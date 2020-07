2020 NHL Draft: Fisher’s Final Rankings for Defencemen

This series is further analyzing my final rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft by position, by league and by country.

There's no hockey being played so our Prospect & NHL Draft experts are focusing on what comes next. Check out the latest profiles and features in our 2020 NHL Draft Guide https://t.co/xVdNH9l1TQ #THW #NHL #NHLDraft #2020NHLDraft — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) March 17, 2020

Now it’s time to turn our attention to the defencemen — starting with the overall group, then separating the righties from the lefties since handedness is a factor when it comes to drafting defenders. I’ll provide the totals within my top 500, within my draft range (top 217), and within my first round, followed by the full lists and finishing with my thoughts.

Without further ado, here are my final rankings for defencemen in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft:

TOTAL: 156

DRAFT RANGE: 71

FIRST ROUND: 9

5) Jamie Drysdale (RD, Canada, Erie OHL)

9) Jake Sanderson (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

21) Justin Barron (RD, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

22) Kaiden Guhle (LD, Canada, Prince Albert WHL)

23) Ryan O’Rourke (LD, Canada, Sault Ste. Marie OHL)

24) Lukas Cormier (LD, Canada, Charlottetown QMJHL)

25) Braden Schneider (RD, Canada, Brandon WHL)

30) Joni Jurmo (LD, Finland, Jokerit U20)

31) William Wallinder (LD, Sweden, MODO J20)

38) Emil Andrae (LD, Sweden, HV71 J20)

39) Helge Grans (RD, Sweden, Malmo J20)

45) Jeremie Poirier (LD, Canada, Saint John QMJHL)

47) Anton Johannesson (LD, Sweden, HV71 J20)

48) Shakir Mukhamadullin (LD, Russia, Tolpar Ufa MHL)

52) Topi Niemela (RD, Finland, Karpat Liiga)

62) William Villeneuve (RD, Canada, Saint John QMJHL)

69) Michael Benning (RD, Canada, Sherwood Park AJHL)

70) Yan Kuznetsov (LD, Russia, Connecticut NCAA)

71) Eemil Viro (LD, Finland, TPS Liiga)

76) Tyler Kleven (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

78) Mitch Miller (RD, USA, Tri-City USHL)

80) Daemon Hunt (LD, Canada, Moose Jaw WHL)

82) Samuel Knazko (LD, Slovakia, TPS U20)

85) Eamon Powell (RD, USA, NTDP U18)

93) Ruben Rafkin (RD, Finland, Windsor OHL)

94) Alex Cotton (RD, Canada, Lethbridge WHL, overager)

95) Alexander Nikishin (LD, Russia, Spartak Moskva KHL)

99) Thimo Nickl (RD, Austria, Drummondville QMJHL)

100) Kasper Puutio (RD, Finland, Everett WHL)

101) Ronan Seeley (LD, Canada, Everett WHL)

107) Brock Faber (RD, USA, NTDP U18)

118) Jack Thompson (RD, Canada, Sudbury OHL)

119) Wyatt Kaiser (LD, USA, Andover U.S. High School)

120) Ian Moore (RD, USA, St. Mark’s U.S. High School)

121) Luke Reid (RD, USA/Canada, Chicago USHL)

123) Christoffer Sedoff (LD, Finland, Red Deer WHL)

124) Marko Stacha (LD, Slovakia, Dukla Trencin)

133) Jacob Truscott (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

134) Axel Rindell (RD, Finland, Jukurit Liiga, overager)

135) Adam Wilsby (LD, Sweden, Sodertalje Allsvenskan, overager)

136) Hugo Styf (LD, Sweden, MODO J20)

137) Victor Mancini (RD, USA, Frolunda J20)

138) Simon Kubicek (RD, Czech Republic, Seattle WHL)

139) Luke Prokop (RD, Canada, Calgary WHL)

140) Ethan Edwards (LD, Canada, Spruce Grove AJHL)

141) Lleyton Moore (LD, Canada, Oshawa OHL)

142) Donovan Sebrango (LD, Canada, Kitchener OHL)

143) Charlie Desroches (RD, Canada, Saint John QMJHL)

144) Jacob Dion (LD, Canada, Drummondville QMJHL)

159) Billy Constantinou (RD, Canada, Sault Ste. Marie OHL, overager)

164) Noah Ellis (RD, USA, Des Moines USHL)

165) Marek Blaha (RD, Czech Republic, Sparta Praha U19)

