Team Switzerland Players to Watch at the 2026 World Juniors

Once again, the Swiss will bring to the World Juniors a roster with the minimum task of qualifying for the quarterfinals, and with a bit of luck, they have a chance to climb even further. Here, we’ll take a look at the Swiss players to watch in this year’s tournament.

Leon Muggli, Defenseman

Already featured last year, Leon Muggli has only played two games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, as an injury on Oct. 20 sidelined him for two months, and he was assigned to Team Switzerland in time for the WJC. A second-round (52nd overall) selection of the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft, Muggli accumulated significant experience on the international stage, and he will most likely captain the team in Minnesota. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound defenseman will compete in his third WJC.

Leon Muggli, Hershey Bears (Photo credit: Hershey Bears)

Muggli’s sharp puck-moving ability and smooth skating have been key traits in his game, and they’ll again make him one to watch as the tournament gets underway. His mix of skill, hockey IQ, and international experience could play a major role for Switzerland at the upcoming WJC. After his move to North America and with room still to grow, he’s expected to be a significant contributor for the team even after his limited action this season.

Related: Guide to the 2026 World Junior Championship

Unlike last year, Switzerland’s defensive group draws from a broader mix of teams across the National League, Europe, and North America, which could affect the immediate chemistry on the blue line but also bring a wider range of experience and styles.

Ludvig Johnson, Defenseman

Ludvig Johnson changed teams ahead of this season, leaving the EV Zug organization, where he lined up with Muggli, to join HC Fribourg-Gotteron in the National League. This move should give him a bigger platform at the professional level and more ice time. The 2006-born left-shot defenseman, listed at 6-foot-0 and 181 pounds, brings good size and a two-way presence to the Swiss blue line.

Johnson already has World Juniors experience under his belt, having suited up for Switzerland at last year’s tournament, where he recorded two points in five games. Drafted in the sixth round, 174th overall, by the Utah Mammoth at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, he comes into this tournament with growing expectations after solid production at the junior level with EV Zug’s U20 side and early games in Fribourg colours. He has two goals and 11 points through 30 regular-season games – solid numbers for a player of his age.

Lars Steiner, Forward

Lars Steiner has taken clear steps forward since last season, both physically and in his game, emerging as one of the most intriguing late-2007 draft-eligible forwards in the tournament. The right-shot winger, listed at 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds, has translated that added strength into strong production with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, posting 23 goals and 37 assists for 60 points in 57 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games so far this season.

RECORD ALERT! 🔔 Most assists, by a rookie, in a single @HuskiesRn game!



*LARS STEINER – 5 (2024-10-24)*

MIKE RIBEIRO – 4 (1997-12-20)

MIKE RIBEIRO – 4 (1997-11-01)



Congrats Lars! 👏 https://t.co/0tBKbs1Ltv pic.twitter.com/kQgJFoLw1R — QMJHL (@QMJHL) October 25, 2024

After earning QMJHL All-Rookie Team honours last season, the Davos native returns to the World Juniors with elevated expectations and growing attention from NHL scouts ahead of the 2026 Draft. Despite a recent injury, he has all the tools to be a go-to player for the Swiss in the offensive zone. Steiner will be at his second WJC after being held scoreless last year. In the pre-tournament games, the forward scored two goals in Team Switzerland’s 6-1 win over Team Denmark.

Quarterfinals Ambitions

As usual, Switzerland has the tools to push for a quarterfinal berth and maybe even surprise beyond that, but the margin for error will be slim – perhaps slimmer than other years – and nothing about this path will come easy. Experience and chemistry may be on the Swiss’ side, but depth and overall quality could become a problem as the medal rounds unfold.