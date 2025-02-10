Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Petruzzelli, Minten, Grebenkin & Murray

With the Toronto Maple Leafs on a 12-day break, it’s the perfect time to dive into some unusual topics in today’s edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors. First, I’ll look at something uncommon for the team—Auston Matthews’ recent lack of scoring. It’s a rare occurrence for the star forward, and I wonder whether there’s cause for concern. Next, I’ll revisit a young goalie who once seemed like a promising prospect in the Maple Leafs’ system but has since faded from the spotlight. Where is he now, and how has his journey unfolded since leaving Toronto?

Finally, I’ll examine some curious roster decisions the Maple Leafs made recently, particularly the back-and-forth moves of players between the NHL and the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. While I don’t have all the answers, it’s interesting to speculate on what these decisions might mean for the team going forward.

Item One: Auston Matthews Isn’t Scoring, Is That a Deal?

Matthews has gone six games without a goal, and while this might sound alarming to some, it’s not necessarily a cause for panic. The Maple Leafs’ captain has been contributing in other ways, tallying seven points during this stretch, proving that his overall play hasn’t suffered while the goals aren’t coming. Listening to Matthews talk suggests that he isn’t overly concerned. Although, would he say? He states that while he always wants to play better and score, opportunities exist. Head coach Craig Berube shared a similar sentiment, noting that Matthews has been creating dangerous chances, with several recent shots testing opposing goalies.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite the lack of goals, Matthews is still averaging 4.5 shots per game, with 27 shots since his last goal on Jan. 22. The issue appears to be a combination of bad luck and strong goalie play rather than any significant decline in his skill or game. It’s also worth noting that Matthews has been given a more rounded role this season, contributing at both ends of the ice, including penalty killing. I recently heard a discussion that mentioned the Maple Leafs captain should maybe be in the running for a Selke Award this season. All this has led to fewer goals and scoring.

Missing 15 games earlier in the season also made a huge difference. Matthews likely would have added another 10-12 goals if he had been healthy. While the Maple Leafs can lean on players like William Nylander, Matthew Knies, and Bobby McMann to step up, no one can question Matthews’ potential for a strong return to form. Will the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team USA bring out the best in him? Although fans might feel concerned, there’s little reason to believe that Matthews’ scoring slump will last much longer. It doesn’t seem to be a sign of deeper issues with his game. But it is curious.

Item Two: Whatever Happened to Goalie Keith Petruzzelli?

For some reason, I came across a couple of posts I wrote a couple of seasons ago about young goalie Keith Petruzzelli. So, I had to track down whatever happened to the youngster, who’s now 26 years old. His journey through professional hockey has taken some unexpected turns, but he’s still chasing his NHL dreams.

Keith Petruzzelli Quinnipiac University (Photo credit: Rob Rasmussen)

Petruzzelli seemed poised for a promising career after being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2017 and spending four great seasons at Connecticut’s Quinnipiac University. His college accolades, including being a finalist for the Hobey Baker and Mike Richter awards, helped him stand out. Given that background, it was a surprise that the Red Wings chose not to sign him. It seemed like a coup for the organization when he joined the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies in 2021. His strong play in the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers, where he helped the team win the Kelly Cup, earned him a spot with the Marlies and set high expectations.

However, after a brief stint with the Maple Leafs in November 2022, where he served as an emergency backup, he didn’t see any NHL action. Petruzzelli’s time in the Maple Leafs’ system was short-lived. He put up some solid performances, including a stellar start to the Marlies’ 2023-2024 season. However, like the Red Wings, the Maple Leafs ultimately did not offer him a qualifying contract. His potential was overshadowed by the presence of other promising goalies in the system, leading to his departure.

Now, Petruzzelli is with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers. While his time with the Maple Leafs didn’t unfold as expected, he is still kicking around minor leagues and determined to prove himself. Playing with the Reading Royals in the ECHL, he continues to develop his game with hopes of earning another shot at the NHL. His story is far from over, and with his talent and work ethic, who knows if there could be more opportunities for the 25-year-old goaltender.

Item Three: Curious Roster Moves Raise Questions for Maple Leafs

This past week, the Maple Leafs made some interesting roster decisions. Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin, who had been serving as emergency replacements for injured forwards, were sent back to the Marlies following the return of John Tavares and Matthew Knies. However, neither player showed up in the Marlies’ lineup over the weekend.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

While it’s unclear why they didn’t play, one possible explanation is that the Marlies had just returned from a West Coast trip while the Maple Leafs were preparing to head out. It’s possible Minton and Grebenkin stayed with the big club during the trip as an insurance policy in case they were needed. If this were the case, fans should expect to see both players in action for the Marlies this Wednesday against the Syracuse Crunch in their 11:00 am “School Game.”

In another move, with Anthony Stolarz returning to the crease for the Maple Leafs, Matt Murray was reassigned to the Marlies. Since Murray’s call-up was emergency-based and lasted less than 30 days, he didn’t need to clear waivers before being sent down. This move allows Toronto to continue to manage its roster while keeping options open for future goaltending needs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

When the Maple Leafs return to action on Feb. 22, they’ll hit the ground running with three games in four nights. Fortunately, their goalies will be well-rested, and the team should be healthier with injuries behind them. Toronto will need to rely on its depth to navigate this hectic stretch.

Here’s a look at their upcoming opponents and schedule. The team plays the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 22, on home ice. They then head out on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 23. They then have their only day off and land in Boston to play the Bruins on Tuesday, Feb. 25. It will be a challenging but key stretch for the team. The Maple Leafs’ success in these three games will determine whether they can maintain their momentum.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]