171) Sergei Safin-Tregubov (LD, Russia/Portugal, Tolpar Ufa MHL)

172) Egor Smirnov (RD, Russia, Dynamo Moskva MHL)

173) Leo Loof (LD, Sweden, Farjestad J20)

174) Lucas Ramberg (LD, Sweden, Lulea SHL)

175) Axel Kumlin (RD, Sweden, Frolunda J20)

192) Isaak Phillips (LD, Canada/Jamaica, Sudbury OHL)

193) Ilya Solovyov (LD, Belarus, Saginaw OHL, overager)

194) Ville Ottavainen (RD, Finland, Kitchener OHL)

195) Matias Rajaniemi (LD, Finland, Pelicans Liiga)

198) Landon Kosior (RD, Canada, Prince Albert WHL)

199) Jake Ratzlaff (RD, USA, Rosemount U.S. High School)

200) Mike Vorlicky (RD, USA, Wisconsin NCAA, overager)

207) Karel Klikorka (LD, Czech Republic, Mlada Boleslav)

208) Michael Krutil (RD, Czech Republic, Sparta Praha U20)

210) Pontus Johansson (LD, Sweden, Djurgardens J20)

211) Samuel Johannesson (RD, Sweden, Rogle SHL, overager)

213) Zach Uens (LD, Canada, Merrimack College NCAA, overager)

214) Declan Carlile (LD, USA/Canada, Merrimack College NCAA, overager)

215) Daniel Baker (LD, Canada, Medicine Hat WHL, overager)

227) Maximilian Glotzl (LD, Germany, Kolner Haie DEL)

228) Mans Forsfjall (LD, Sweden, Skelleftea J20)

229) Karri Aho (LD, Finland, Ilves U20)

230) Danila Palivko (LD, Belarus, Lethbridge WHL)

244) Robert Calisti (LD, Canada, Sault Ste. Marie OHL, overager)

245) David Aebischer (RD, Switzerland, Gatineau QMJHL, overager)

246) Miguel Tourigny (RD, Canada, Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL)

254) Jake Boltmann (RD, USA, Edina U.S. High School)

255) David Ma (LD, USA, Shattuck St. Mary’s U.S. High School)

258) Hank Kempf (LD, USA, Muskegon USHL)

259) Jimmy Dowd Jr. (RD, USA, Chicago USHL, overager)

261) Ryan Helliwell (LD, Canada, Langley BCHL)

262) Kabore Dunn (RD, Canada/Ghana, Fort McMurray AJHL)

263) Jeremie Biakabutuka (RD, Canada, Val-d’Or QMJHL)

267) Gerard Keane (RD, USA, London OHL)

268) Mitchell Smith (LD, USA, Saginaw OHL)

269) Alec Belanger (LD, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

274) Pavel Yelizarov (LD, Russia, Tolpar Ufa MHL, overager)

275) Nikita Yefremov (LD, Russia, Sibirskie Snaipery Novosibirsk MHL)

280) Viktor Persson (RD, Sweden, Brynas J20)

281) Albin Thyni Johansson (LD, Sweden, Lulea J20)

282) Theo Nordlund (LD, Sweden, Frolunda J20)

283) Tomi Niku (LD, Finland, JYP U20)

286) Noah Delemont (LD, Switzerland, Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL)

287) Joona Lehmus (LD, Finland, Saint John QMJHL)

298) Mason Lohrei (LD, USA, Green Bay USHL, overager)

299) Jordan Power (LD, Canada, Lincoln USHL, overager)

305) Luke Gramer (LD, USA, Moorhead U.S. High School)

306) Nate Schweitzer (RD, USA, Benilde-St. Margaret’s U.S. High School)

307) Mason Langenbrunner (RD, USA, Eden Prairie U.S. High School)

308) Danila Galenyuk (LD, Russia, St. Petersburg KHL, overager)

309) Ilya Morozov (LD, Russia, Sibir Novosibirsk KHL, overager)

310) Ilya Mironov (LD, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL, overager)

311) Daniil Pylenkov (LD, Russia, Vityaz Podolsk KHL, overager)

316) Andrei Gusev (RD, Russia, Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk MHL)

323) Logan Dowhaniuk (LD, Canada, Edmonton WHL)

324) Benjamin Zloty (LD, Canada, Winnipeg WHL)

325) Ryker Evans (LD, Canada, Regina WHL)

