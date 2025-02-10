NHL Rumors: Evans, Canadiens, Klingberg, Oilers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens could be official sellers and one insider thinks talks have fallen apart between the team and Jake Evans. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are happy about what they’re seeing from John Klingberg, but do they have bigger plans for him? Also, what are the Oilers thinking when it comes to the NHL trade deadline? Finally, whey did Quinn Hughes pull out of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament?

Evans Likely Gets Trade by the Canadiens

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Montreal Canadiens and Jake Evans are not close on a contract extension and the dollar figure is still quite a ways apart.

He explained:

“As discussed at intermission during on our Habs TSN broadcast, my understanding is Jake Evans and the Canadiens have exchanged numbers on what an extension might look like and they’re not close. Obviously things can change with one phone call, but as of now that makes it more likely Evans gets dealt before the March 7 deadline. Calls from teams asking about Evans have increased lately with the Habs’ slide in the standings.”

Evans is a pending UFA making $1.7 million on the salary cap this season. There should be plenty of suitors interested if and when the Canadiens officially put him on the market.

Klingberg to Get Special Teams Time and Trade Deadline Talk

Oilers’ GM Stan Bowman spoke with The Athletic about how John Klingberg has already worked his way into a role where the coaches can trust him. The next step is to get him special teams time.

Bowman said:

Right now, he’s only playing 17 minutes. Eventually, they’ll probably bump up a little bit to 18 or 19. He’s not on the special teams. I think he’ll find his way onto those, but we’re trying to work him in slowly. Ideally, you could have your pairs where a top player might play 22 minutes and then 20 and 18. That would be sort of an ideal utilization, so that you don’t burn out.” source – ‘Inside Oilers’ roster decisions to elevate Stanley Cup pursuit: Stan Bowman Q&A’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 02/10/2025

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to his goal in front of Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As for what Bowman is looking for at the trade deadline, he said he doesn’t feel the team has glaring roster holes, but they are evaluating potential player additions based on fit rather than necessity. They are going to weigh the benefit of adding players who become available versus the current group, and determining if doing so would make them a better team.

Related: NHL 2024-25 Power Rankings: Week 18

“It may not be a big-name addition — or it may be. It’s still a little bit early to try to prognosticate that. I’m looking at a lot of different options, and we’re not ruling things out.”

Bowman also said he doesn’t foresee the Oilers asking Jeff Skinner to waive his no-trade clause, he isn’t prioritizing adding a goaltender, and he doesn’t have an update on the status of Evander Kane.

Hughes Officially Pulls Out of 4 Nations

Canucks’ General Manager Patrik Allvin announced Sunday that defenseman Quinn Hughes would not play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Hughes felt his injury situation was too uncertain and the risk of making it worse as the Canucks were fighting for a playoff spot was irresponsible.

Agent Pat Brisson on Quinn Hughes: “It’s not in his DNA to back out of anything. It was so hard for him to make that decision… but he just feels responsible as captain of the Canucks to be the best he can be for his team. His level of maturity is unmatched for a 25 yo.”