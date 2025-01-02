3 Maple Leafs Who Need to Get Back on Track in 2025

It’s 2025 and a new year is upon us. The Toronto Maple Leafs ended 2024 on a high note as they defeated the New York Islanders 3-1 and are sitting comfortably tied for the top spot in the Atlantic Division with 48 points and a 23-13-2 record.

In a year full of positives, there really hasn’t been much to focus on. However, there’s always room for improvement and bettering yourself as a player. There has been some decline over the last month or some inconsistent play for some individuals that need to get back on track. Here are the three players that need to do just that in 2025.

Matthew Knies

After a solid start as a mainstay on the Maple Leafs’ top line, Matthew Knies was adjusting perfectly and gelling with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. In the first two months this season, he had nine goals and 14 points and was continuing to excel in that power forward role with the team’s two best players.

William Nylander and Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, he suffered an injury from a hit against Vegas Golden Knights’ defender Zach Whitecloud that forced him to miss some time. While it wasn’t a long absence for Knies, since his return, he hasn’t looked like his physical imposing self. Production wise, it has also taken a step back as he only had five points in 15 games in the month of December. While you’re not expecting him to be well above a point per game, that is low for Knies’ standard.

Knies and head coach Craig Berube both know that he needs to get back to the level he was at before. Berube said he likes his effort, but needs to be more physically engaging. Knies even acknowledged that his play is not where it needs to be. With the team being hit hard with injuries over the last month or so, he’s obviously a player that needed to step up and elevate his game and just didn’t quite have that consistency.

While Knies hasn’t been completely hit by a sophomore slump, the last month and dealing with an injury did show that. However, he has the perfect opportunity to get back on track in the second half.

Simon Benoit

Overall, the Maple Leafs blueline is a big reason why they are where they are in the standings. The top-four of Chris Tanev, Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Morgan Rielly have all stood out and brought a little bit of everything this season. However, the one defender they could use more out of is Simon Benoit.

Benoit is more of a depth piece and third pairing defender that can continue to provide a shut-down, physical role. Though, he hasn’t looked like the same player we saw last season. When he was on the ice last season at five-on-five, Benoit had a Corsi for percentage of 50.93% and an expected goals for percentage of 52.29%. This season with 200 minutes played those numbers have dropped to 43.74% and 40.69% (last on the team with a minimum of 200 min. played), respectively. The numbers also reflect his play, as he has been caught out of position defensively and has committed some really questionable penalties throughout the season.

Simon Benoit lays a huge open ice hit during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It has been a tough season for Benoit as he opened up about being a father and the challenges that it brings. It really is tough to manage as it does take a toll. Ask any parent and they’ll say the same thing. He plays a big and pivotal role for the Maple Leafs and the hope is that he can get back on track as that menacing stay at home defender fans loved last season. (from ‘Maple Leafs’ Simon Benoit opens up on challenges on and off the ice, becoming a new father’, The AthleticNHL – 11/15/24)

Pontus Holmberg

The Maple Leafs finally started to get some secondary scoring from some of their younger players in Nicholas Robertson and Bobby McMann. However, it has been a struggle for Pontus Holmberg to find any sort of consistency to his game.

This season, Holmberg has two goals and six points, one being a short-handed marker and the other being an empty-net goal. When he does play, he doesn’t appear to be a factor on the ice. Among Maple Leafs players at 5-on-5, Holmberg sits 17th in xGF% with 44.38% and is 15th in scoring chances for with 44.41%. When the injuries piled up, he was promoted to the top-six and centred the second line at times but looked out of place. He was given more of an opportunity at centre than William Nylander as that’s an experiment that should be given a longer look.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With players elevating their play lately and with a healthy roster starting to shape up, Holmberg could be the odd-man out in the second half if he doesn’t turn things around. He’s a player that could thrive in Berube’s system as he provides a great amount of energy and drive to play a strong north-south game. A lot needs to happen for him to get his game to a high level as the lack of steady production and impact hasn’t been felt.

In a season with a number of positives, Knies’ play in the last month, Benoit and Holmberg really need a fresh start and starting off 2025 on a high note is the perfect opportunity to do so. You could also add Matthews and his health in here, but when he’s healthy we know what he’s capable of.

The play from the Maple Leafs’ depth is going to be key going forward and Knies, Benoit and Holmberg could be key contributors as a result.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.