326) Conner Hutchison (LD, USA, Penticton BCHL, overager)

330) Ben Meehan (LD, USA, Cedar Rapids USHL, overager)

331) Jacob Flynn (RD, USA, University of Connecticut NCAA, overager)

332) Ryan Siedem (RD, USA, Harvard NCAA, overager)

333) Jeremie Bucheler (RD, Canada, Northeastern NCAA, overager)

334) Justin Lee (LD, Canada, Denver NCAA, overager)

335) Brady Meyer (LD/LC, USA, Minnesota-Duluth NCAA, overager)

336) Thomas Schweighardt (RD, USA, Cedar Rapids USHL, overager)

337) Iivari Rasanen (LD, Finland, Muskegon USHL, overager)

338) Albert Lyckasen (RD, Sweden, Linkoping J20, overager)

339) Ludvig Hedstrom (LD, Sweden, Djurgardens J20, overager)

344) Aleksi Matinmikko (RD, Finland, Assat Liiga, overager)

345) Otto Latvala (RD, Finland, HPK Liiga, overager)

346) Louis Crevier (RD, Canada, Chicoutimi QMJHL, overager)

347) Justin Bergeron (LD, Canada, Rimouski QMJHL, overager)

348) Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (LD, Canada, Baie-Comeau QMJHL, overager)

364) David Mudrak (RD, Slovakia, TPS U20, overager)

365) Alex Brannstam (LD, Sweden, Djurgardens J20, overager)

376) Simon Gnyp (LD, Germany, Kolner Haie DEL, overager)

383) Louka Henault (LD, Canada, Windsor OHL, overager)

384) Riley McCourt (LD, Canada, Flint OHL, overager)

395) Jonas Brondberg (LD, Denmark, Portland WHL, overager)

408) Kirill Steklov (LD, Russia/Estonia, London OHL)

409) Ole Bjorgvik Holm (LD, Norway, Mississauga OHL)

410) Justin Nolet (LD, Canada, Sarnia OHL, overager)

411) Tucker McIntosh (LD, Canada, Ottawa Jr. Senators CCHL, overager)

412) Rhett Rhinehart (RD, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

413) Tyrel Bauer (RD, Canada, Seattle WHL)

414) Casper Gillberg (RD, Sweden, Malmo J20)

416) Erik Noren (LD, Sweden, Orebro J20)

417) Luka Nyman (LD, Finland, RB Hockey Akademie Czech U19)

418) Daniil Zaitsev (LD, Russia, Avto Yekaterinburg MHL)

422) Oliver Fatul (LD, Slovakia, Zvolen)

423) Harijs Brants (LD, Latvia, Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL)

428) Valeri Orekhov (LD, Kazakhstan, Barys Nur-Sultan KHL, overager)

445) Seth Bernard-Docker (RD, Canada, Okotoks AJHL)

448) Owen Gallatin (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

449) Christian Jimenez (LD, USA, Sioux City USHL)

458) Jimmy Mettler (LD, USA, Harvey Prep U.S. High School, overager)

459) Will Svenddal (LD, USA, Blake U.S. High School)

460) Reid Bogenholm (LD, USA, St. Cloud Cathedral U.S. High School)

461) Eric Van Impe (RD, Canada, Medicine Hat WHL)

462) Aidan De La Gorgendiere (LD, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

483) Mark Woolley (LD, Canada, Owen Sound OHL)

484) Jake Murray (LD, Canada, Kingston OHL)

485) Cade McNelly (LD, Canada, Seattle WHL)

486) Chad Nychuk (LD, Canada, Brandon WHL, overager)

The Righties

TOTAL: 58

DRAFT RANGE: 33

FIRST ROUND: 3

5) Jamie Drysdale (RD, Canada, Erie OHL)

21) Justin Barron (RD, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

25) Braden Schneider (RD, Canada, Brandon WHL)

39) Helge Grans (RD, Sweden, Malmo J20)

52) Topi Niemela (RD, Finland, Karpat Liiga)

62) William Villeneuve (RD, Canada, Saint John QMJHL)

69) Michael Benning (RD, Canada, Sherwood Park AJHL)

78) Mitch Miller (RD, USA, Tri-City USHL)

85) Eamon Powell (RD, USA, NTDP U18)

93) Ruben Rafkin (RD, Finland, Windsor OHL)

94) Alex Cotton (RD, Canada, Lethbridge WHL, overager)

