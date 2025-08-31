3 Burning Questions Around Mitch Marner’s Departure

This may end up being an early season distraction for the newest Vegas Golden Knights’ forward – at least until he steps on the ice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as an opposing player for the first time on January 23. But Mitch Marner recently sat down with TSN’s Mark Masters in an attempt to clear the air about why he left his childhood team – the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While he stated that threats to his family and the need for change and security as some of the main reasons for the move, there are many in Leafs Nation that are trying to poke holes in his final plea for forgiveness from the angry fan base that once cheered him on.

His attempt was to close the door on the first chapter of his NHL career. However, his speaking out and dragging some of Leafs Nation into the fire created for more questions than closure for the now-departed Marner.

With that, here are some of the biggest frustrations to come from his availability and how these questions may create a longer lasting frustration for Marner than originally indicated.



Why Didn’t Marner Waive His No-Trade Clause?

Possibly the biggest question mark coming out of this conversation is why Marner didn’t waive his no-trade clause at the deadline when it was rumoured that the Maple Leafs were trying to acquire Mikko Rantanen.

Now, some will say that it’s likely that Marner wanted a chance to get the job done in Toronto and surely that’s the case. Maybe he didn’t want to go to Carolina. But that’s all speculation.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

But in the conversation with Masters, Marner noted that the disgruntled fandom was something that he had been dealing with for two years prior to this offseason. He didn’t touch on specifics outside of this past offseason’s apparent issues, but he did say that the loudness of the hate became much more noticeable – especially on social media – than the love and positivity that was coming his way from Maple Leafs’ fans.

So, it was the fans’ fault that he left?

Either way, if it was something that was nagging on him through the final three seasons of his Maple Leafs’ run, then why was he so determined to stay with the Maple Leafs at this past season’s deadline? Something about that just doesn’t sit well – and it’s been a common conversation since that interview dropped on Friday.

In fact, Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, joined John Shannon and Darren Millard earlier in the week and doubled-up on the fact that Marner’s been dealing with toll of social media and mainstream media for a coupe years now and that the negativity, blame and hate had trickled into his personal life.

Why Are Ferris, Marner Sharing This in Unison?

But why is this coming now? Why are both Ferris and Marner stepping up to that same mainstream media that caused so much hardship to speak out about the threats and security just over a month before he starts the new chapter of his NHL career?

One scribe out of Toronto noted that it almost seems planned. It seems as though Marner is looking for a hint of forgiveness from the fanbase that he grew up amongst. But for the two of them to go on different platforms and share an almost identical reasoning behind his departure seems odd.

Often, timing is everything and to do this days apart ahead of a season in which he will want a strong start, some might argue that it seems practiced. Almost as if someone sat down, wrote it out and had them both recite it before they made their respective appearances.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now, I’m not questioning the validity. After all, we know that every fanbase has it’s low-life online trolls. But often that’s what they are – online trolls. Often they stay online and rarely do they truly make good on their threats.

Still, the seemingly rehearsed response to that particular question is lawyer-like and exactly what Maple Leafs’ fans didn’t want. Where was the emotion? The heartfelt response? That’s what they wanted from this player, once in a media-driven interview. But they didn’t get it.

Did Marner’s Explanation Hurt More Than Heal?

Lastly, there was a chance that had Marner ridden off into the Vegas sunset without response that this relationship could’ve someday healed. It would’ve taken time. Maybe as long as it did for the organization to rectify the way it treated Dave Keon. But there was a chance that the fanbase would one day remember the accolades and the numbers that Marner provided during the regular season runs for this Maple Leafs team.

But there are suggestions that any chance of reconciliation with the fanbase has gone right out the window with this latest effort by player and agent.

Some of have compared it to John Tavares leaving the New York Islanders, but Tavares found a way to do so without bad-mouthing the fans. Sure, he’s still hated and they have their reasons, but to this day he will tell you that he enjoyed playing in front of the Islanders’ fanbase.

While Marner did mentioned the love he received over his nine seasons with the Maple Leafs, he also found a way to not-so-subtly blame the fanbase for being the reason why he left town. Sure, he wanted a fresh start, but he noted the inability to walk with his family, the need for security and the worry that his family wasn’t safe in Toronto anymore.

"Having full-time security, pretty much, at your house for two weeks after the playoffs just to make sure no one's coming to your house"



Mitch Marner on dealing with the scrutiny from fans after the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/CM3w22x7CA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 29, 2025

The fans in Toronto have always been hockey-crazed, passionate and – many times – over the top. If there were threats, then those who made them aren’t true hockey fans and are a bad representation of the Maple Leafs’ fanbase. It’s unacceptable, but Marner found a way to shift accountability for his decision off of himself and onto those that pay the high ticket prices to watch their team play five to 10 playoff games year in and year out.

The fact is, doxxing and harassment of that kind is criminal and it’s hard to believe that the organization wouldn’t involve the right people to make sure their players and their families are safe.

So maybe William Nylander was right and Marner didn’t know that he was going to leave. Maybe it wasn’t the money after all. Any way you look at it, the Maple Leafs will open 2025-26 without Marner in their lineup. When it comes to his legacy in blue and white, as it stands, there may be no closing the Pandora’s box of disappointment amongst Leafs Nation.

As for Marner, at least for now, he may be considered the player who shall not be named until further notice in Toronto.