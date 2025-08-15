2 Smart Canadiens Moves That Could Change Their Season

As the 2025–26 season gets closer, the Montreal Canadiens aren’t grabbing headlines with big-name trades or high-priced signings—and that’s fine. What they are doing is adding the right pieces, the kind that actually fit. And that might matter more in the long run.

With Ivan Demidov now in the fold and Zachary Bolduc joining the mix, the Habs are starting to look less like a rebuilding team and more like one that’s finally turning the corner. This isn’t hype for hype’s sake. These two players bring real skill, real production, and real upside. Furthermore, they might help change the way this team plays on a consistent basis.

Ivan Demidov: Montreal’s Next Must-Watch Forward

There’s been lots of buzz around Demidov since before the Canadiens drafted him fifth overall in 2024. But after what he did last season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), that buzz has turned into genuine excitement. Demidov ended his first full season with SKA St. Petersburg, putting up 49 points in 65 games.

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

By doing that, he surpassed the all-time KHL record for a player under 20. He didn’t just beat the old mark—he blew past it. And he followed that up with five points in six playoff games, producing even while dealing with uneven ice time and the kind of lineup juggling young players often face in Russia.

By the time he got to Montreal late last season, it was clear he belonged. Two NHL regular-season games, two points. Five playoff games, two more assists.

It’s a small sample, but the skill translated—and that’s all fans needed to see. Scouts rave about his creativity and poise. He wants the puck, and he wants to make things happen. That’s the kind of attitude that fits right in at the Bell Centre. Don’t be surprised if Demidov starts the season on the second line and never looks back. He’s not just here to try—he’s here to make an impact.

Zachary Bolduc: The Under-the-Radar Addition Who Could Do a Lot

While Demidov grabbed headlines, the Canadiens quietly pulled off a smart move on July 1, sending defense prospect Logan Mailloux to St. Louis in exchange for Bolduc. It didn’t lead the SportsCentre news cycle, but make no mistake—this was a real upgrade.

Zachary Bolduc, when he was with the Quebec Remparts.

(Jonathan Roy/Quebec Remparts)

Bolduc’s rookie year with the Blues was solid across the board: 19 goals and 36 points in 72 games, and a plus-20 plus/minus. What stands out with Bolduc isn’t just the stats—it’s the way he plays. He’s responsible in all three zones, battles along the wall, and reads the game well enough to be trusted without the puck. Those are the kinds of guys coaches lean on late in games, even if they don’t always light up the scoresheet.

Bolduc has generally played wing in the NHL, but he has a background at center from his Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) days, which gives the Habs options. Bolduc is versatile, reliable, and has already proven he can score at this level. If he gets more ice time, a 25-goal season isn’t out of reach.

The Bigger Canadiens Picture: Depth, Balance, and a Clearer Identity

No one’s pretending the Canadiens are suddenly Atlantic Division favourites—but they’re definitely not the same team that spent the past few years trying to plug holes and develop on the fly. With Demidov and Bolduc stepping in, the Habs now have the kind of depth up front that lets them roll more than one line with confidence.

Zack Bolduc, when he was with the St. Louis Blues.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Demidov brings game-breaking talent. Bolduc brings smart, two-way support. Together, they give head coach Martin St. Louis more tools to shape a lineup that can compete—not just stay afloat. What matters most is that both guys fit where this team is going. They’re young, hungry, and already used to playing against pros. They’re not maybes. They’re contributors.

Why This Canadiens Team Feels Different—And Why That Matters

For a while, Canadiens fans have been advised to be patient. To wait for development. To understand the rebuild. To trust the process. But this season feels like something different—not because of big promises, but because of real progress.

Demidov is an up-and-coming forward prospect with a huge upside. Bolduc could quietly become the kind of player who wins shifts, wins matchups, and earns the respect of coaches. They don’t need to carry the team. They aren’t expected to. Instead, they need to raise the level.

And they will because that’s what players like these two do. No, the Canadiens aren’t done building. That’s still underway. But the foundation’s starting to feel solid. More balanced. Deeper.

And fans finally have a reason to look at the lineup and think: Yeah, we’ve got something here.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]