99) Thimo Nickl (RD, Austria, Drummondville QMJHL)

100) Kasper Puutio (RD, Finland, Everett WHL)

107) Brock Faber (RD, USA, NTDP U18)

118) Jack Thompson (RD, Canada, Sudbury OHL)

120) Ian Moore (RD, USA, St. Mark’s U.S. High School)

121) Luke Reid (RD, USA/Canada, Chicago USHL)

134) Axel Rindell (RD, Finland, Jukurit Liiga, overager)

137) Victor Mancini (RD, USA, Frolunda J20)

138) Simon Kubicek (RD, Czech Republic, Seattle WHL)

139) Luke Prokop (RD, Canada, Calgary WHL)

143) Charlie Desroches (RD, Canada, Saint John QMJHL)

159) Billy Constantinou (RD, Canada, Sault Ste. Marie OHL, overager)

164) Noah Ellis (RD, USA, Des Moines USHL)

165) Marek Blaha (RD, Czech Republic, Sparta Praha U19)

172) Egor Smirnov (RD, Russia, Dynamo Moskva MHL)

175) Axel Kumlin (RD, Sweden, Frolunda J20)

194) Ville Ottavainen (RD, Finland, Kitchener OHL)

198) Landon Kosior (RD, Canada, Prince Albert WHL)

199) Jake Ratzlaff (RD, USA, Rosemount U.S. High School)

200) Mike Vorlicky (RD, USA, Wisconsin NCAA, overager)

208) Michael Krutil (RD, Czech Republic, Sparta Praha U20)

211) Samuel Johannesson (RD, Sweden, Rogle SHL, overager)

245) David Aebischer (RD, Switzerland, Gatineau QMJHL, overager)

246) Miguel Tourigny (RD, Canada, Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL)

254) Jake Boltmann (RD, USA, Edina U.S. High School)

259) Jimmy Dowd Jr. (RD, USA, Chicago USHL, overager)

262) Kabore Dunn (RD, Canada/Ghana, Fort McMurray AJHL)

263) Jeremie Biakabutuka (RD, Canada, Val-d’Or QMJHL)

267) Gerard Keane (RD, USA, London OHL)

280) Viktor Persson (RD, Sweden, Brynas J20)

306) Nate Schweitzer (RD, USA, Benilde-St. Margaret’s U.S. High School)

307) Mason Langenbrunner (RD, USA, Eden Prairie U.S. High School)

316) Andrei Gusev (RD, Russia, Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk MHL)

331) Jacob Flynn (RD, USA, University of Connecticut NCAA, overager)

332) Ryan Siedem (RD, USA, Harvard NCAA, overager)

333) Jeremie Bucheler (RD, Canada, Northeastern NCAA, overager)

336) Thomas Schweighardt (RD, USA, Cedar Rapids USHL, overager)

338) Albert Lyckasen (RD, Sweden, Linkoping J20, overager)

344) Aleksi Matinmikko (RD, Finland, Assat Liiga, overager)

345) Otto Latvala (RD, Finland, HPK Liiga, overager)

346) Louis Crevier (RD, Canada, Chicoutimi QMJHL, overager)

364) David Mudrak (RD, Slovakia, TPS U20, overager)

412) Rhett Rhinehart (RD, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

413) Tyrel Bauer (RD, Canada, Seattle WHL)

414) Casper Gillberg (RD, Sweden, Malmo J20)

445) Seth Bernard-Docker (RD, Canada, Okotoks AJHL)

461) Eric Van Impe (RD, Canada, Medicine Hat WHL)

The Lefties

TOTAL: 98

DRAFT RANGE: 38

FIRST ROUND: 6

9) Jake Sanderson (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

22) Kaiden Guhle (LD, Canada, Prince Albert WHL)

23) Ryan O’Rourke (LD, Canada, Sault Ste. Marie OHL)

24) Lukas Cormier (LD, Canada, Charlottetown QMJHL)

30) Joni Jurmo (LD, Finland, Jokerit U20)

31) William Wallinder (LD, Sweden, MODO J20)

38) Emil Andrae (LD, Sweden, HV71 J20)

45) Jeremie Poirier (LD, Canada, Saint John QMJHL)

47) Anton Johannesson (LD, Sweden, HV71 J20)

48) Shakir Mukhamadullin (LD, Russia, Tolpar Ufa MHL)

70) Yan Kuznetsov (LD, Russia, Connecticut NCAA)

