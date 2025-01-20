3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 2-1 Loss to the Senators

The New Jersey Devils had a back-to-back weekend full of hockey. After losing to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Saturday, Jan. 18, the Devils looked to do better on Jan. 19. Unfortunately, the visitors got the best of them once again. The Ottawa Senators took the 2-1 victory in the end.

First Period Momentum Ended

Before the Senators could get a single shot, New Jersey had nine shots on goal. The Devils had better puck control in the first, taking 16 shots on net to the Senators two. Between the ten faceoffs in the first period, the two teams split it evenly, winning five each. Despite the Devils having several good chances in the first, the period came to a close with a 0-0 score.

In the second, the Senators took ten shots on net while the Devils only had seven. Each team came away with a goal in the second, with the scoreboard reading 1-1 at the end of the period. The third is where it all fell apart. The Senators were able to squeeze another goal out of their eight shots on net during this period. The Devils’ chances were severely diminished, as they were only able to get three shots on goal.

Even though the Devils won 53.3% of the faceoffs, the Senators just had better chances. Jacob Markstrom was able to keep his team in the game, making 18 of 20 saves for a save percentage of .900. It eventually came down to the team that performed better, which in this case was Ottawa.

Tatar Ends His Goal Drought

Thanks to Tomas Tatar, the Devils did not get shut out. Before yesterday’s game, his last goal was scored on Nov. 23 against the Washington Capitals. Almost two full months later, he finally ended his goal drought.

Tomas Tatar, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tatar made a drive up to the net with Curtis Lazar. Lazar took a shot that was deflected off of Anton Forsberg. Tatar was right in front of Forsberg. He was able to get a hold of the rebound and took a shot, scoring the only goal of the night for the Devils.

Tatar makes up the fourth line with Nathan Bastian and Lazar. Out of the three of them, he currently has the most games played this season, playing in 43 out of 49. Out of those 43 games, he has earned a total of 11 points from four goals and seven assists. He doesn’t always see time on the ice, evident from the six games that he was scratched. When he does see the ice, he is a solid fourth-liner. He doesn’t have the scoring ability to take him to a higher line, but he does make decent plays that keep the Devils in games.

Devils Need to Get Back in Action

In the past 11 games, the Devils have only won two. Despite their lackluster performance, they are still ranked second in the Metropolitan Division. They currently have 58 points, but the Carolina Hurricanes are creeping close. They are only behind by one point, standing at 57. The Capitals are currently running away with the top spot, sitting safely with 67 points. Their nine-point cushion is helping them stay at the top of the pack, but it’s the second spot that is currently in contention.

The Devils have been able to earn three additional points in this 11-game stretch by forcing overtime. Four games have gone into overtime, and luckily they were able to win one of them. Those additional three points were a huge help to their current place in the standings. As it begins to get closer to the playoffs, every point counts here.

One More at Home

The Devils will host the Boston Bruins on Jan. 22 for one last home game before they hit the road.