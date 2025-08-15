Top 10 Must-Watch Devils Games for the 2025-26 Season

With the 2025-26 NHL schedule now officially released, New Jersey Devils fans are counting down the days until puck drop. After an electric start and a shaky second half in the 2024-25 season, the Devils return determined to make a deeper playoff push – and the fans cannot wait. From heated rivalries to matchups against the league’s elite, this season’s schedule is packed with can’t-miss action. Here’s a look at the games every Devils fan should have circled on the calendar.

Carolina Hurricanes on the Road: Thursday, Oct. 9

The season opener is an obvious must-watch, but it still deserves a spot on the list. Not only does it mark a fresh start for the Devils, but it also serves as a high-stakes rematch against the Carolina Hurricanes, who ended New Jersey’s playoff run in the first round last April. Last year, the regular season series ended in a 2-2 split, with both the Devils and Canes successfully defending home ice in their matchups.

With a (mostly) healthy lineup, the Devils are looking to reignite their offensive spark to open the regular season. The return of key defensemen Brett Pesce, Brenden Dillon, and Luke Hughes — who all suffered injuries in the playoffs — should provide a significant boost, setting the stage for the strong start the team is eager to have.

Florida Panthers at Home: Thursday, Oct. 16

After three games on the road to start the season, the Devils will finally make their home debut against the reigning Stanley Cup champions: the Florida Panthers. It’s a crucial early test, as the Panthers bring the speed, skill, and size that New Jersey will need to match if they want to contend with the league’s best throughout the course of the season.

Historically, the Devils are 4-4-2 in their last 10 meetings with the Panthers. However, Florida’s recent addition of Brad Marchand and the extension of elite defenseman Aaron Ekblad promise a physical, hard-hitting home opener—one that’s likely to feature afast-paced, high-intensity style of play from start to finish.

Edmonton Oilers at Home: Saturday, Oct. 18

Following the visit from the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Devils will welcome the back-to-back Western Conference champions, the Edmonton Oilers, to New Jersey. With Connor McDavid heading to Jersey, this game is sure to draw plenty of attention. It could also be the last time fans see him in an Oilers jersey at the Prudential Center, as his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, making him an unrestricted free agent. Adding to the game, Curtis Lazar, who was traded to Edmonton during the offseason, will also make his return to face his former team.

Vegas Golden Knights at Home: Friday, Dec. 5

In the first meeting between the Vegas Golden Knights and Devils, fans will see former Toronto Maple Leaf Mitch Marner donning black and gold. The offensive power of Marner and Jack Eichel will be exciting to watch all season long, especially as they go head-to-head against the speed and skill of Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.

Vancouver Canucks at Home: Sunday, Dec. 14

This December matinee matchup between the Devils and Canucks is one you won’t want to miss. The highly anticipated Hughes Bowl returns to the Prudential Center this year, with hopes that all three Hughes brothers, Jack, Luke and Quinn, will be healthy and on the ice. The sibling rivalry is a fan favorite, and witnessing the skill, chemistry, and sheer talent of the Hughes trio in action is nothing short of spectacular.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington Capitals at Home: Saturday, Dec. 27

The Washington Capitals are set to visit New Jersey for an exciting holiday home game that’s sure to draw a full house. Last season, the Devils struggled in the weeks following the holiday break. Leading up to the short hiatus, New Jersey was playing some of their best hockey, positioning themselves as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. However, after the break, the team hit a rough patch, dropping four consecutive games and struggling to string together back-to-back wins.

This matchup against the Capitals is always highly anticipated, and coming so soon after the break, it will be a critical test for the Devils. The Metro Division rivalry adds extra intensity, making it essential for the team to regain momentum, reinforce their structure, and set the tone for the second half of the season. With playoff positioning more prevalent in the second half of the season, fans can expect a hard-fought, high-energy showdown.

Columbus Blue Jackets on the Road: Wednesday, Dec. 31

On New Year’s Eve, the Devils will close out the calendar year with a key matchup against Metro Division opponent, the Columbus Blue Jackets. This game carries added significance, as Columbus is expected to be a strong contender in the upcoming season. Every point in the second half of the year is critical, particularly given how tightly contested the Metro Division was last season. A win here could provide New Jersey with crucial momentum heading into January.

Buffalo Sabres at Home: Wednesday, Feb. 25

After a lengthy two-week Olympic break, the Devils will return home to face the Buffalo Sabres in what shapes up to be a pivotal must-win game. In recent seasons, extended time off has posed challenges for New Jersey, as the team often struggles to regain its rhythm and on-ice cohesion upon returning. This matchup will be a true test of the Devils’ ability to reset quickly, reestablish their tempo, and assert themselves in the standings.

New York Rangers at Home: Saturday, March 7

The long-awaited Hudson River Rivalry will finally come to a head in March, as the Devils and New York Rangers will face off for the first time all season. The rivalry kicks off a three-game series, all packed into the month of March, making it an important stretch for both teams. Recently, the Rangers have been struggling on Devils’ ice and will be looking to score their first goal at the Prudential Center since 2024. With divisional bragging rights, playoff implications, and the intensity that only this rivalry can bring, this contest will likely have lots of cross-ice action and plenty of Instagram-worthy hockey.

Washington Capitals at Home: Thursday, April 2

The Devils will face the Capitals one final time in the regular season, with critical playoff points hanging in the balance. Depending on how the Metro Division standings shape up, this matchup could serve as a potential clincher, making it a high-stakes contest for both teams.

The road to the playoffs will be challenging, especially with the Devils facing tough opponents right out of the gate. From early-season tests against last year’s champions to intense divisional battles down the stretch, every game will be a crucial step in proving New Jersey has what it takes to compete with the league’s best.