71) Eemil Viro (LD, Finland, TPS Liiga)

76) Tyler Kleven (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

80) Daemon Hunt (LD, Canada, Moose Jaw WHL)

82) Samuel Knazko (LD, Slovakia, TPS U20)

95) Alexander Nikishin (LD, Russia, Spartak Moskva KHL)

101) Ronan Seeley (LD, Canada, Everett WHL)

119) Wyatt Kaiser (LD, USA, Andover U.S. High School)

123) Christoffer Sedoff (LD, Finland, Red Deer WHL)

124) Marko Stacha (LD, Slovakia, Dukla Trencin)

133) Jacob Truscott (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

135) Adam Wilsby (LD, Sweden, Sodertalje Allsvenskan, overager)

136) Hugo Styf (LD, Sweden, MODO J20)

140) Ethan Edwards (LD, Canada, Spruce Grove AJHL)

141) Lleyton Moore (LD, Canada, Oshawa OHL)

142) Donovan Sebrango (LD, Canada, Kitchener OHL)

144) Jacob Dion (LD, Canada, Drummondville QMJHL)

171) Sergei Safin-Tregubov (LD, Russia/Portugal, Tolpar Ufa MHL)

173) Leo Loof (LD, Sweden, Farjestad J20)

174) Lucas Ramberg (LD, Sweden, Lulea SHL)

192) Isaak Phillips (LD, Canada/Jamaica, Sudbury OHL)

193) Ilya Solovyov (LD, Belarus, Saginaw OHL, overager)

195) Matias Rajaniemi (LD, Finland, Pelicans Liiga)

207) Karel Klikorka (LD, Czech Republic, Mlada Boleslav)

210) Pontus Johansson (LD, Sweden, Djurgardens J20)

213) Zach Uens (LD, Canada, Merrimack College NCAA, overager)

214) Declan Carlile (LD, USA/Canada, Merrimack College NCAA, overager)

215) Daniel Baker (LD, Canada, Medicine Hat WHL, overager)

227) Maximilian Glotzl (LD, Germany, Kolner Haie DEL)

228) Mans Forsfjall (LD, Sweden, Skelleftea J20)

229) Karri Aho (LD, Finland, Ilves U20)

230) Danila Palivko (LD, Belarus, Lethbridge WHL)

244) Robert Calisti (LD, Canada, Sault Ste. Marie OHL, overager)

255) David Ma (LD, USA, Shattuck St. Mary’s U.S. High School)

258) Hank Kempf (LD, USA, Muskegon USHL)

261) Ryan Helliwell (LD, Canada, Langley BCHL)

268) Mitchell Smith (LD, USA, Saginaw OHL)

269) Alec Belanger (LD, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

274) Pavel Yelizarov (LD, Russia, Tolpar Ufa MHL, overager)

275) Nikita Yefremov (LD, Russia, Sibirskie Snaipery Novosibirsk MHL)

281) Albin Thyni Johansson (LD, Sweden, Lulea J20)

282) Theo Nordlund (LD, Sweden, Frolunda J20)

283) Tomi Niku (LD, Finland, JYP U20)

286) Noah Delemont (LD, Switzerland, Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL)

287) Joona Lehmus (LD, Finland, Saint John QMJHL)

298) Mason Lohrei (LD, USA, Green Bay USHL, overager)

299) Jordan Power (LD, Canada, Lincoln USHL, overager)

305) Luke Gramer (LD, USA, Moorhead U.S. High School)

308) Danila Galenyuk (LD, Russia, St. Petersburg KHL, overager)

309) Ilya Morozov (LD, Russia, Sibir Novosibirsk KHL, overager)

310) Ilya Mironov (LD, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL, overager)

311) Daniil Pylenkov (LD, Russia, Vityaz Podolsk KHL, overager)

323) Logan Dowhaniuk (LD, Canada, Edmonton WHL)

324) Benjamin Zloty (LD, Canada, Winnipeg WHL)

325) Ryker Evans (LD, Canada, Regina WHL)

326) Conner Hutchison (LD, USA, Penticton BCHL, overager)

330) Ben Meehan (LD, USA, Cedar Rapids USHL, overager)

334) Justin Lee (LD, Canada, Denver NCAA, overager)

335) Brady Meyer (LD/LC, USA, Minnesota-Duluth NCAA, overager)

337) Iivari Rasanen (LD, Finland, Muskegon USHL, overager)

