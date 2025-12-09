3 Positives & 3 Negatives From Canucks’ Loss to the Red Wings

Some nights, the scoreboard tells the story before the puck does. The Vancouver Canucks outshot the Detroit Red Wings early, carried the play, created chances, and yet walked off Rogers Arena with nothing to show for it. The Red Wings’ John Gibson was on top of his game. His 39 saves helped him claim his first shutout with Detroit. For as hard as the Canucks worked, they got nothing past him. By the third period, Dylan Larkin’s empty-net goal made the margin official, and the frustration was palpable.

Still, as has been the case, this wasn’t a flat performance for the Canucks. They moved the puck, got into the offensive zone, and had some flashes of energy that reminded you why this team, even on a rough patch, has talent. Quinn Hughes was skating like he was on a mission. Jake DeBrusk had moments of frustration after he thought for sure his shot would find its way into the net.

The fact is, this Canucks team gives it their all in every shift. But effort alone doesn’t win hockey games. And by the end, Detroit’s clinical finishing and Gibson’s brilliance left the Canucks staring at a 4-0 final.

Three Positives From the Canucks Night

Here are three positives from the Canucks loss.

Canucks’ Positive 1: Vancouver’s Offense Pushed Early

For the first 10 minutes, Vancouver was controlling the play, outshooting Detroit 10-2, cycling the puck, and testing Gibson with a flurry of chances. It wasn’t just shots — it was pressure, it was middle-of-the-ice presence, and it showed that when the team clicks in transition, they can create opportunities even against a hot goalie.

Canucks’ Positive 2: Quinn Hughes Led by Example

Hughes skated like he was carrying the team on his back. From backchecking to joining the rush, his shifts were full of pace, smart passes, and defensive responsibility. It’s easy to point out the scoresheet, but the guy was noticeable every time he touched the puck. Leadership like that can’t be quantified in numbers alone.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Canucks’ Positive 3: DeBrusk’s Offense Threatened in Key Moments

DeBrusk had a couple of high-quality looks that could have changed the game’s trajectory. A rebound at the side of the net, a shot that hit the crossbar — the danger was there. If just one of those finds the net, maybe the momentum swings. The effort and positioning were there, even if the finishing wasn’t.

Three Negatives From the Canucks Night

Canucks’ Negative 1: John Gibson’s Save Streak Frustrated Vancouver

Gibson was incredible. That said, Vancouver’s scoring drought was highlighted by a goalie playing at a level where nothing went in. Canucks’ starter Kevin Lankinen couldn’t get past the first two goals, and by the time Nikita Tolopilo came in, the game was out of reach. The Canucks were running into a wall, and there was no breaking through.

Canucks’ Negative 2: Vancouver Had Trouble Finishing

The Canucks’ failure to finish has been a recurring story. The team created numerous chances but was unsuccessful. Hughes’ comment about needing 10 or 15 looks to score isn’t an exaggeration. They left too many chances on the table, and that lack of finishing has to be wearing on them.

Canucks’ Negative 3: The Canucks Had Defensive Lapses at Problematic Times

Detroit’s second and third goals came off simple breakdowns in coverage. Slow reads, poor positioning, and missed assignments opened up the ice for easy tap-ins. Vancouver can’t afford those mistakes against any team if they hope to turn close games into wins.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

There’s a sliver of light in all this. Elias Pettersson (the forward) is inching closer to returning, and Thatcher Demko comes back Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. That combination could steady both the offense and the net.

The Canucks aren’t out of ideas; they just need execution. Fix the finishing, tighten the middle of the ice, and use the return of key players to snap this frustrating streak. If they do, they can turn these moments of frustration into the lessons that build a team.