3 Paths the Rangers Could Take Leading Up to the Trade Deadline

The New York Rangers won their last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off gets underway on Wednesday, and they are now three points back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers have seven games before the March 7 Trade Deadline, which will decide their fate for this season. Here’s a look at three paths the Rangers can take leading up to the deadline.

Path #1: Rangers Full-On Sellers

If the next seven games don’t go according to plan and the Rangers find themselves well outside the playoff picture at the deadline, management has some pieces they could sell off. They have three pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey and Reilly Smith, who could net the team some assets to help them moving forward.

Lindgren is likely the most valuable of the three, as every playoff-bound team is looking to add defensive depth, and he is a player that many teams would like to have on their roster. He plays a defensive and physical game and has playoff experience. Smith and Vesey would also be welcomed additions to any team looking for some scoring and forward depth heading into the postseason.

Reilly Smith, New York Rangers (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images)

If the team decides to be full-on sellers, they also have players with term left on their deals who could be of interest to some teams. These players are most likely to be moved during the offseason, but if management gets an offer they can’t refuse, someone could be moved before the deadline.

One name to watch is Chris Kreider. Given his struggles this season, he has already come up in trade rumours, so the Rangers might not get the return they want. However, Kreider is a proven playoff performer, and if teams want to bank on him coming alive in the postseason, the Rangers could receive some interesting offers. Mika Zibanejad is another player who’s come up in trade rumors, but he has a no-movement clause in his contract, which means an offseason move is more likely.

Path #2: Rangers Both Buy and Sell

If the Rangers find themselves in the same spot they are in now after the next seven games – just a couple of points out of the playoffs where one hot run could push them into the postseason – they could look to make additions to try and help them down the stretch while also selling off some assets. In this scenario, management would move players they know aren’t coming back next season, like Lindgren and Smith, and the return for them could help the Rangers find players who can help now and in future, meaning players with term, not players on expiring deals.

If the Rangers are in this position by March 7, they should not move big assets to bring in rental players. There aren’t many big-impact rentals available who are worth giving up first-round picks and top prospects for. Instead, management should look for players signed beyond this season that they feel can help them down the stretch and who will also be under contract for next season so they don’t have to replace them this summer.

Path #3: Rangers Full-On Buyers

If the Rangers win all seven games and find themselves not only in a wild-card spot but also fighting for a top-three spot in the division – they are only 10 points back of the New Jersey Devils, a team that hasn’t been playing well and is dealing with injuries – they should push all of their chips in and try to add players who can help them down the stretch. There aren’t many big names available, but like Mikko Rantanen, who was traded out of nowhere, maybe the Rangers can pull off a trade that no one sees coming.

Brock Boeser is congratulated by J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks after scoring a goal (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

If the Rangers plan on being buyers, one player they should target is Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks. He is a pending UFA and isn’t expected to stay in Vancouver long-term. He will be one of the big names available ahead of the deadline, and the Rangers could use some help on the wing in their top six. He would also be a great fit next to former teammate J.T. Miller. Could the Rangers swing another deal with the Canucks, or is there another name they should consider that maybe hasn’t been mentioned in trade rumors?

The Rangers will be one of the most interesting teams to watch after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Will they play themselves into being buyers, or will they play so poorly that they become sellers? Keep your eyes on the Rangers as we head towards March 7.