway that she made no mistake on. Regardless, a goal is a goal.

Sophia Kunin, PWHL Minnesota (Photo by: Kelly Hagenson/PWHL)

Minnesota playing well, or at least early, has become the norm this season. There’s a reason why they have 21 points and a 7-2-2 record and it’s not by some fluke. They play a good game, especially early on. Their opponents tend to settle in as time goes on, so they must score when they’re hot. Luckily for them, they got that goal and it was something they could lean on for a little while. With a netminder as good as Nicole Hensley in the net to back you up, it’s not an awful strategy.

The Minnesota defense actually did a good job in this one to help Hensley out, but she’s among the best women’s hockey netminders in the world and might be the very best right now depending on who you ask. These games generally don’t have a ton of scoring with the decider being by a goal relatively frequently. One dominant period is all it takes to make that a reality, and that’s what Minnesota did in this one.

Ottawa Returned the Favor

With all that praise for Minnesota aside, it’s time to give Ottawa its flowers. They had a terrific second period, but they were especially good around the middle of it. Their pressure was so good that, just like for Minnesota, it was only a matter of time before they struck. As fate would have it, that’s exactly what happened with a beautiful sequence to set Emily Clark up with a yawning cage to tap in her second goal of the season.

Emily Clark, PWHL Ottawa (Photo by: Andrea Cardin/Freestyle Photography/PWHL)

This goal came after a rush chance for Ottawa that was covered, another good sequence that was snuffed out and frozen by Hensley, and then, finally, the goal resulted. Minnesota tried its best to clear the zone, but destiny had already arrived. Ottawa did a fantastic job during that entire minute or so and they were rewarded for it.

One Shift Ruins Ottawa’s Momentum

Unfortunately for Ottawa, the momentum that they continued after their goal was extinguished late in the second period. The puck was covered to set up a draw in Minnesota’s zone with just over a minute remaining, and Ottawa seemed poised to potentially score a goal themselves. However, Minnesota went the other way off the draw and flung several chances toward Ottawa netminder Emerance Maschmeyer. After about five shots that could have gone in, a favorable bounce went right to Grace Zumwinkle and she buried the shot with no issues as Maschmeyer had to dive across to have any chance of making another huge save.

Grace Zumwinkle, PWHL Minnesota (Photo by: Arianne Bergeron/PWHL)

For Ottawa, that sequence was a stinger. They had played so well in the second, yet found themselves back right where they started. With how good Hensley has been this season, that’s some tough adversity to overcome. They definitely made it close in the third and had several opportunities to tie the game, but it wasn’t until a little bit later in the period that Ottawa threatened to tie the game up again. They looked super dangerous with their net empty in the final minute, but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

Looking at that goal from Minnesota’s perspective, it was a huge one to swing momentum right back in their favor. That being Zumwinkle’s seventh goal of the season already, she only trails Toronto’s Natalie Spooner, who has 10 thanks to a hat-trick performance against Boston on Feb. 14.

Minnesota has games where they have to sweat out the last few minutes often, but that’s not a bad thing. They play games so tight that those final minutes are always so intense, and that was the case again here. It was a backbreaking loss for Ottawa and a sweet win for their opponent.

Next up, Minnesota is right back in action on the road against Montreal on Feb. 18, the second-place squad in the standings that is coming off a loss in their last game. Ottawa will visit Boston on Feb. 19 for their next contest. For them, a regulation win would put them in fourth place and in a playoff spot for that time, so no hope should be lost for them. This league is tight, and there is plenty of time to make up for early-season hiccups.