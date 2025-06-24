2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Class Announced

On Tuesday (Jun. 24), the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class was announced, with six players being selected for the player category, and two being selected for the builders category.

Duncan Keith, Zdeno Chara, Jennifer Botterill, Brianna Decker, Joe Thornton, and Alex Mogilny are the six players being inducted, while Jack Parker and Daniele Sauvageau were selected as builders.

Introducing the Class of 2025! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5PZryNZMRh — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2025

Thornton, Chara, and Keith were in their first year of eligibility. Thornton is a six-time All-Star and former Hart Trophy Winner playing 1714 career games between the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers.

Botterill won three Olympic gold medals and five world championship gold medals with Team Canada. She is now a hockey analyst on Sportsnet and TNT.

Chara played 1680 games between the New York Islanders, Bruins, Ottawa Senators, and Washington Capitals and is a six-time All-Star, former Norris Trophy winner, and helped lead the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011.

Keith won three Stanley Cups win the Chicago Blackhawks and is a two-time Norris Trophy winner. He played 1256 games between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers.

Decker won a gold medal in 2018 with Team USA and won six world championship gold medals.

Mogilny retired after the 2005-06 season after 990 games split between the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and Maple Leafs where he notched 1032 points, winning a Stanley Cup with the Devils in 2000.

Alexander Moligny, Vancouver Canucks, Apr. 6 1996 (Jamie Squire/Allsport)

Parker won three NCAA titles with Boston University as a head coach, and he retired in 2013 after 40 seasons and 897 wins at the same school.

Sauvageau is the first female builder to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She participated in seven Olympic Games as a coach, consultant, and general manager.

Congratulations to these eight deserving individuals. The induction ceremony is currently scheduled for November 10th, 2025.

