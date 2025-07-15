Canadiens Shouldn’t Rush to Fill Their Second-Line Centre Hole

The Montreal Canadiens have had a fairly active offseason. General manager Kent Hughes addressed several key needs, including the blue line, bringing in Noah Dobson to stabilize the defence, and adding some offensive depth with Zachary Bolduc. He also signed goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen to create competition for Jakub Dobeš in net. However, one major hole remains unfilled: the second-line centre position.

It’s no secret that this has become the biggest need for the Canadiens. And yet, it’s a hole that shouldn’t be filled in a hurry. While fans are understandably eager for the team to take the next step, now is not the time for a short-sighted move. Patience, in this case, is essential.

A Weak Market

This year’s free agent market for second-line centres was, quite frankly, disappointing. Heading into the offseason, there was hope that a few big names might be available. Players like Sam Bennett or even John Tavares could have become available. But both of those players ended up signing new deals to stay with their teams, leaving a small market for teams in need of middle-six help down the middle.

The reality is that very few quality centres ever make it to unrestricted free agency, and when they do, the demand far outweighs the supply. That imbalance drives prices through the roof. We’ve already seen teams overpay for players who, while useful, don’t project as long-term solutions in a second-line role. The Canadiens, to their credit, have resisted that temptation. They could have overpaid for an option or an overhyped name, but doing so would have eaten into future cap space. For a team still transitioning from rebuild to playoff contention, that would have been a step backward.

Montreal is better off doing nothing than forcing a solution. The right player simply wasn’t available this summer, and that’s okay.

Internal Options

It’s easy to focus on what the Canadiens don’t have, a clear second-line centre, but it’s also important to recognize what they do have.

Kirby Dach is expected to return healthy for the 2025–26 season, and while injuries have been a concern throughout his career, he’s shown flashes of being a true top-six centre when on the ice. Back in 2022–23, he posted 38 points in 58 games and showed the potential to be that famous second-line centre for years. While the following seasons were derailed by injuries, a full summer of training and recovery could see Dach return to form.

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dach’s return will also have a domino effect on the lineup. With him slotted back into the top-six, Alex Newhook, who spent most of last season filling in as the de facto second-line centre, can slide down to the third line, where he’s better suited. Newhook did a respectable job under the circumstances and even helped the Habs secure a playoff spot, but long-term, he’s not the answer in the top-six. He becomes much more effective in a third-line role where he can use his speed to exploit weaker matchups.

There’s no doubt that Dach is a bit of a gamble. His health and consistency remain question marks. But rushing out to spend assets or cap space on a short-term fix just to feel more “complete” would be a bigger gamble, and one with far less upside. The Canadiens owe it to themselves to at least see what they have in Dach before making a more drastic move.

2026

If 2025 wasn’t the year to make a big swing at centre, 2026 might be. The Canadiens are projected to have a little bit more than $38 million in cap space next summer, giving them the flexibility to make a real move, whether it’s via free agency or trade. While part of that cap room will go toward extensions for young players like Lane Hutson and potentially Bolduc, there will still be room to make a splash if the right centre becomes available.

It’s also possible that teams currently in a win-now window begin to pivot and shop top-six players to recoup assets. That’s when Hughes can strike. With a deep prospect pool and more cap flexibility than most, the Canadiens could put together an appealing trade package without compromising their future.

Let’s not forget: the Canadiens are still in the building phase. Making the playoffs last season was a major step forward, but this team is not yet a Stanley Cup contender. There’s no need to act like they’re one piece away when they’re likely two or three pieces away from truly competing with the elite teams in the league. Waiting one more year to properly fill the second-line centre spot is logical.

The worst-case scenario? Dach struggles, and the Habs don’t have a true second-line centre next season. But even then, they’re still growing. Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Ivan Demidov will continue to develop. Hutson and Noah Dobson will eat up minutes on defence. The team can continue to develop, stay competitive, and revisit the centre market from a much stronger position in 2026.

It’s easy to get impatient when you know what your team needs, and it hasn’t been filled. And there’s no doubt the Canadiens still need a true second-line centre. But not every hole needs to be filled immediately, especially when the options are limited, overpriced, or short-term.

Montreal’s front office deserves credit for resisting the urge to force a fit. With Dach returning, the Canadiens have at least a workable situation heading into the new season. Add in the enormous cap space coming in 2026, and the picture becomes clearer: Patience now could open the door to a real solution later.