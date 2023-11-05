4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Loss vs Hurricanes

The New York Islanders earned a point for the fifth game in a row in their Nov. 4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. That is the first and arguably only positive from the game. They had a comfortable 3-0 lead and looked poised to defeat the team that eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Hurricanes scored four unanswered goals to hand the Islanders a 4-3 overtime loss.

This is the second game in a row at UBS Arena where the Islanders held a two-goal lead in the third period and lost in overtime. They had a 2-0 lead on Oct. 30 against the Detroit Red Wings, but the defense unraveled and they lost 4-3. Even worse, this was the second game in a row where Ilya Sorokin was in the net when they blew the comfortable lead, making this loss all the more concerning.

Sorokin & Defense Fall Apart

It’s hard to point to one player as the reason the Islanders allowed four unanswered goals and lost a game they should have easily won. There wasn’t one defenseman that stood out and had a bad game, but the unit as a whole fell apart and the absence of one skater once again was noticeable.

A regression was expected with Adam Pelech out of the lineup and with the top-pair defenseman out of the game, the struggles were noticeable late in the third period. Pelech cuts off angles to the net and limits shooting lanes better than many defensemen in the NHL and without him in the lineup, the Islanders allowed the Hurricanes to constantly generate shots on the net and create plenty of scoring chances.

Adam Pelech, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This loss, where the defense played poorly, especially late in the game, also has to fall on Sorokin. To be fair, he saved 43 shots in the game, but two of the Hurricanes’ goals came on shots that he never picked up, and they found the back of the net. Normally, he blanks those shots and prevents opponents from crawling back into the game. Unfortunately, Sorokin hasn’t looked like the same goaltender that was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, as he’s allowed four goals in each of his last two starts.

The Islanders’ strength has been their defense and goaltending in recent seasons. For the most part, both units are the reason they have a 5-2-3 record and look like one of the better teams in their division. That said, they’ve unraveled twice in the past three games, a concerning sign for a team that has Stanley Cup aspirations.

Hurricanes Blue Line Continues to Haunt the Islanders

The Hurricanes’ defensive unit scored two goals from the point, with both Jalen Chatfield and Dmitry Orlov finding the back of the net. With their offense struggling, the defense found a way to make a difference in this game and lead them to victory.

Jalen Chatfield, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders and Hurricanes are relatively evenly matched teams and have played in multiple close games in recent meetings as a result. One factor separating the two teams is the defense, specifically, having a unit that can create from the point. The Hurricanes, interestingly, have looked sloppy on the defensive end of the ice this season, allowing 3.55 goals per game, but on the offensive end of the ice, they continue to create from the point. The Islanders, while possessing a great defense, struggle to open things up from the point. It was the difference in the six-game first round matchup last season, and it once again was noticeable in the recent 4-3 overtime defeat.

The Hurricanes once again showed the gap between a good and a great defensive unit. Outside of Noah Dobson, the Islanders lack a playmaking presence from the blue line. While Dobson has three goals, the rest of the team’s defensemen scored only one goal on the season so far. The gap between good and great rubs off on the rest of the roster, with the Islanders looking like a good team while the Hurricanes, who have stumbled out of the gate, look like a Cup contender.

Barzal’s Big Game

The first two periods of play were the Mathew Barzal show. He was all over the ice, and in the first period alone, he both drew a penalty and took one. His impact allowed him to play 21:08 ice time to lead the forwards and allow the Islanders to build an early lead. To start the scoring, he opened up the ice for Dobson and passed him the puck with room to operate and ultimately, find the back of the net.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the second period, the Barzal and Bo Horvat connection was on full display. The two skaters led the rush, and from along the boards, Horvat sent Barzal a centering pass to create the instant scoring opportunity. With a top-shelf shot, the Islanders suddenly had a 3-0 lead and were in complete control of the game (that is, until the Hurricanes scored 32 seconds later).

The Horvat connection with Barzal that fans have been waiting to see.

This time, it’s Horvat finding Barzal with a crisp pass.

An added bonus that Barzal snipes this one to the top shelf.#Isles https://t.co/tW1JG0wIUR — Mike Fink (@Finks_thoughts) November 5, 2023

With one goal and one assist in the game, Barzal has two goals and six assists on the season. For the Islanders to put together a strong season, they need Barzal to play at a high level and help out the offense both as a playmaker and a scorer. So far, he’s done that, and he looks to lead the Islanders offense throughout the season.

Dobson Adds to Strong Start Offensively

The goal in the first period was a bright spot across the board for the Islanders in an otherwise difficult overtime defeat. Off the Barzal pass, Dobson slipped past Seth Jarvis and backhanded the puck past Antti Raanta. He was playing deep in the offensive zone, and his willingness to play a more active role offensively has allowed him to become the Islanders’ top playmaker and one of the best-scoring defensemen in the league.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the goal, Dobson has three on the season and a team-leading 10 points. While the rest of the defense is struggling to help out the offense, he’s the skater that head coach Lane Lambert can and will rely on. Dobson will continue to play the point on the power play, and when the Islanders have the puck in the offensive zone, he’ll be allowed to skate near the net and contribute by any means necessary.

Other Takeaways From the Islanders’ Loss

Simon Holmstrom scored his third goal of the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau finding him wide open on a breakaway with only Raanta in his path. The goal came with the Islanders on the penalty kill, but most importantly, it displayed how far the young forward has come. Holmstrom had only six goals in 50 games last season and was a liability on the ice, but this season he already has three goals in only nine games played.

The Islanders were outshot 47-25 in the game, 32-13 in the final two periods of play, and 19-5 in the third period. It’s easy to see why they blew a 3-0 lead with this in mind.

Scott Mayfield played his second game since returning from injury. He blocked six shots to lead all skaters. Considering Mayfield missed multiple games because of a blocked shot on opening night, this was his welcome-back moment.

What’s Next for the Islanders

They stay at UBS Arena and will face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in what will be their eighth home game of the season. The Wild have struggled this season as they have a 4-5-2 record, but in their recent game against the New York Rangers on Nov. 4, they trailed 3-0 but scored four unanswered goals to win the game 5-4 in a shootout (sounds familiar). The Islanders know all too well that even if they build a multiple-goal lead in their upcoming game, they can’t get too comfortable and must keep their foot on the gas.

The Islanders have looked like a playoff team early in the season, and the recent game was a reminder of that. The problem is that they don’t look like an elite team that can compete for the Stanley Cup. The Hurricanes reminded them of that as well. The Islanders not only have to bounce back in the upcoming games but prove that they are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and not just a borderline playoff team.