339) Ludvig Hedstrom (LD, Sweden, Djurgardens J20, overager)

347) Justin Bergeron (LD, Canada, Rimouski QMJHL, overager)

348) Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (LD, Canada, Baie-Comeau QMJHL, overager)

365) Alex Brannstam (LD, Sweden, Djurgardens J20, overager)

376) Simon Gnyp (LD, Germany, Kolner Haie DEL, overager)

383) Louka Henault (LD, Canada, Windsor OHL, overager)

384) Riley McCourt (LD, Canada, Flint OHL, overager)

395) Jonas Brondberg (LD, Denmark, Portland WHL, overager)

408) Kirill Steklov (LD, Russia/Estonia, London OHL)

409) Ole Bjorgvik Holm (LD, Norway, Mississauga OHL)

410) Justin Nolet (LD, Canada, Sarnia OHL, overager)

411) Tucker McIntosh (LD, Canada, Ottawa Jr. Senators CCHL, overager)

416) Erik Noren (LD, Sweden, Orebro J20)

417) Luka Nyman (LD, Finland, RB Hockey Akademie Czech U19)

418) Daniil Zaitsev (LD, Russia, Avto Yekaterinburg MHL)

422) Oliver Fatul (LD, Slovakia, Zvolen)

423) Harijs Brants (LD, Latvia, Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL)

428) Valeri Orekhov (LD, Kazakhstan, Barys Nur-Sultan KHL, overager)

448) Owen Gallatin (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

449) Christian Jimenez (LD, USA, Sioux City USHL)

458) Jimmy Mettler (LD, USA, Harvey Prep U.S. High School, overager)

459) Will Svenddal (LD, USA, Blake U.S. High School)

460) Reid Bogenholm (LD, USA, St. Cloud Cathedral U.S. High School)

462) Aidan De La Gorgendiere (LD, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

483) Mark Woolley (LD, Canada, Owen Sound OHL)

484) Jake Murray (LD, Canada, Kingston OHL)

485) Cade McNelly (LD, Canada, Seattle WHL)

486) Chad Nychuk (LD, Canada, Brandon WHL, overager)

Fisher’s Final Thoughts

That’s a lot to digest, but we can start at the top where Jamie Drysdale (5) and Jake Sanderson (9) have established themselves as top-10 prospects for 2020. I still have Drysdale a couple tiers above Sanderson — Drysdale is in my 2-5 tier, with forwards Lucas Raymond (2), Tim Stutzle (3) and Quinton Byfield (4), while Sanderson is the first name in my 9-20 tier. Sanderson did come on strong in the second half and pulled away from the rest of the pack while forcing his way into my top 10, but I don’t have him neck and neck with Drysdale like some other scouts do now. For me, Drysdale remains the clear No. 1 defender for 2020.

Jamie Drysdale of the Erie Otters. (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

I wound up with nine defencemen in my first round, which is on the high end for this year — many rankings only have four to six defenders in their top 31. But seven of those nine are in my 21-45 tier of first-round candidates, so it’s entirely possible a few of them slide to the second round in favour of forwards. That said, teams do love their defencemen come draft day, so a few of them could also crack the top 20.

That tier of first-round candidates (21-45) features 10 defencemen in Justin Barron (21), Kaiden Guhle (22), Ryan O’Rourke (23), Lukas Cormier (24), Braden Schneider (25), Joni Jurmo (30), William Wallinder (31), Emil Andrae (38), Helge Grans (39) and Jeremie Poirier (45). From that group, Guhle and Schneider are the best bets to be selected in the top 20, with Grans and Barron also getting good odds to be first-rounders as coveted righties.

The other six are more iffy for the top 31, though I have a feeling O’Rourke’s intangibles will get him taken in the first round. Some teams could be tempted by the upside of Jurmo and Wallinder, but they would be considered reaches by the masses. Andrae (38) and his defence partner in Sweden, Anton Johannesson (47), are undersized but big on talent, while QMJHLers Cormier and Poirier have become wild cards that seem to be trending towards the second round. As you can tell by my rankings, I’m much higher on Cormier (24) than Poirier (45) — Cormier is safer and smoother as a clone of Colorado’s Samuel Girard, while Poirier is a polarizing prospect as a high-risk, high-reward riverboat gambler like Ryan Merkley and Oliver Kylington were in their draft years.

