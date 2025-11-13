3 Questions the Maple Leafs Must Answer to Find Their Footing Again

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been navigating a rough patch lately, and a closer look at their lineup and recent performances helps explain why. Injuries, in particular, continue to influence outcomes in ways that aren’t always obvious in the box score. Add to that the juggling act with goaltenders and promising call-ups like Easton Cowan, and you begin to see a team trying to hold onto its identity while dealing with disruption.

While these aspects don’t explain everything, the question now is how each piece fits into the bigger picture. How much has Chris Tanev’s absence really exposed the Maple Leafs’ defensive balance? What will the team do with Joseph Woll as he works his way back from injury and challenges for a bigger role in goal? And could Cowan’s energy and instincts give Toronto the spark it’s been missing?

Question One: How Much Has Chris Tanev’s Injury Impacted the Maple Leafs?

It’s probably no coincidence that one of the reasons the Maple Leafs are struggling right now is the absence of Tanev. In the six full games Tanev has played this season, averaging just under 20 minutes per game against top competition, the Maple Leafs were a pretty solid 3-2-1. When Tanev was on the ice for the majority of a game, Toronto’s record rose to 4-2-1 with a winning percentage of .643. Remove him from the lineup, and the team slips to 4-6-1 (.409).

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Tanev’s presence isn’t just about numbers. He brings timing and stability. In one game against the New Jersey Devils, Toronto led 1-0 when he left with an injury; the Devils scored 30 seconds later and went on to win 5-2. In the other game in which Tanev exited with an injury, the Maple Leafs were up 4-1 in the third. They were more fortunate and managed to hold on for a 5-2 win.

Clearly, Tanev stabilizes both defensive structure and confidence, and without him, the Maple Leafs are more vulnerable at critical moments.

Question Two: How Has Joseph Woll’s Absence Impacted the Maple Leafs’ Goaltending Woes?

Toronto has also been juggling its goaltending situation. Woll played a full game for the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, allowing two goals on 27 shots before surrendering the overtime winner against the Grand Rapids Griffins. In two games on his conditioning stint, he’s posted a .885 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.76 goals-against average (GAA) over 97 minutes. The numbers aren’t sparkling, but he shows promise in terms of rebound ability and composure.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With Anthony Stolarz injured, the Maple Leafs face a decision: keep Woll with the Marlies for additional conditioning or recall him to the big club. Cap space is tight — just over $1.3 million — meaning any move would require reciprocal roster adjustments. How the Maple Leafs handle this could signal how confident they are in Woll stepping into a larger role.

Question Three: When Easton Cowan Returns, Can He Bring Needed Energy?

Finally, there’s Cowan. He was absent from the Marlies lineup on Wednesday. That fuels speculation that he could be recalled to the Maple Leafs in time for tonight’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Looking at Cowan’s two AHL games, he started slowly but quickly became noticeable for all the right reasons. He was relentless on the forecheck, created open ice with the puck, and his passing was clearly a step above anyone else on the ice. He registered just one assist in a 5-2 win in Hershey, but his linemate, Travis Boyd, thrived, scoring two goals and two assists.

In that game, thanks to Cowan’s valuable addition, Boyd reminded observers of Alex Steeves’ last season with the Marlies. [And, sadly for the Maple Leafs, his current season with the Boston Bruins where he scored the insurance goal in the Bruins’ 5-3 win on Tuesday.]

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Cowan’s presence signals a chance to inject energy, skill, and a smart hockey brain into a struggling lineup. It’s hard to say exactly what moves the Maple Leafs have in mind, but with the way they’ve been playing inconsistently, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where they don’t try to find a way to get Cowan back up with the big club.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs Heading into Tonight’s Game

The Maple Leafs are at a crossroads where injuries, player movement, and emerging talent intersect. Tanev’s stability, Woll’s conditioning progress, and Cowan’s potential recall all represent puzzle pieces the Maple Leafs need to fit together if they hope to regain rhythm and consistency.

The team desperately needs something positive to happen tonight; otherwise, the slope will only get slipperier.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs’ fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]