3 Takeaways From the Torrent’s 2-1 Win Over the Victoire

On Tuesday, Dec. 23, the Seattle Torrent hosted the Montreal Victoire for their first game of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Victoire struck first with a late first-period goal from Abby Roque. The Torrent struck back with an early goal in the second to tie the game and once again in the third to take the lead. With no change in score following Seattle’s second goal, the Torrent earned a 2-1 victory over the Victoire.

Gosling with a Two Point Night

On both of the goals in this game, Julia Gosling got her name on the scoresheet.

Three minutes into the second period, the Torrent had a two-on-one chance as they made a breakaway for the net. Gosling had the puck on her stick and took a shot. Ann-Renee Desbiens made the initial save, but Carpenter swooped right in to pick up the rebound. Her shot hit the top corner of the net to tie the game.

At the same time in the third period, Marie-Philip Poulin tried to get the puck out of the Torrent’s zone, but Hilary Knight was right behind her and picked off her backhanded pass. She sent one of her own to Gosling, who was alone on the other side of the ice. She immediately let the puck fly and scored to give the Torrent the lead. The goal was under review, but after deliberation, it was determined that the goal was good.

Gosling has been on a tear with her new team. In just six games, she has recorded seven points via four goals and three assists. She is also tied with Alex Carpenter for the most goals on the team. The chemistry she is building with her line partners, Carpenter and Knight, is unmatched.

Murphy Continues to Shine

With the way Hannah Murphy has been playing this season, it’s hard to believe this is her first season in the league. She played in her third game of the season and helped the Torrent record their third win with her as the netminder.

Hannah Murphy, Seattle Torrent (Photo by /PWHL)

Murphy made 37 of 38 saves and earned a save percentage (SV%) of .974. This is her highest SV% so far this season. After these last few games, it is clear that the Torrent are working Murphy and Corinne Schroeder as a goaltending tandem instead of overplaying their starter. With both of these strong goaltenders on the Torrent roster, they are finding chances to play games and get big wins for their team. Some other PWHL teams should take note.

Torrent are Finding Their Stride

The Torrent are currently in fifth place, but don’t let that fool you. Of their four games so far this month, they have won three, only dropping to the best team in the league at the moment, the Boston Fleet. With a new team, there will be some growing pains to come, that’s for sure. The Torrent didn’t win their first game until Dec. 3 after getting shut out in their home opener against the reigning Walter Cup champions, the Minnesota Frost.

The Torrent have incredibly strong players, such as Knight and Carpenter. There were sure to be struggles as they began to play with their new teammates, in a new city, in a new arena, on new ice for the first time. However, this month has proven that the growing phase might be over, and the Torrent are ready for anything that might come their way.

Torrent Play Their First Takeover Tour Game

The Torrent will be back in action on Sunday, Dec. 28, when they take on the New York Sirens at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This game marks the fourth of 16 in neutral site locations. As the PWHL looks to continue expansion, this is the first game the league is playing in Dallas. Depending on the turnout, we’ll see if they get a team in the coming seasons.