3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-0 Win vs Capitals

The New York Islanders were eager to bounce back after a rough loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 30 where they blew a 2-0 lead and lost 4-3 in overtime. Against the Washington Capitals, they played a yawner of a game, particularly with a third period that had no goals and little action, but they came out on top with a 3-0 victory.

Suddenly, the Islanders have a four-game point streak which has catapulted them to third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 5-2-2 record. They are continuing to climb in the standings and are winning games with their bread and butter, specifically good defense and remarkable goaltending.

Varlamov’s Second Shutout of the Season

At one point in the third period, Semyon Varlamov looked like he was going to lose his shutout performance. The puck trickled into the net and the Capitals cut the deficit down to two goals. The Islanders challenged the goal and it was overturned because of goaltender interference, a call that extinguished any chances of a Capitals comeback.

Other than that, the Capitals didn’t have a lot of scoring chances and looked hapless against Varlamov. The Capitals aren’t a team that will pile on the goals, averaging only 2.13 goals per game this season, but they had no chance of finding the back of the net with Varlamov looking sharp and preventing second-chance opportunities. He saved all 32 shots he faced and in only three starts this season he has two shutouts and has only allowed three goals.

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Varlamov is the backup and only starts a handful of games while Ilya Sorokin takes on most of the workload. The Islanders have played nine games with Sorokin starting six of them and he’s expected to start 60 or more games this season. That said, there isn’t much more that Varlamov can do to prove he’s worthy of starting more games. He had a 34-save shutout in the 2-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and now shut down the Capitals. He’ll remain the backup but the strong starts allow Lane Lambert to use him more often, especially early on in the season to keep his Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender well-rested.

Islanders’ Defense Bounces Back

Scott Mayfield returned to the lineup and his presence was felt. He played 21:21 ice time while blocking three shots and adding an assist on the offensive end of the ice. It wasn’t just Mayfield, but the entire unit stepped up in a much-needed bounce-back performance after they allowed three unanswered goals in the third period in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Scott Mayfield, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Noah Dobson, Ryan Pulock, and Alexander Romanov combined for 11 blocked shots, and Sebastian Aho stepped up and played a greater role to add depth to the defense. Even after Adam Pelech exited the game with an injury, the unit didn’t miss a beat, eliminating the Capitals’ offense.

While the Capitals created plenty of scoring chances, firing 32 shots on the net, the defense closed out the game, allowing only 10 goals in the third period to seal the victory. The big issue from the previous game was their inability to close things out in the final minutes as they opened the window for the Red Wings to come back which they did. The final few minutes of this game felt uneventful largely because the Islanders’ defense made it that way as they slowed things down to allow the clock to run out.

A bonus is that Pulock scored with a shot from the point that found the back of the net. He got the scoring started and gave the Islanders an early lead and control of the game. Pulock has a great shot but rarely uses it with the recent goal being his first of the season. The Islanders hope he can fire more pucks on the net since he can not only become a scoring threat in the offensive zone but also help out a struggling offense that is scoring only 2.63 goals per game.

Nelson’s Big Goal

Brock Nelson put the game away with his goal in the second period that gave the Islanders a 3-0 lead that they wouldn’t squander in the shutout victory. On the rush, he was hooked by the opposition and managed to put the puck on the net and it slipped past Capitals’ goaltender Darcy Kuemper. It wasn’t a vintage Nelson goal, the type where he’d shoot the puck on a one-timer or sneak one into the goal on a wraparound, but it still counted and gave the Islanders a commanding lead.

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The goal was Nelson’s fifth of the season which is the most on the team. After scoring 36 goals in each of the last two seasons, another 30-goal season seemed unlikely. He’s 32 years old and a regression is expected. However, nine games into the season, he looks poised for another big season.

Other Takeaways From the Islanders Win

Simon Holmstrom scored his second goal of the season but the goal came from a great cross-ice pass from Hudson Fasching. Fasching has been out of the lineup in recent games but his assists make a strong case for him to remain in the lineup.

The Islanders scored three goals but the offensive success must be taken with a grain of salt. They scored two goals on only two shots and three on their first five shots in the game. The ability to find the back of the net without much resistance was more telling of Kuemper than the strength of the offense.

What’s Next for the Islanders

The Islanders head back home to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 4. The Hurricanes are 6-5 but coming off a tough 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers and they are looking to bounce back. Interestingly, they are led by their offense this season, averaging 3.60 goals per game but the defense has struggled, allowing 3.70 goals per game and the Islanders must take advantage.

The hot streak has the Islanders in a good spot early on in the season. They have earned points in each of their last four games and have won three of their last four. However, a lot of the recent wins have come against struggling opponents and the upcoming game will test them. Moreover, the Islanders have the opportunity to avenge the playoff exit from last season as they face the Hurricanes for the first time since Game 6 of the first round.