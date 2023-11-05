Maple Leafs’ Fight a No Show After Liljegren Injury

When the Toronto Maple Leafs brought in Ryan Reaves, the hope was that his vocal presence and mentality would have a trickle-down effect to everyone on the team. For too long, this team has lacked the ability to stand up for one another and show that they care when an injury occurs or get pushed around.

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand’s can-opener on Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren shows that there is a major lack of comradery and support for one another on this team. During the first intermission of that game, Nick Kypreos laid into the team about the lack of response when a dangerous play was committed on their teammate. And rightfully so.

When something like that happens, that is unacceptable. If the Maple Leafs want to show that they’re a team that cares for each other, they need to start sending messages without the help of Reaves and show that have each other’s back. If they want to be taken more serious as a team, then they need to start standing up for each other and not back down.

Maple Leafs Let Marchand Get Away With It

When the Marchand injured Liljegren on a dangerous play along the boards, the Maple Leafs ultimately let him get away with it. This has been the case for so long that this team gets pushed around and the opponent knows that there is little or no response. The added toughness that was brought in during the offseason, not just from Reaves, but from Tyler Bertuzzi and even Max Domi was non-existent at a time when they needed someone to step up.

There was no response immediately after the trip, except for Reaves chirping Marchand on the bench. Then when Marchand was back on his next shift, everyone was silent. They just sat idly by and let him do his thing, while the Maple Leafs went back to playing the game. There was a shove from John Klingberg later in the game and he was giving him an earful, but that’s something that should’ve been done immediately after the incident. Days later, head coach Sheldon Keefe said that he “hated everything about it,” in regards to the response from the team.

The team addressed it and discussed, but it shouldn’t have to come to a meeting to know that the players should’ve responded right away.

This has been a concern for some time as the Maple Leafs tend to sit back and not get involved with the extracurricular activities if there is something they don’t like. The added grit has only showed up a few times to start the season with Reaves getting into two fights. There hasn’t been any time when a message needed to be sent. The time they needed one was against the Bruins.

This isn’t the first time the Maple Leafs have been quiet. There have been multiple instances in the past where players are running the goalie, they’re slow to get up and Maple Leafs barely lift a finger. A more recent example came in the playoffs last season when Sam Bennett roughed Matthew Knies in the head, giving him a concussion. When the goalies and rookies become a target, that is when you know someone needs to step in and make a statement.

If the Maple Leafs truly want to show that they care for their teammates, you can’t stay quiet in situations like that. You need to stand up for them. While you would like to see Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner or another star step in, it should fall on everyone’s shoulders that if there’s an instance like Marchand can-opening Liljegren’s legs, everyone should come to the player’s defense.

This is something that needs to change with this team’s mentality.

Winners Have That Mentality

During the 2023 playoffs, there was the hope that the Maple Leafs were tough enough to at least make an impact during the postseason. A loss in the semi-finals and new additions later to address it, it’s still a problem.

Teams having that character and support for everyone always seem to be a big factor to winning a championship or becoming a complete unit. If want some perfect examples look no further than the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights.

Mark Stone Vegas, Golden Knights (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

During the preseason, Mark Stone was the subject of a late hit from Los Angeles Kings forward Hayden Hodgson. Immediately after the hit Stone went right after Hodgson along with three other Golden Knights players to stand up and show that they were not happy at all with the hit. Even though it was a preseason game, the Golden Knights didn’t care for the late hit on their captain. That shows the team mentality and everyone having each other’s back.

It was even evident from the Lightning in their series against the Maple Leafs in Game 3. Morgan Rielly and Lightning forward Brayden Point were battling to chase a loose puck. Rielly checks him into the boards and a brawl ensues. Shortly after, Matthews and Steven Stamkos get into it as well. While it wasn’t a dirty or malicious hit, the Lightning didn’t like it and stood up for their teammate when he was injured on the play.

The Maple Leafs at least showed some push back after Kucherov head locked Rielly and managed to mix it up, even with a star player in Matthews going at it. That is the kind of statement the Maple Leafs need to be ready to make and answer even when a play isn’t malicious.

Show Some Emotion

Plain and simple, the Maple Leafs need to start showing some emotion and grit when something they don’t like happens. The Liljegren injury was a perfect moment for someone to step up and show the newly added toughness and mindset from the offseason additions. It was a complete failure as the lack of response was disappointing.

If the Maple Leafs want to show that they care for each other, they need to answer the bell in those situations. If you want to be that team where you’re not going to be taken advantage of, you can’t be afraid. They need to stand up for themselves and their teammates.

If they aren’t, then what was the point of bringing in the new additions if everyone is just going to sit back?