Jeremie Poirier of the Saint John Sea Dogs. (Dan Culberson/Saint John Sea Dogs)

There is certainly risk with Poirier (45), Anton Johannesson (47) and Russia’s Shakir Mukhamadullin (48). They could all go in the top 50 — as I have them ranked — or slide out of the second round if teams prefer safer options such as Topi Niemela (52), Yan Kuznetsov (70) and Tyler Kleven (76). The ceiling isn’t as high for those three, but they are more likely to make it in some capacity.

With the exception of Poirier, as the last name among my first-round candidates, they are all second-round contenders for me — part of a large tier (46-80) that also includes William Villeneuve (62), Michael Benning (69), Eemil Viro (71), Mitch Miller (78) and Daemon Hunt (80). Villeneuve was gaining on his teammate Poirier — they were trending in opposite directions in my rankings — while Benning and Viro were slipping a little when it came time to finalize my list. If not for injury, Hunt could have been higher for me — and some teams will presumably be higher on him — while Miller emerged as a riser for me despite some maturity issues off the ice in his younger years.

Samuel Knazko (82), a Slovak developing in Finland who could be bound for the WHL next season, wasn’t far behind Viro (71) in my mind. Part of me prefers Knazko and finds him more dynamic between the two, but Viro had a fairly steady showing at a higher level during their draft year.

In addition to Miller, there are a half-dozen American defenders that could go significantly higher than I have them ranked in Eamon Powell (85), Brock Faber (107) and Jacob Truscott (133) from The Program, plus high-schoolers Wyatt Kaiser (119) and Ian Moore (120) as well as Luke Reid (121) from USHL powerhouse Chicago. Kaiser and Moore could be this year’s equivalent to 2019 second-rounders Jackson LaCombe and Jayden Struble — they are quite comparable, Kaiser to LaCombe and Moore to Struble — while Miller is looking like this year’s Zac Jones or Jordan Harris as a USHL standout.

Brock Faber of the U.S. National Team Development Program. (Rena Laverty)

Cam Robinson of DobberProspects was bold enough to rank both Faber and Kaiser in his top 31 — in his first round — which I can’t help but admire and applaud since I’m also a fan of those two, knowing full well I was underrating them in the fourth round. I wouldn’t be shocked if all seven of those Americans went in the top 100, with a few of them in the top 62 — in the top two rounds. But I would be surprised if any of them became first-rounders — I have a hard time envisioning that, even though I’m anticipating a few surprising selections in that top 31.

Alex Cotton (94) is my top over-age defenceman and I expect him to be taken in the top 100 — perhaps closer to the top 50. Ruben Rafkin (93) and Alexander Nikishin (95) are also in that tier of potential third-rounders (81-97).

My fourth round features a few CHL imports in Austrian Thimo Nickl (99) from the QMJHL as well as a couple Finns from the WHL in Kasper Puutio (100) and Christoffer Sedoff (123). Puutio is planning to return home for next season, while Slovakian Marko Stacha (124) could be reporting to WHL Vancouver. Puutio’s former teammate in Everett, Ronan Seeley (101), and Jack Thompson (118) from OHL Sudbury are also in that range for me.

There are 33 more defenders over my final three rounds, with many of them warranting shout-outs.

Victor Mancini (137) is very intriguing as an American who took the rare route of heading overseas for his draft year to join the juggernaut Frolunda program in Sweden. His dad is Bob Mancini, a well-travelled hockey man who spent time with USA Hockey, scouted for the Edmonton Oilers and served as head coach for OHL Saginaw before more recently helping grow the game in South Africa of all places.

"The development they do over there, they focus on winning but they also focus on you as well, what you do on and off the ice. They want to make you a better player.”https://t.co/CSxHlRlgm8 — FCHockey (@FCHockey) June 25, 2020

Ethan Edwards (140) flew under the radar while playing tier-II junior in Canada but left a lasting impression at the World Junior A Challenge where he was every bit as impressive as the more touted Benning. Edwards could really emerge next season as a freshman for resurgent Michigan.

Jacob Dion (144) is undersized but had a stellar draft year for Drummondville as a QMJHL rookie. I had Dion in my top 100 in previous rankings — as recently as May (97) — and maybe should have left him there since his stat-line speaks volumes about his ability. But his height, at 5-foot-9, and the fact he isn’t a flawless skater bumped Dion down a round when I put on the finishing touches.

