Maple Leafs Expected to Get Clarity on Treliving’s Future This Offseason

The noise surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs front office just got a lot louder, and this time it isn’t just about the players on the ice. According to Elliotte Friedman on a recent episode 32 Thoughts podcast, there could be a major shift happening in how Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) views the future of general manager (GM) Brad Treliving.

The most interesting part of Freidman’s report was regarding Treliving’s future. He mentioned that the ownership group isn’t going to head into the 2026-27 season without any clarity on his future. With the Maple Leafs all but officially out of the playoffs and the season effectively over. The pressure to have a definitive plan for the front office has reached a breaking point.

The Treliving Uncertainty

Friedman noted that the Maple Leafs’ ownership group wants to avoid a “lame duck” situation with their GM. We have seen how that plays out in this league before, specifically with the Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan situations. It usually leads to a lot of hesitation and missed opportunities when it comes to roster building. And, considering how important the 2026-27 season is to the organization, do they want a new face at the helm? Or one on an expiring deal?

May 21, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving speaks during a media conference to introduce new head coach Craig Berube (not shown) at Ford Performance Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Treliving was brought in to provide a steady hand, but with the team missing the postseason for the first time in a decade, the seat is hotter than ever. The report suggests that if Treliving is going to stay, he needs to have a clear vision for how to fix a roster that has clearly plateaued. If management isn’t sold on that vision, they might look to make a change sooner rather than later to ensure a new regime has a full summer to work with.

Here’s what Friedman had to say on his podcast:

“ Brad Treliving has one more year left on his contract. I cannot see the Maple Leaf allowing him to go into next year without some clarity. I don’t see it. They did it with [Kyle] Dubas; look at the craziness it caused. They did it with [Brendan] Shanahan; look at all the uncertainty it caused. I just don’t see them doing that. I think one way or the other, we’re gonna get some finality here.”

What This Means for the Offseason

This kind of report usually signals that big changes are coming. If ownership is demanding clarity, it means they are tired of the status quo. We have already heard the rumors about potentially moving major pieces or seeing veteran leaders waive no-movement clauses like Morgan Rielly. But those moves require a GM with the job security to actually pull the trigger on franchise-altering deals.

Related: Maple Leafs Will Feel Fallout From Lack of Response to Matthews’ Injury

Treliving has been aggressive at times, but he has also been hamstrung by the current roster construction. If he gets the green light to return, expect a very busy summer where nobody is truly safe. However, if the “clarity” ownership is looking for isn’t there. We could be looking at a completely different front office by the time the NHL Draft rolls around in June.

The next few weeks are basically a job interview for the entire hockey operations department. Whether it is Treliving or someone else making the calls, the one thing that is certain is that the Maple Leafs cannot afford another year of standing pat.