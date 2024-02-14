Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McMann, Samsonov, Rielly & Domi

Despite having a depleted lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to mix and match their way to a 4-1 win over the previously-hot St. Louis Blues. The Maple Leafs played strong defensively, limiting their opponent’s scoring opportunities. Their strong play gave a solid Ilya Samsonov an easier night in the crease. Together, the strong goalie play, the team’s shutdown defense, and the hat trick from surprise starter Bobby McMann proved to be enough on this surprising night.

With their win, the Maple Leafs overcame challenges posed by the suspension of defenseman Morgan Rielly and the illness of Mitch Marner and John Tavares. In their absence, several players stepped up to pull the team to the win. Aside from McMann’s scoring, Tyler Bertuzzi, Nick Robertson, and Max Domi played well and made significant contributions to the team’s performance.

Item One: Bobby McMann Lights Up the Ice with Hat Trick Against Blues

In a stunning performance, McMann stole the spotlight by scoring three goals in the victory. The 27-year-old winger, who had only scored two NHL goals before last night’s game, showed up strong.

Despite limited ice time of just 13 minutes and 30 seconds, McMann put an impressive six shots on the goal. He also delivered five hits and earned a plus-3 rating. His hat trick began early in the first period and continued with two goals in the third period. His last empty-netter was sheer luck, but I can’t imagine he’s refusing it.

Can McMann’s first NHL hat trick help solidify his place as a key player for the Maple Leafs? I’ve been hoping the youngster would have a chance to get more playing time as I think he can be a bottom-six regular. His strong performance should at least give him a chance to get more ice time. For me, the bottom line should be for the Maple Leafs to fill their holes from within the organization and not through another trade.

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov Solid in the Crease in Maple Leafs’ Victory

Ilya Samsonov was on his game once again and although he wasn’t that busy, he still stopped the puck when he needed to. The 26-year-old was solid, making 14 crucial saves, and despite facing a relatively-low number of shots, he remained fresh, ready, and able to show his composure and skill when he needed to. He conceded a single goal in the second period, but it came off a well-executed tip-in that left him with little chance to make the save.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Samsonov’s standout game saw him finish the night with an impressive .933 save percentage. Notably, he stood tall during a critical power-play chance for the Blues, denying their lone shot on net. It looks as if Samsonov might be back as he has started six of the team’s last seven games and has suffered only a single loss during that span. Samsonov has been both consistent and reliable in the crease, but the question remains is if it’s for the long haul or just a short positive blip?

Item Three: Morgan Rielly Will Appeal His Five-Game Suspension

Defenseman Morgan Rielly is gearing up to appeal his recent five-game suspension for cross-checking the Ottawa Senators’ Ridly Greig on Feb. 10. The decision to appeal comes as Rielly has already sat out one game; there’s the potential that the appeal process will extend beyond the duration of his suspension. At this point, if that is the case, it might seem that the concern would be his reputation as a player. For me, it seems like a prudent move.

With Rielly sidelined, Jake McCabe is expected to continue filling the void on the top power-play unit. Even with last night’s strong win, Rielly’s absence leaves a significant hole in the team’s blue line. Can the team’s defense hold it together? McCabe looked good (I mean, his face looks like a train wreck from all the errant sticks he’s taken, but his play was good on the ice.)

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

It’s hard to minimize last night’s solid performance. Despite facing setbacks, including the first game of their short-erm life without Rielly, the team rallied together to pull out the win.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One notable highlight was the Maple Leafs’ effective power play. Despite being made up of players who were relatively new to power-play roles, the unit performed well. The puck movement was creative and there were several good scoring chances throughout the game. In summary, the team’s success can be attributed to its adaptability, solid defensive performance, contributions from depth players, and effective special teams play.

It was a good game and the team needed it.