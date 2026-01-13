3 Positives & 3 Negatives From Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Over Avalanche

There are nights when the scoreboard only tells part of the story, and Monday night’s contest in Denver was very much that kind of night. The Toronto Maple Leafs walked into Ball Arena, where nobody had beaten the Colorado Avalanche all season, and walked out with a 4–3 overtime win that they earned in every possible way. It wasn’t stolen or lucky. It was earned against the best team in the NHL. All in all, it was a good night for the blue and white.

The Maple Leafs didn’t look in control for long stretches. Like an elite team, the Avalanche pushed, surged, tilted the ice, and reminded everyone why they sit at the top of the standings. But the Maple Leafs stayed in the game, absorbed pressure, answered back, and waited for their moment. When it finally came, William Nylander did what elite players do—he finished the job.

The win stretched Toronto’s point streak to ten games and snapped Colorado’s 17-game unbeaten run at home. Those are nice numbers. What mattered more was how the Maple Leafs played to get there.

Biggest Positive: The Maple Leafs Didn’t Shrink in Overtime

Nylander’s overtime winner was simple hockey done at speed. A 2-on-1 rush, an intelligent pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and a quick wrist shot five-hole before the goalie could position himself. No extra stickhandling. No overthinking. Just confident execution.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nylander wasn’t just the finisher either. He was involved all night, skating, supporting the puck, and looking comfortable in a tough building against a fast team. This wasn’t a highlight-reel performance as much as a professional one. He showed why he’s one of the guys who doesn’t get rattled in the playoffs. Of all the Maple Leafs’ players, he seems built for these kinds of moments.

Three Positives for the Maple Leafs

Positive One: Joseph Woll Held the Line

There were long stretches where Colorado controlled the play, especially when their top line was rolling. Goaltender Joseph Woll didn’t steal the game, but he held things together. Thirty-one saves, calm rebounds, and no sense of panic when the Avalanche started throwing waves of pressure. Against this opponent, that’s exactly what you need from your goalie.

Positive Two: The Maple Leafs’ Core Showed Up

Auston Matthews scored a big goal; Nylander scored the game-winner; and both were engaged all over the ice. Matthews’ third-period goal—created off a little space and a quick release—was the kind of goal star players are supposed to deliver in tight games. The Maple Leafs’ best players didn’t hide. They leaned in.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Positive Three: The Maple Leafs Didn’t Back Down

This building eats visiting teams alive. The crowd, the speed, the altitude, and the Avalanche’s skill can all overwhelm a team if it lets them. The Maple Leafs didn’t let it. They answered goals, survived swings, and held together enough to give themselves a chance. That mental toughness matters as much as any stat line.

Three Negatives for the Maple Leafs

Negative One: The Maple Leafs’ Defensive Breakdowns Still Crept In

Colorado’s goals weren’t flukes. There were moments when coverage slipped, lanes opened, and good Avalanche players made Toronto pay. You can survive that once in a while, but it’s still an area that the Maple Leafs expose too often against top teams.

Negative Two: The Maple Leafs’ Penalty Kill Gave Up an Easy Goal

Giving up a power-play goal in a game like this tightens the margins. Against an Avalanche power play loaded with weapons, every detail has to be cleaner. The Maple Leafs survived it this time, but it’s a reminder that discipline and execution still need attention.

Negative Three: Another Injury for Nicholas Robertson

Nicholas Robertson left the game early after blocking a shot. The Maple Leafs have handled injuries well lately, but attrition adds up. It’s sad to see Robertson, who has made a huge turn in his career, go down to another injury. Let’s hope the news is good for the young goal-scorer.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

This was one of those wins you remember because it said something. The Maple Leafs went into the toughest building in the league, against the best home team in hockey, and found a way to leave with two points. They didn’t fold when Colorado pushed. They didn’t panic when momentum swung. They showed up.

They played their game, waited for their chance, and let their best players finish the job. Over the long season, those are the wins that tell you a team is growing up. This was a mature effort by a team that, for the first time I can remember in a long time, finally sits above the playoff cut line.