3 Sabres’ Breakout Candidates in 2025-26

We’ve seen the Buffalo Sabres have a few players break out over the last few seasons. From superstars Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin to players who were just recently traded in J.J. Peterka (Utah Mammoth) and Dylan Cozens (Ottawa Senators), the Sabres have had no shortage of breakout seasons from players.

In this article, I will go through three players who can break out in the 2025-26 NHL season. Something to note is that defenseman Owen Power is the player most likely to break out this season, but I did not include him because I wrote a different article on him.

Jack Quinn

Starting with Jack Quinn. A player who dealt with multiple lower-body injuries in 2023-24, which has held him back from reaching his true potential. We saw glimpses of it during the back half of the 2022-23 season, and when he returned from his ruptured Achilles tendon in 2023-24, recording 19 points in 29 games played before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Quinn got off to a slow start last season, with five points in his first 24 games, but he finished the season strong, recording 34 points in his last 50 games. He’s shown he’s capable of being at least a half a point per game player, and with how he finished last season, I do not doubt that he can record 50-60 points this season.

Zach Benson

Zach Benson is entering his age-20 season and already has 146 career games under his belt. Last season, he put up similar offensive numbers to his rookie season; however, the one thing that I noticed in his development was his defense. According to Evolving Hockey, in 2023-24, he was in the 76th percentile in defense, and in 2024-25, he took a massive jump up to the 98th percentile. When players of his size enter the league, they usually struggle with the defensive side of the game for their first few seasons, but not Benson.

The real reason he will break out is because of his offense this season. Last season, he was very unlucky offensively, and I expect that to change this season. According to MoneyPuck, last season, he had a goals above expected of minus-7.6, which was by far the worst on the Sabres. His expected goals per 60 minutes, however, were at 0.95, which was fifth on the team. His Corsi for percentage was at 57%, tied for first on the team with none other than Thompson.

I expect this season that his hard work will finally show on the stat sheet and in the box score. With Benson expected to slot in as the first line left winger, he can record his first 20-goal season, as well as get to the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.