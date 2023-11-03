3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win Over Wild

As the New Jersey Devils went into their second straight game against the Minnesota Wild, they boasted a two-game win streak and were looking to string together a successful start to their four-game road trip. Captain Nico Hischier was out of the lineup for the second straight game due to an upper-body injury. New Jersey will likely be without their captain for the road trip as he stayed at home to continue recovery. October is in the past and the team was able to start November with a win.

The Devils started Vitek Vanecek who had a record of 4-2-0 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.24 so far in the season. He faced Filip Gustavsson who came into the game with a record of 2-2-1 and a GAA of 4.36.

The Devils were able to sweep the Wild for the first time since the 2016-17 season with their 5-3 win.

First Goal Streak

Up until the Devils’ eighth game of the season, they could not score first in the game. That changed in their 4-3 win over the Wild on Oct. 29. The Devils continued the trend in their home and away series against Minnesota. They were able to score first against the Wild for the second straight game. Alexander Holtz put the Devils on the board just 3:20 into the game. After an impressive shift from Nathan Bastian, he found Holtz in the slot to give New Jersey a lead in the first period.

Alexander Holtz, New Jersey Devils

It was also the first time this season that the Devils ended the first period with a multi-goal lead. After starting most of the games flat and fighting for a comeback, it is encouraging to see the team flip the trend. Another bright spot was Holtz scoring his third goal of the season. Despite being on the fourth line with Bastian and Chris Tierney, the Swedish forward made his presence felt and capitalized on his chance. The depth had an impressive and impactful game and was able to step up in the absence of Hischier.

Bratt Stays Hot

Jesper Bratt extended his point streak to eight games after his secondary assist on the goal by Michael McLeod. In eight games, he has registered seven goals and 11 assists. Bratt’s impressive start has been overshadowed by Jack Hughes’ hot start. However, Bratt has been just as instrumental in the team’s successful start. It also marks Bratt’s fifth multi-point game this season. He was able to register a four-point night in Minnesota.

Along with Bratt’s extended point streak, Timo Meier extended his own with his power-play goal in the second period. Meier now has points in the last six games, earning two goals and six assists in that time span. After a slow start to the season, the Swiss forward has picked up his pace tremendously.

Luke Hughes also has a career-high four-game win streak, as he assisted on the Devils’ fourth goal. He has registered six assists in the past four games.

The power-play continues to be lethal and they were able to register a power-play goal for the third straight game. New Jersey’s offense continues to shine and allow the team to win games. Even without Hischier’s presence, the offense was firing on all cylinders against Minnesota.

The players will look to extend their point streaks in a short turnaround versus the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Protecting the Lead

The Devils had to protect a one-goal lead for about 15 minutes of the third period. However, New Jersey capitalized again on the power play off of a Dougie Hamilton goal on a 5-on-3. It is only the team’s second multi-goal win as they have struggled to run away with games. Vanecek made 21 out of 25 saves and did not have a great performance. He registered a minus-0.35 goals saved above expected. Despite the below-average performance, the team was able to pull off the win.

The early parts of the season allow adjustments to be made quickly. The team’s next game will mark its 10th of the season. Therefore, the sloppy defense and poor goaltending have more than enough time to turn around. The power-play and offense have been unstoppable and let’s hope that trend continues.

Quick Takeaways