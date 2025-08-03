3 PTO Options for Toronto Maple Leafs in 2025-26 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to remain in contention after being forced to undergo some changes this offseason, most significantly, the loss of Mitchell Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. They have made some moves to try and replace him and have done well, like acquiring Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth, but they may still have some question marks, and fans have expressed concern about the strength of their depth as they try to, finally, end their Stanley Cup drought.

As training camp approaches and teams try to put the final touches on their rosters, some teams will bring players in on a professional tryout (PTO) contract to see if they can earn an opportunity to sign a contract, and the Maple Leafs will have some options if they want to do that as well. In this article, we take a look at three potential PTO options for them.

Klim Kostin

The Maple Leafs have done well in finding forwards to fill out their depth chart, but they could benefit from adding a physical power forward on a cost-effective contract. The first player that comes to mind is Klim Kostin, who has fallen off since his impressive campaigns with the Edmonton Oilers several seasons ago, but a fresh start on a contending team could be exactly what he needs to find his confidence again.

Klim Kostin, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kostin, who is 26 years old, scored one goal and added six assists for seven points through 35 games with the Sharks last season. Throughout his career, split between the St. Louis Blues, the Oilers, the Detroit Red Wings, and the Sharks, he has scored 25 goals and added 28 assists for 53 points through 190 games.

The energy he brings on a nightly basis is something that not many bottom-six players can bring, and he is someone who could help the Maple Leafs find a way to make a deeper run into the postseason. He only has 12 playoff games under his belt, but in that time, he scored three goals and added two assists for five points.

One thing the Maple Leafs have lacked at times when the postseason comes around is physicality, so for them to add a player like Kostin makes perfect sense. He was a first-round pick in 2017 to the Blues, and despite being one of their top prospects for a while, he didn’t pan out, and since then, he has tried to find a full-time position somewhere in the NHL.

The Oilers seemed like a strong fit for him, but the two sides couldn’t reach an extension, and he left, and he’s been trying to find a way back ever since. The Maple Leafs seem like they would be a great fit, so if they give him a PTO, it’s safe to say he’d have a strong chance at earning a contract and helping them win games.

Jimmy Vesey

Another forward they could look at adding is Jimmy Vesey, and while there is some speculation he could be considering contract offers from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Maple Leafs should take a chance on him.

Vesey, who is 32 years old, scored five goals and added three assists for eight points through 43 games last season, split between the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche. Throughout his career, he has scored 101 goals and added 93 assists for 194 points through 626 games, which comes out to a 0.31 points-per-game average.

He isn’t a flashy player, nor is he someone who will be able to put up an incredible amount of scoring, but his ability to play well at both ends of the ice makes him an enticing addition.

In the 2020-21 season, Vesey played 30 games with the Maple Leafs, scoring five goals and adding two assists for seven points. The comfort of already having played with the Maple Leafs could entice him to sign a PTO with them and fight for a depth spot. He would likely be an extra forward who doesn’t play every game, but having him as someone who comes in when injuries inevitably happen is a good thing.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic

This one is a bit crazier than the other two, but after a long tenure with the San Jose Sharks, they decided to buy out defender Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who is now without a deal, and while the 38-year-old might be nearing the end of his career, he hasn’t officially retired, and could still be looking to make a push for a Stanley Cup.

Last season, Vlasic scored one goal and added two assists for three points through 27 games with the Sharks. Throughout his long career, he has scored 84 goals and added 295 assists for 379 points through 1323 games.

If the Maple Leafs are looking to add a seventh defender on a league minimum contract, giving Vlasic one last shot on a PTO makes perfect sense. His experience could be something they would like to use on their bottom pairing in the event of any injuries to their defensemen, and he could be a strong addition as they push to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967.

There are more options if they decide to go the PTO route, but these three do make sense to some degree.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.