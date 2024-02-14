Morgan Rielly’s Suspension Should Motivate Maple Leafs

The story line lately surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs have been the actions of top defender Morgan Rielly after an altercation towards the end of their game against the Ottawa Senators. Rielly was ejected after cross-checking Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head after he scored an empty net goal on a slapshot.

This whole situation created a stir on the ice with Greig and Rielly took exception to his method of scoring. Overall, it was a bush league move on both sides. While the response from Rielly was excessive, it was warranted to send a message that it won’t be tolerated. Even head coach Sheldon Keefe thought the response was suitable.

Rielly was handed a five-game suspension as a result of the hit. While that’s a punishment he has to live with, this is something that the Maple Leafs could use to their advantage. They were embarrassed in the game and they were their own worst enemy with poor puck management. Seeing that goal and what transpired afterwards would leave a sour taste in anyone’s mouth. Could that whole sequence be a massive wake-up call and push the Maple Leafs to be better? It’s possible as teams have seen messages sent in different fashions when they need one.

Panthers the Best Example

Clearly, Rielly wasn’t happy with what transpired and sent a message to Greig that the Maple Leafs weren’t going to let that slide. The message was sent and now Rielly has to serve his time with his suspension. While many questioned that he should’ve gone about it a different way, many– including those on the team like Ryan Reaves– felt that something needed to be done. They had another poor outing against a bottom feeder team and that goal rubbed more salt into the wound. Even Matthew Knies took note of that and said that it’s “meaningful”.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That moment in time was something that we haven’t seen in a long time with this Maple Leafs team. They’ve been pushed around too much in the past and many have called this team “soft” when a message needed to be sent and they let it slide. Case and point, the team not lifting a finger when Brad Marchand did a can opener on Timothy Liljegren and the response was met with crickets. Rielly in that moment took matters into his own hands and wasn’t going to have any of that. This moment could be a turning point for the Maple Leafs just like the Florida Panthers had theirs last season.

On March 28th, 2023, the Panthers were on the outside looking in for a playoff spot heading into their matchup against the Maple Leafs, who already secured their postseason spot. The Panthers were three points back of a wild card spot, were 24th in goals against per game with 3.45, had lost four straight and were 19th overall in the league. On March 29th, former NHLer Keith Tkachuk had some choice words for his son’s (Matthew) team calling them “a soft team”.

“It’s up to them to get their butts going and start playing like the team that should be a lot better than what they’re showing right now,” Keith said.

Hours later, the Panthers came out victorious with a 3-2 overtime win and that started a playoff push that ultimately got them to the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights.

There are a lot of reasons why teams are able to turn things around. It be could be a moment at a specific time or certain words that strike a cord within a team that’ll make them turn things around when they need it. It was that moment for the Panthers and Rielly’s message– albeit aggressive and suspension worthy– could be something that the Maple Leafs could rally around.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rielly has been through the highs and lows with this team, as he wears his heart on his sleeve. He isn’t afraid to send a message as he’s one of the leaders on the roster. This side of him showed in the playoffs as well as not backing down in tough situations. He took exception to that goal and he showed his frustration based on what transpired during the game. This is a moment that can propel the Maple Leafs forward and serve as a turning point in the season for them to be better.

Lighting a Spark With Leafs

It’s safe to say that this season hasn’t gone right at any point for the Maple Leafs. It literally has been anything but kind compared to last season. There is a long list of things that have happened to this point. There have been on-ice issues with their defensive play, poor puck management, individual slumps, injuries, disappointing efforts from new additions, poor goaltending– plus a demotion– and now a suspension that is added to that list. It seems like nothing has gone right for them to this point in a season where the expectation is to build off winning their first playoff series since 2004.

The Maple Leafs responded with probably one of their best games, a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues as the team dealt with last minute scratches to Mitch Marner and John Tavares. Everyone stepped up in their absence especially Bobby McMann, answering with a hat trick. The Blues were hot coming in winning seven of their last eight games. The Maple Leafs shut them down and out chanced them at five-on-five, having a scoring chances for 61.36% and a high danger chances for of 66.67%.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

In that game, you started to see that energy, pace and intensity carry over from the last game as they were hard on the forecheck and finishing off hits every time. They were much better in terms of their puck management, played a strong defensive structure to defend the rush efficiently and limited the Blues with their chances. It begs the question, why haven’t they had many of these efforts consistently all season?

That’s the team that needs to show up constantly and can be dependable in every situation. That has yet to be the case as they haven’t put together strong and consistent efforts for long stretches. This was an encouraging first step as they were down two, star forwards and arguably their best defenseman in Rielly.

Message Received?

Rielly’s suspension is one that might make things complicated for the team given how things have gone this season. His message was felt throughout the team and it should resonate with everyone.

The Maple Leafs are in the final stretch and need everyone to be at their best. However, his suspension is one that can give this team more energy and give them more of an incentive, for once, to be consistent in being tougher in regards to their compete level. He’s a leader for a reason and even though his method of sending a message wasn’t the best, it was one that needed to be sent and he took charge in doing so.

This needs to be continuously sent to their opponent that they’re not to be taken lightly anymore. There have been plenty of instances where the Maple Leafs could be viewed as soft in the past.

Rielly may have changed that.

