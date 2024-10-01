Devils’ Anton Silayev Poised & Ready for NHL Success

After New Jersey Devils’ development camp concluded, a seemingly anxious 18-year-old Anton Silayev twiddled with his thumbs while sitting at his locker. Any sane person would be nervous. He was drafted by the Devils, 10th overall, just eight days prior. Visiting an entirely new continent for the first time, where you don’t know the language, is incredibly difficult.

Anton Silayev, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (Photo Credit: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod)

But in the few days of camp, it was clear that Silayev was fluent in the most important language: hockey. He towered over nearly every Devils’ prospect, standing at an intimidating 6-foot-7. And even in some basic drills, you could tell why he was playing pro hockey in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) when he was just 17. Despite his massive frame, he skates like a goal-scoring winger. His long reach and physicality couple that to make a defenseman who is, simply, pretty dang good at hockey.

Silayev’s Confidence

Despite the language barrier and the visible nervousness, Silayev was able to exhibit his confidence via an interview with his translator. The Hockey Writers asked him if there was a KHL player that he thinks is toughest to play against. His response: “For me, it doesn’t matter. It’s the same for me. I don’t have any players that are difficult to play against.”

That’s a pretty rockstar response for an 18-year-old who’s just finding their footing in a completely unfamiliar environment. So far, this KHL season has been a definite success for Silayev, who is now establishing himself as a dominant defensive force in one of the world’s toughest leagues. Despite playing for the mediocre Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, a team who just recently climbed back to .500, he’s managed to keep his plus/minus a positive (plus-1).

Related: 3 Questions the Devils Must Answer as They Head to Prague

He’s received top-pairing minutes at times, often having to shut down other NHL-caliber prospects and former NHLers alike. He averages 17 minutes and 21 seconds of ice time per game, which is third among all lineup regulars. The average age of the other defensemen is 26, meaning Silayev is eight years younger. He’s also notched four assists in the ten games he’s played, which ranks first among all U22 KHL defensemen. Here’s a look at what he’s capable of:

What a ridiculous shorthanded goal by the 6’7” Anton Silayev.#NJDevilspic.twitter.com/rNYDv2nHha — Daniel Amoia (@daniel_amoia) August 24, 2024

Silayev said his game is most comparable to Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has an inch on Hedman, and for all we know, he could grow even more! Hedman was similarly a first-round pick in 2009, and has gone on to notch 728 career points with a plus-175 rating. If Silayev can come even close to that, it’s a massive win for the Devils. And based on what scouts are saying, it’s not that far-fetched.

Logan Horn of The Hockey Writers said, “His poise and work ethic are really positive traits as well, as he goes on the ice to work hard and try to win games. Silayev isn’t the flashiest player, and doesn’t cheat for offense, instead trying to find the best possible play he can make without compromising any dangerous chances in the other direction. Silayev is an exceptional skater for his size, and moves like an NHL-caliber defender already. He can work his way across the offensive blueline with possession, shut down plays from disadvantages with his speed and reach, and has shown some potential as a puck carrier through transition.”

There’s every reason to believe that Silayev could have been a top-three pick if he wasn’t from Russia, which typically brings about some uncertainty from organizations with the ongoing global situation. Many highly regarded scouts/agencies had him ranked between two and five on their board, so when he slipped to ten, it seemed like a no-brainer for the Devils.

Silayev’s Future in New Jersey

He is planning to play out the rest of his contract (through 2025-26) in Russia before heading over to North America. It’s never *fully* out of the question that he could come to North America sooner, though, like Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers did this season after being drafted seventh overall in 2023.

It certainly helps that his coach in Russia is a 14-year NHLer, Hockey Hall of Famer and former Devil in Igor Larionov. Silayev said Larionov was the first to reach out to him when he got selected by the Devils, presumably with a lot of excitement. Having someone who was once in Silayev’s shoes should do wonders for his development and eventual acclimation into New Jersey.

The last day of development camp was open to Devils’ season ticket holders, who filled the entire bleachers at the RWJBarnabas Hockey House. Silayev told The Hockey Writers, “For me, it was kind of a surprise. So many fans came and it’s only practice. I would like to thank all of them for their support. And I’m really happy that this organization has so many nice fans. I (hope) I will make them happy when I become part of the team.”

He’s only going to get better. Developing in the KHL is a great test, which he has (so far) passed with flying colors. Devils fans have every reason to be excited about what Silayev can, one day, bring to a core with championship aspirations.