2024-25 Twitter/X Hashtags for All 32 NHL Teams

There are many points where people like to say that hockey is “officially” back, whether it’s free agent frenzy, training camp, a first preseason contest, or opening night. For some, that realization occurs when X (formerly Twitter) adds the fun little emojis next to an NHL team’s hashtag. All you have to do is type the hashtag, post it, and voila! The emoji related to that team will magically appear in the post.
The Official List
Not only does it add a unique twist to posting about a hockey team, but it also allows everyone to become accustomed to slogans that some organizations will be using throughout the season. Here’s a full, updated list for the 2024-25 season, in alphabetical order:
Anaheim Ducks – #FlyTogether
Boston Bruins – #NHLBruins
Buffalo Sabres – #SabreHood
Calgary Flames – #Flames
Carolina Hurricanes – #RaiseUp
Chicago Blackhawks – #Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche – #GoAvsGo
Columbus Blue Jackets – #CBJ
Dallas Stars – #TexasHockey
Detroit Red Wings – #LGRW
Edmonton Oilers – #LetsGoOilers
Florida Panthers – #TimeToHunt
Los Angeles Kings – #GoKingsGo
Minnesota Wild – #MNWild
Montreal Canadiens – #GoHabsGo
Nashville Predators – #Smashville
New Jersey Devils – #NJDevils
New York Islanders – #Isles
New York Rangers – #NYR
Ottawa Senators – #GoSensGo
Philadelphia Flyers – #LetsGoFlyers
Pittsburgh Penguins – #LetsGoPens
San Jose Sharks – #TheFutureIsTeal
Seattle Kraken – #SeaKraken
St. Louis Blues – #STLBlues
Tampa Bay Lightning – #GoBolts
Toronto Maple Leafs – #LeafsForever
Utah Hockey Club – #UtahHC
Vancouver Canucks – #Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights – #VegasBorn
Washington Capitals – #ALLCAPS
Winnipeg Jets – #GoJetsGo
Happy Posting!
No matter how a season ebbs and flows, one thing all NHL fans seem to have in common is their love for the team emojis on X. There’s something just so satisfying about typing out the hashtag and watching the icon pop up.
Sometimes, it’s life’s simplest intricacies that make it great. This is clearly one of them. Happy posting, tweeting, or whatever you want to call it nowadays.