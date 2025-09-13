Oilers Out on Hart, Canadiens Trade Chips & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, the Montreal Canadiens have a few names being talked about as trade chips. Elsewhere, the Boston Bruins are receiving calls on center Pavel Zacha, and could move him ahead of the season. Finally, Carter Hart is looking at a two- or three-year deal, and two teams have already been taken out of the equation

3 Canadiens Identified as Trade Chips

According to James Murphy of RG.org, the Canadiens have been looking at three players when it comes to trade talks.

It has been no secret that the Canadiens are looking for a second-line center, as Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook have failed to grasp that role.

Murphy identified Jayden Struble, Oliver Kapanen, and Joshua Roy as three trade options for the club. Struble is a 6-foot-7, 24-year-old defenseman who is looking for a full-time role on the third pair. Roy and Kapanen have been promising young forward prospects, but with all of the great drafting the Canadiens have done, they have a plethora of young forwards who fit that mould.

Jayden Struble, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Canadiens, after making the playoffs last season, are going to be hungry to get there again, and while moving one of their promising youth might be a difficult decision, getting a proven veteran to fill an important role could be a better use of assets.

Bruins Getting Calls on Zacha

Last season wasn’t going the way the Bruins wanted, and so they started selling off some assets, headlined by the Brad Marchand trade, who was their captain. The direction of the team hasn’t been made clear, but for the Bruins to sell off an asset like Zacha, it would make sense.

Zacha is a 28-year-old center/winger and has flirted with 60 points in two of his three seasons with the Bruins. At just $4.75 million for two more seasons, Zacha could be a valuable asset for the Bruins, but also an attractive piece for at least a pair of teams.

As mentioned above, Murphy reported three Canadiens assets who could be dealt, and he also reported that the Canadiens are one of the teams looking at him. He would be a good addition and could fill in the second-line role well. While he may not be an elite center, he can certainly step into a role like that and do well.

Murphy mentions Struble as the primary piece that the Bruins would have interest in, and a source said to him that the Bruins like the player, but it would take more than him to acquire Zacha.

The report also includes the Calgary Flames, who have been very open about looking to acquire a center. While their exact look was at a right-shot center, the left-shot Zacha still fits into the role they are looking for, which is the same as the Canadiens – a second-line option behind their top center.

Hart Contract Talks Already Happening

The NHL recently gave a timeline to return for the five Hockey Canada players who faced charges of sexual assault, and for Hart, it looks like he will have a contract agreed upon.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic wrote a story on Hart, and shared that there will be a contract agreed upon by Oct. 1 and finalized on Oct. 15 when they are officially allowed to. (from What I’m hearing about Carter Hart free agency and why the Oilers and Flyers may be non-starters, The Athletic, Sept. 12, 2025)

Johnston writes, “Hart is looking for a fresh start, which effectively rules out a return to Philadelphia.”, and also refers to a league source who stated that Hart is almost certainly going to land with an American team, which would knock out the Edmonton Oilers as suitors as well, who have been rumored to be interested at various times.

“Once Hart chooses his next NHL destination, he’s expected to sign a two- or three-year contract, per league sources. The two-year term would open up the possibility of an extension as soon as the summer of 2026 if the player and team feel it’s a good match.” Chris Johnston, The Athletic

Regardless of what team Hart signs with or what their goaltending situation looks like, in terms of the on-ice concerns, Hart is worth the bet on, and plenty of teams are going to be looking at bringing him in.