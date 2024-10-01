2024-25 Twitter/X Hashtags for All 32 NHL Teams

There are many points where people like to say that hockey is “officially” back, whether it’s free agent frenzy, training camp, a first preseason contest, or opening night. For some, that realization occurs when X (formerly Twitter) adds the fun little emojis next to an NHL team’s hashtag. All you have to do is type the hashtag, post it, and voila! The emoji related to that team will magically appear in the post.

The Sphere 2024 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Official List

Not only does it add a unique twist to posting about a hockey team, but it also allows everyone to become accustomed to slogans that some organizations will be using throughout the season. Here’s a full, updated list for the 2024-25 season, in alphabetical order:

Anaheim Ducks – #FlyTogether

Boston Bruins – #NHLBruins

Buffalo Sabres – #SabreHood

Calgary Flames – #Flames

Carolina Hurricanes – #RaiseUp

Chicago Blackhawks – #Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche – #GoAvsGo

Columbus Blue Jackets – #CBJ

Dallas Stars – #TexasHockey

Detroit Red Wings – #LGRW

Edmonton Oilers – #LetsGoOilers

Florida Panthers – #TimeToHunt

Los Angeles Kings – #GoKingsGo

Minnesota Wild – #MNWild

Montreal Canadiens – #GoHabsGo

Nashville Predators – #Smashville

New Jersey Devils – #NJDevils

New York Islanders – #Isles

New York Rangers – #NYR

Ottawa Senators – #GoSensGo

Philadelphia Flyers – #LetsGoFlyers

Pittsburgh Penguins – #LetsGoPens

San Jose Sharks – #TheFutureIsTeal

Seattle Kraken – #SeaKraken

St. Louis Blues – #STLBlues

Tampa Bay Lightning – #GoBolts

Toronto Maple Leafs – #LeafsForever

Utah Hockey Club – #UtahHC

Vancouver Canucks – #Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights – #VegasBorn

Washington Capitals – #ALLCAPS

Winnipeg Jets – #GoJetsGo

Happy Posting!

No matter how a season ebbs and flows, one thing all NHL fans seem to have in common is their love for the team emojis on X. There’s something just so satisfying about typing out the hashtag and watching the icon pop up.

Sometimes, it’s life’s simplest intricacies that make it great. This is clearly one of them. Happy posting, tweeting, or whatever you want to call it nowadays.