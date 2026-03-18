3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ 2-0 Win Over the Golden Knights

It has been a busy life for Buffalo Sabres fans. The prolonged winning streak finally came to an end, and there are talks that perhaps Alex Tuch and the Sabres are discussing an extension once again. On top of that, the Sabres begin a four-game West Coast road trip with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thankfully, the Sabres were up to the task even if their usual offensive fireworks weren’t there. It was tight until the very end but the Sabres got a sterling goaltending performance en route to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over the Golden Knights.

No Luukk Involved

You can’t talk about this game without mentioning the efforts of goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He was outstanding against the Golden Knights, turning aside all 28 shots on the night for his first shutout of the 2025-26 season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Luukkonen made a few very strong saves, turning out to be especially effective against three Golden Knights power plays. Luukkonen has been on a role since giving up five goals to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 27. He is 5-1-0 since then, the lone loss being a 2-1 decision against the Washington Capitals.

Part of the turnaround for the Sabres is due to their goaltending. Whether it be Luukkonen or Alex Lyon, the Sabres can play with confidence knowing that they are covered should things break down defensively.

A Strong Defensive Effort

The Sabres did get an excellent start from Luukkonen, but this was one of the stronger defensive efforts of the season. Things are always easier when you have a true No.1 defenseman, but team defense has been much better on the whole than in recent seasons.

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The Sabres blocked 13 shots, won the takeaway battle, and generally frustrated the Golden Knights throughout the evening. Part of it has to do with that noteworthy tenacity that has been there throughout this season.

A number of Sabres have taken their 200-foot game to a new level this season. It is part of what makes the team so dangerous and has them equipped to make a run when the postseason does finally get under way.

The Josh’s Come Up in the Clutch

Offense was hard to come by for both clubs thanks to fantastic efforts in both creases. When the Sabres needed an edge, they got it and it was not one Josh but two of them that got the job done.

Josh Doan scored the eventual game-winner on a pure effort play late in the first period. As Aidin Hill went behind the net to play the puck, Doan flew in to apply pressure. He managed to bank the puck off of a retreating Hill to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.

Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Late in the third period, with the Golden Knights pushing and the need for a game-sealing goal, Josh Norris stepped up. The Sabres won a little scrum at center ice before Norris broke free, took a pass from Peyton Krebs, and buried an empty-netter to seal the deal. Neither goal was highlight reel-quality but both came when it mattered most.

A Good Start to the West Coast Swing

The Sabres have now won 9 of 10 games and have a chance to continue building momentum against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. With the Tampa Bay Lightning struggling mightily – 3-7-0 in their last 10 – the opportunity is there for the Sabres to grab the Atlantic Division.

It can’t be talked about enough how incredible it is that the Sabres have gotten to this point. From simply hoping to end the drought to potentially winning the division would be one of the best stories in hockey in years.