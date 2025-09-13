2 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 3-2 Shootout Loss in Game 1 of Prospect Showcase

The Carolina Hurricanes are back, sort of, as the prospects kicked off the four-day event in Wesley Chapel, FL, for the Prospect Showcase. The Hurricanes took on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their three-game schedule over the weekend. Despite losing 3-2 in the shootout, there were some positives to take away from the game.

1. High-End Prospects Showed Up

The Hurricanes’ prospects, wearing the new road jerseys inspired by their 2023 Stadium Series look, did have two goals in regulation before the mandatory shootout. The first goal came from Bradly Nadeau after a slick give-and-go with Aleksi Heimosalmi to tie the game 1-1 early in the second period. It comes as no surprise that Nadeau was the first prospect to score for the Hurricanes, especially after becoming one of five teenagers in the American Hockey League (AHL) to score 30-plus goals during the 2024-25 season. Nadeau finished with 32 goals and 58 points in 64 games.

While it took about 20 minutes to get familiar with each other, it was good to see the Hurricanes’ prospects start to attack the Panthers in their zone. The Nadeau goal was much needed to kick off the second period after going into the first intermission down 1-0. Another clutch goal for the Hurricanes came in the third period with 3:30 left in regulation. This time, it was Justin Robidas who would come in with the needed goal to make it a 2-2 game. Like Nadeau, Robidas was a big contributor for the Chicago Wolves last season after tallying 20 goals and 55 points in 70 games.

Both Nadeau and Robidas made their marks for the Hurricanes last season, as Nadeau notched his first point (assist), while Robidas scored his first goal, along with getting an assist as well. If there are two players to keep an eye on for the Hurricanes this season within the system, it’s Nadeau and Robidas.

Bradly Nadeau, Chicago Wolves (Ross Bonander / Texas Stars)

Another player who the Hurricanes are big on that stepped up in the game was defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault. He had three goals and 14 points in 63 games for the Wolves last season. What makes him important is his size and physicality. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Canadian is already showing how dependable he is as a defenseman and is only getting better. After only playing one professional season within the organization, there could be a case within the next season or two for Legault to knock down the door of the defensemen’s room in Carolina. He is someone to keep an eye on as well for the rest of the Prospect Showcase and the upcoming 2025-26 season.

2. Depth Goaltending Showing Promise

Coming into the showcase, a question mark was how the goaltending would be for the Hurricanes. They went into it with Ruslan Khazheyev and Nikita Quapp. Neither netminder had a 2024-25 season to remember. Khazheyev finished with a 5-13-0 record with the Wolves, while Quapp finished 0-5-0 with Düsseldorf in the DEL (German League). However, early in the game, Khazheyev had explosive movement within the crease to get to either side to make key saves. His quick reflexes kept the Hurricanes in the game when he was on the ice. The 6-foot-6 Russian put on some bulk over the offseason and made himself tall during the game. Furthermore, while he stood tall, one thing that stood out was his rebound control.

The rebound control demonstrated how much Khazheyev progressed in his development throughout last season, as well as during the offseason. If he can carry that into the 2025-26 season, he could be making a hard push to rise in the goalie depth chart. It’s promising to see where he has come over the last couple of months, after a tough 2024-25 season. Quapp, in his limited playing time, looked good as well. He did give up a goal in regulation after coming in for Khazheyev, but went 3-for-6 in the shootout, so he showed some promise there. While 2024-25 in the DEL wasn’t strong for him, gaining some confidence during the Prospect Showcase will help him prepare for DEL2 this upcoming season in Germany.

While these games don’t count for much, it is good to see the Hurricanes’ prospects all on the same ice together. It gives a better indication of where everyone is in their development. For their first showcase, Ivan Ryabkin and Filip Ekberg showed some early chemistry. The development jump for Khazheyev was a promising sight to see as the showcase goes on over the weekend. All in all, this gives the Hurricanes and their fans a glimpse into what the future could look like for the team with their prospects. Game 2 against the Nashville Predators will be at 2 p.m. Eastern, and a link to watch the game will be on the Hurricanes’ website.