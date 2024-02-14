Maple Leafs Fans Need to Lower Their Expectations for the Team

In the realm of sports, there’s a prevailing belief that big expectations often lead to big results. However, history has shown us that sometimes it’s the teams with lower expectations that end up making the biggest impact. Last season, Toronto Maple Leafs fans were treated to their first playoff series win in years when their team beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

Related: Bobby McMann Plays Hero in Maple Leafs’ Win Over Blues

Riding the emotional high, fans did a Ridly Grieg and slapshotted their emotions to the world, calling for the hockey gods to “bring on the (Florida) Panthers,” who they believed would be a less formidable opponent than the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins.

Mistake. The Panthers, who barely made the playoffs, dominated the Maple Leafs – riding hot goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to a second-round series win and pushing the Maple Leafs stars to their summer vacations. Very few thought the Panthers would win that second series. Yet, this upstart team carried their winning ways right through to the Stanley Cup Final. Finally, hockey sanity emerged and a bigger, stronger, and better team – the Vegas Golden Knights – carried home the Cup. Still, a team with low expectations had done what seemed impossible.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, It’s Never a Surprise When a Team Goes on a Heater

The Panthers are not the only team that has risen from relative regular-season obscurity to go reach the Cup Final. The Montreal Canadiens were placed into the COVID-19 playoffs as an extra team in 2021. They went all the way to the Final before meeting the defending champion Tampa Bay. The Lightning won the best-of-seven series, 4-1. Still, the Canadiens were a team with lower expectations that carried them a long way.

Related: Morgan Rielly’s Suspension Should Motivate Maple Leafs

Many NHL teams have exceeded expectations to become champions. The Edmonton Oilers’ Stanley Cup victory in 1991 was a prime example. After the departure of Wayne Gretzky, many didn’t expect much from the team. Yet, fueled by a mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent (the Kid Line), the Oilers defied the odds and clinched their fifth title.

Canadian hockey player Mark Messier of the Edmonton Oilers helped the team win in 1991. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings’ Stanley Cup win in 2012 is another example. Despite entering the playoffs as an eighth seed, the Kings went on a historic journey. They defeated higher-seeded teams en route to their first-ever Stanley Cup championship. In doing so, they became the lowest seed to win Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Could the Maple Leafs Become One of Those Surprising Teams?

The 2023-24 season has presented the Maple Leafs with a unique set of challenges, particularly in the context of the NHL’s hard salary cap system. This season’s roster lacks the depth and talent of previous teams, which is no surprising given the salary constraints.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Challenges to Add Secondary Scoring

Over the past two seasons, the Maple Leafs have faced the reality of losing key players for financial reasons. Despite their efforts to replace these players with more cost-effective options, management has found it challenging to replicate the same level of skill and production.

However, the team’s current roster composition does not diminish its potential for success. While they might not boast the same middle-six star power as before, the Maple Leafs remain a competitive team capable of making a postseason run. History has shown that, in the NHL, playoff success is not solely determined by regular-season performance or loaded lineups. In the NHL, anything is possible once the postseason begins.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can lead this team to postseason wins. (The Hockey Writers)

Entering the playoffs with really strong teams and the belief that success was just around the corner hasn’t worked for the Maple Leafs for many seasons. Perhaps it’s time to embrace lower expectations and see if the team that has been assembled can push through to something more special than has been their usual none-and-done (or last season’s one-and-done).

The Maple Leafs Don’t Need to Add a Significant Player to Secure Postseason Wins

Looking ahead, the Maple Leafs might face limitations in terms of adding significant pieces to their roster at the trade deadline. With fewer resources for substantial acquisitions, the team must rely on its existing talent and chemistry to navigate the challenges ahead.

Given that this undermanned team pulled off such a surprising win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, there is reason to believe that they have scoring talent (in Bobby McMann). There are also line combinations that look surprisingly strong – Tyler Bertuzzi, Nick Robertson, and Max Domi. Who’s to say that the team doesn’t have its own version of the Oilers’ Kid Line – with Adam Graves at centre, Joe Murphy on the right wing, and Martin Gelinas on the left wing.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 5 Best Wingers of All Time

Ultimately, the 2023-24 season could present a chance for the Maple Leafs to prove their mettle and overcome adversity on their quest for postseason wins. While they might not possess the same strong lineup they’ve had in previous seasons, their resilience and determination could prove to be the keys to unlocking their success in the playoffs. Even without help, the Maple Leafs could rise to the occasion and defy expectations in pursuit of hockey’s ultimate prize.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs This Season Could Be …

The Panthers, the Canadiens, the Oilers, and the Kings’ success is a reminder that sometimes it’s the teams with lower expectations that possess the grit, determination, and drive to achieve greatness on the grandest stage. Having written this post, I have every reason to believe that Maple Leafs fans will pooh-pooh such an idea. Their team hasn’t shown it yet.

But that’s the thing. None of these teams that have risen to postseason success showed that capability during the regular season. They, too, were surprises. Sometimes, and in the NHL it seems to happen more than we think, lower expectations can pave the way for winning results.