2 Lightning Rookies Stepping up to Provide Offense Early This Season

A goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning heading into this season was to improve depth. Since winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, the team has grown increasingly top-heavy due to cap constraints. They needed depth, and that depth had to come on a budget.

Fortunately for them, some depth is coming in the form of two rookies: forward Dominic James and defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous. Both were acquired ahead of this season as free agents. James was originally in the Blackhawks system (2022 sixth-round pick), while D’Astous was over in Europe after spending time in the American Hockey League.

Both seemed unlikely to make a significant impact in the NHL, yet both got the chance at the same time. So far, they’ve become exactly what the Lightning have been looking for, and they could once again epitomize the team’s knack for finding diamond-in-the-rough talent.

Fitting Additions at the Right Time

The Lightning came into the season facing some turmoil regarding their future. They had to trade away their top prospect, Isaac Howard, after it became clear he wasn’t going to sign. That departure served as a reminder of how precious young talent is to them. They lack the draft capital to stock up, so what they have is that much more valuable.

Meanwhile, there was a player in the Blackhawks system who ultimately never signed with his team. He was offered an entry-level contract, but he declined it (from ‘Ex-Blackhawks prospect Dominic James explains decision to reject contract, sign with Lightning instead,’ Chicago Sun-Times, Oct 23, 2025). It was declared a personal decision. The Lightning needed talent more than the Blackhawks did, so he took the dive.

“That’s got a lot to do with it,” James said to the Chicago Sun-Times in October. “Looking at my future and looking at the opportunity to jump right into the NHL . . . or to see a path for myself was huge. [Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois] made me feel confident in that.”

With what had unfolded recently for the Lightning, James’ arrival couldn’t have been more perfectly timed. While coming from a different place in his career, a similar narrative can be derived from D’Astous.

He was bouncing around Europe and the minor leagues. He was part of affiliated hockey some seasons, but he wasn’t in a team’s system, per se. Again, with the Lightning looking for any talent they can get, it opened a door to a 27-year-old defenseman looking to prove himself. They needed scoring depth, and he’s an offensive defenseman, according to his scouting reports.

Desperate Additions to Lightning Scoring Depth

It’s not a coincidence that when these two started contributing on the scoresheet, the Lightning’s fortunes improved. Sure, certain star players started contributing around the same time, mainly Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel. However, it’s been a team effort, and these rookies are no exception.

D’Astous has had the biggest impact from a scoring perspective so far. He’s gotten on the stat sheet in four games, showing up in key moments. His first career goal, also his first point, was credited as a game-winner against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 28.

In the win against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 30, his assist on Hagel’s goal opened the scoring in the second period. In the most recent win, when they faced the Washington Capitals, he had two assists. One helped get the Lightning on the board and tie the game, 1-1. The next assisted the game-winner, 3-2, in the third period. Timing is everything, and he’s been synced up so far. James is set to miss some time due to an injury. However, he can now be expected to contribute whenever he returns.

From a scoring perspective, James’ impact has come in the last two games. He led the comeback against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 6 with the first three points of his career. James assisted Gage Goncalves‘ goal to get the Lightning on the board and pick up his first-career point. He followed it up with his first-career goal on the following score.

His goal also featured his willingness to keep a scoring chance alive, as well as capitalize on an opponent’s mistake. The puck slides your way, at least from time to time, but you have to seize the moment for it to be worth anything. In the aforementioned win over the Capitals, he was also credited with an assist on the game-winner.

What Early Successes Mean for Lightning’s Outlook

Simply put, if these individual success stories continue, the Lightning’s long-term success only looks better. Depth wins Cups. Young depth means more chances to win Cups. Both are on the right side of 30, helping extend the window for a Lightning team that refuses to throw in the towel and say they had a good run.

Other prospects could get a shot at making similar contributions. Some already have, such as Goncalves last season. Next, it could be Dylan Duke, Jack Finley or some other surprise candidate. The fact that there are potential options in such a thin prospect pool reflects the team’s ability to pick out talent where it shouldn’t have been. Keep this in mind. There are teams with top draft picks every year, and still can’t get out of their own way. It’s all about finding the talent available and taking advantage of it.

Eventually, the Lightning will have a higher salary cap and more draft capital again. For now, these are the players that will not just keep them afloat until that point, but potentially help them continue to thrive.