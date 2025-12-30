2026 World Juniors Day 5 Preview: Teams Looking for Their First Win of Tournament

Entering the second-to-last day of group play at the 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC), the two games being played today have significant implications. All four teams playing are looking for their first win of the tournament and trying to avoid the relegation game.

Switzerland vs Germany (2:00 p.m.)

Switzerland comes into their third game of the tournament looking to get some kind of offense going. To this point in the tournament, they have scored only three goals and have struggled to generate much offense in the offensive zone, recording only 49 shots in their two games. They have been solid defensively and have gotten strong goaltending from both Elijah Neunschwander (Anaheim Ducks) and Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks). They will need to get more of that in their matchup against Germany if they want to have a chance to stay out of the fifth spot in Group A.

2026 World Juniors Daily Preview (The Hockey Writers)

The Germans have struggled defensively in their first three games, giving up a tournament-worst 10 goals and the most shots allowed (129). They have not gotten much going offensively, scoring just twice after scoring three in their tournament-opening game against the United States on Dec. 26. They will need to play a more sound defensive game, while also getting more offensively from players like David Lewandowski (Edmonton Oilers) and Maxim Schäfer. The standout player for the Germans so far has been Dustin Willhöft, who has three points and is the only player on the roster with multiple points. They will be trying to work their way toward their first quarterfinal appearance since 2021 and 2022, when Tim Stützle (Ottawa Senators) and JJ Peterka (Utah Mammoth) led the way for the 2021 team.

Favorite: Switzerland

Players to Watch: Jonah Neuenschwander (Switzerland), Basile Samsonnens (Switzerland), Maxim Schäfer (Germany), Dustin Willhöft (Germany)

Latvia vs Denmark (4:30 p.m.)

Trying to get to the quarterfinals for the second year in a row, Latvia is much like the other three teams in today’s games, as they have not been able to get much going offensively. They have been outscored 10-1 in their first two games and are coming off an 8-1 loss to Finland yesterday. They have not been able to fill the void left by Ēriks Mateiko (Washington Capitals) in the offensive zone, but they remain a tough team to play against thanks to their defensive mindset and hardworking mentality. Getting more from players like Bruno Osmanis and Roberts Naudiņš would most certainly give them a boost in the offensive zone.

After earning their way back into the tournament for the first time since 2019, Denmark has struggled to stay competitive to this point. They are coming off a 9-1 loss against Canada last night and were unsurprisingly overpowered. Against teams like Canada, Finland, and the United States, their talent just couldn’t match up to theirs. But what has stood out the most is the fact that they just do not give in. Even when they are outmatched, they still fight, refusing to back down.

This is going to be a matchup that is likely to be a low-scoring affair, with Latvia’s team defense being what could help them grab their first win of the tournament. Denmark will need to find a way to break through and get inside of the Latvian defense to get their offense going if they want to pull off the win.

Favorite: Latvia

Players to Watch: Roberts Naudinš (Latvia), Bruno Osmanis (Latvia), Mads Klyvø (Denmark), Anton Linde (Denmark)

Crucial Day for All Four Teams

With just one game left on their schedules after today, these two games are crucial for each team. This is likely their best chance to earn a win in group play and avoid having to play in the relegation game. Neither game will be high-scoring, but they may be ones that fans who like defensive battles should keep an eye on.