3 Devils Named to U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, USA Hockey announced the 44 players who received invitations to the Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp. Three of those 44 players are New Jersey Devils; forward Jack Hughes and defensemen Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce received the honor of an invitation.

Jack Wants Redemption

Jack received the honor of representing the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. He recorded one assist in all four games he played in the tournament. On top of this, his season ended early due to a shoulder injury he sustained on March 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. In 62 regular-season games, he recorded 70 points via 27 goals and 43 assists.

Jack is going to want redemption not only for his performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but also because his season came to an end so abruptly. There is no denying that he is a great player; now he wants the opportunity to show the rest of the world just how great he is.

Luke’s Invitation Is a Good Sign

While all eyes are currently on Luke to see when he will re-sign with the Devils, his invitation to the Orientation Camp feels like a good sign. He had a great season with the Devils, recording 44 points in 71 games. He had a strong offensive game while also being strong defensively.

Luke is currently still a restricted free agent (RFA). He received a qualifying offer but has yet to sign. With him receiving an invitation to the Olympics Orientation Camp, this shows that many are taking notice of his talent. Tom Fitzgerald might be more inclined to make sure the Devils sign him now.

All 3 Hughes Brothers Could Play Together

While Jack and Luke typically play together with the Devils, playing at the Olympics would give them a chance to play with Quinn Hughes as well. The three brothers have all been phenomenal with their respective teams, and together on the ice, they could become a lethal combination. Quinn was one of the six players originally named to the Men’s Olympics team and will also be in attendance at the orientation.

Pesce Finally in the Limelight

Brett Pesce is about to enter his 11th season in the NHL, and he is finally receiving the recognition that he deserves. The 2024-25 season was his first as a Devil, but from the jump, he made a strong impact. In 72 games, he recorded 17 points via three goals and 14 assists. He also recorded a total of 138 blocked shots, establishing himself on New Jersey’s blue line.

Devils Have the Chance to Represent at the Olympic Level

With these three players being invited to the U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp, there is a strong chance the Devils will be representing the United States at the Olympic level. The orientation camp will take place on Aug. 26 and 27 in Plymouth, Michigan. The two-day event will not have any on-ice activity and will serve as a team-building event.