Noah Ellis (164) is another underrated USHLer with nice tools, while Marek Blaha (165) also stood out at last summer’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup for the host Czechs and will be continuing his development in Finland. Both look like players to my eyes and could have been ranked a round or two higher in hindsight. That also goes for Isaak Phillips (192), who outshone Thompson at times when paired together for Sudbury.

There are a bunch of Europeans of note, including a few overagers in Finland’s Axel Rindell (134) as well as Sweden’s Adam Wilsby (135) and Samuel Johannesson (211). The latter could be the best of those three, having been shockingly ranked in the first round (31) by HockeyProspect.com. I wondered whether they meant the aforementioned Anton Johannesson (47), but it appears I’ve been sleeping on the elder Samuel. Both are under six-feet tall and offensive minded but aren’t related — at least not according to their profiles on Elite Prospects.

Sweden produces a ton of talented defenders and this year is no exception, with five more first-time eligibles within my draft range in Hugo Styf (136), Leo Loof (173), Lucas Ramberg (174), Axel Kumlin (175) and Pontus Johansson (210). The next four Swedes among my honourable mentions are also promising in Mans Forsfjall (228), Viktor Persson (280), Albin Thyni Johansson (281) and Theo Nordlund (282). I could see them all getting drafted.

Finland also has a few more first-time eligibles of interest in OHL import Ville Ottavainen (194), plus Matias Rajaniemi (195), Karri Aho (229) and Tomi Niku (283). As does the Czech Republic, with WHL import Simon Kubicek (138) as well as Karel Klikorka (207) and Michael Krutil (208), whose stock could get a boost thanks to being selected by WHL Kelowna in the recent import draft. Those latter two could go a lot higher — closer to where I have Kubicek, in the top 150.

In case you missed it, the Rockets selected Czech defenceman Michael Krutil 24th overall in the 2020 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft earlier today.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/nOI1K4Ii8x pic.twitter.com/zXt3Nil8Ll — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) June 30, 2020

Russia has more to offer too, specifically Sergei Safin-Tregubov (171) and Egor Smirnov (172) within my draft range but also Nikita Yefremov (275), Andrei Gusev (316) and Daniil Zaitsev (418) as fellow first-time eligibles, plus a handful of overagers in Pavel Yelizarov (274), Danila Galenyuk (308), Ilya Morozov (309), Ilya Mironov (310) and Daniil Pylenkov (311). All 10 of those Russians are legitimate draft candidates.

Belarus has a couple CHL imports in overager Ilya Solovyov (193) from OHL Saginaw and first-time eligible Danila Palivko (230) from WHL Lethbridge, while Germany’s Maximilian Glotzl (227) also has a decent chance of getting drafted.

Luke Prokop (139) and Landon Kosior (198) could be just scratching the surface of their potential as WHLers, Lleyton Moore (141) and Donovan Sebrango (142) have room to grow as OHLers, and Charlie Desroches (143) should take another step for QMJHL Saint John. Billy Constantinou (159) from OHL Sault Ste. Marie and Daniel Baker (215) from WHL Medicine Hat are two more overagers with a shot at getting selected.

Likewise, a trio of NCAA overagers should be in the mix with Mike Vorlicky (200) from Wisconsin as well as Merrimack teammates Zach Uens (213) and Declan Carlile (214). Last but not least within my draft range is high-schooler Jake Ratzlaff (199), a multisport athlete who could pursue a football career over hockey despite being committed to the University of Minnesota.

As for the handedness factor, all things being equal a righty will go ahead of a lefty because they are a rarer commodity with a higher perceived value. That is just a reality of the current NHL. I expect Grans (39) and Niemela (52), in particular, to benefit as possible first-rounders. The totals were pretty even within my draft range — 38 lefties to 33 righties — but there were way more lefties among my honourable mentions, outnumbering the righties 98-58 overall.

Helge Grans of the Malmo Redhawks. (Photo courtesy Malmo Redhawks)

This isn’t considered a strong draft year for defenders in general — certainly not compared to next year, with at least four top-10 candidates for 2021 in Owen Power, Brandt Clarke, Carson Lambos and Luke Hughes. Any and all of them could challenge for first overall, while Sean Behrens and Aidan Hreschuk are also promising from The Program, with Corson Ceulemans and Scott Morrow capable of cracking the top 15 as well.

That 2021 draft class is defence heavy at the top — the polar opposite of 2020, which is very forward heavy in the top 20, but Drysdale and Sanderson should be impact players and I’m sure several others from this list will develop into quality top-four defenders at the NHL level.