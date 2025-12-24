3 Positives and 3 Negatives in the Maple Leafs’ 6–3 Win Over the Penguins

Wins always feel better when they come after a stretch where nothing’s been going right. Three straight losses, an anemic road trip, and a lot of grumbling in the background. So when the Toronto Maple Leafs finally put six past a decent Pittsburgh Penguins team, it felt less like a celebration and more like a long exhale.

There was plenty to like on Tuesday night. There was also enough to keep your eyebrows slightly raised. That’s usually how winning hockey games go. In the end, the score was 6-3 Maple Leafs.

Let’s sort through three of the positives for the Maple Leafs and three of the negatives.

3 Maple Leafs’ Positives Against the Penguins

Here are three positives for the Maple Leafs from Tuesday night’s game against the Penguins.

Positive #1: William Nylander Looked Like Himself Again

Eleven games without a goal can mess with even the most confident scorer, and you could see William Nylander confused about what was happening to him lately. On this night, though, the hands were loose, and even the defensive reads were quick. Two goals, two assists, and a constant sense that something dangerous might happen when he touched the puck.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

What stood out wasn’t just the scoring. It was how he hunted turnovers, especially on the opening goal. He knocked down a pass and went straight to business. When Nylander is skating like that, the Maple Leafs’ offence breathes easier.

Positive #2: Max Domi’s Timing Was Impeccable

Max Domi’s drought had reached the point where every shift felt heavier than the last. Then came that third-period goal — four-on-four, neutral-zone carry, a defender beaten clean, and a shot that actually looked confident. For a moment, he channelled Connor McDavid and went through the entire Penguins defence (it seemed).

It mattered. Not just because it broke a tie, but because it showed Domi doing what he does best when he’s right: attacking with speed and instinct instead of forcing plays. Sometimes one goal really does reset the clock. Maple Leafs fans can hang their hopes on this one.

Positive #3: Joseph Woll’s Calm Was Obvious

Joseph Woll wasn’t perfect, but he was composed. He can be a force when the game is wobbling. The Maple Leafs gave up some quality looks — too many, frankly. But Woll held them in when the Penguins were sniffing around.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The save late in the first period, after a turnover by Chris Tanev (great to see him back), was a momentum stopper. Those don’t show up in bold on the scoresheet, but they keep games from tipping. He kept this game from sliding away when it could have.

Now, the other side of it.

3 Maple Leafs’ Negatives Against the Penguins

Here are three negatives for the Maple Leafs from Tuesday night’s game against the Penguins.

Negative #1: The Maple Leafs Still Had Loose Puck Management

The Penguins didn’t invent their chances. The Maple Leafs handed out a few like early Christmas gifts. Turnovers at the blue line, failed clears, and casual plays under pressure kept Pittsburgh hanging around longer than they should have.

Good teams punish mistakes. Better teams don’t keep giving the puck away.

Negative #2: A Maple Leafs Game in Hand Slipped Away Too Easily

Up 3–1, at home, against a tired opponent. That’s the kind of spot where you’d like to see the Maple Leafs choke the life out of the game. Instead, yet again, the game drifted on them. Suddenly, it’s 3–3, and everyone’s getting antsy in their seats again.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev was back last night – rusty or not.

(John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

The Maple Leafs recovered, which is good. But the habit of letting games wander is still there. That’s serious New Year’s resolution stuff.

Negative #3: The Maple Leafs’ Defensive Reads Are Still a Work in Progress

Chris Tanev’s return was welcome, and it’s understandable why he looked rusty after nine weeks out. Still, the overall defensive structure had moments when coverage felt reactive rather than organized.

This group is still learning Craig Berube’s expectations. You can see it. The question is how long that learning curve lasts.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs Was the Win

This was a needed win, and it felt earned. It was far from flawless, nor was it as dominant as the final score made it seem. The Maple Leafs scored, Nylander’s confidence returned, and the room will be lighter heading into the break.

A win is a win, and that’s progress. Right now, who cares if it looks clean or dirty? Matias Maccelli‘s goal bounced off a Penguins’ player far in front of the crease and went in. It probably was the kind of score the team needed. At least he shot the puck.

Sometimes it just looks like surviving a night, finding your best players again, and walking out with two points. Last night, that was enough.