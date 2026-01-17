3 Takeaways From the Sirens’ 3-2 OT Loss to the Frost

On Friday, Jan. 16, the New York Sirens hosted the Minnesota Frost for the first time in the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Frost struck first, but the Sirens answered back just eight minutes later. The second period saw a goal for each team, first Minnesota, then New York responded. The third saw no change in the score, causing the game to go into overtime. Not even a minute into the three-on-three, Kendall Coyne Schofield scored for the Frost’s 3-2 OT win over the Sirens.

O’Brien’s Goal Set the Tone

At 13:56, Mae Batherson took a seat for tripping, giving the Sirens the first power-play opportunity of the night. There were 22 seconds left in the extra-player opportunity, and Maddi Wheeler took a seat for cross-checking. The four-on-four ended, and the Sirens were now on the penalty kill.

Casey O’Brien gained control of the puck off a bad pass from the Frost. She dropped it down to Sarah Fillier as she skated into the neutral zone. Fillier sent it back to O’Brien, where she skated up to the net, outpacing the two Frost players trying to defend her. She skated up to Nicole Hensley, and while she hugged the goal post, O’Brien sent the puck into the wide empty space Hensley allowed.

New York Sirens celebrate a goal (Photo credit: PWHL)

O’Brien’s goal was her first since the Dallas Takeover Tour game on Dec. 28. That night, she notched her first PWHL goal and hat trick. Not only was this her first goal on home ice, but she also has four assists this season, totaling eight points so far. Holding the lead in points for the Sirens, O’Brien is closely followed by Kristyna Kaltounkova, the first-overall draft pick, with seven points. The two 2025 first-round draft picks for the Sirens are finding their stride in their first PWHL season.

Sirens Kept Pace

In the second period, the Sirens were down by one again, but managed to tie the score. Just three minutes after the Frost scored, Micah Zandee-Hart sent the puck around the boards, where it found Taylor Girard. She skated up to the faceoff circle and ripped a shot, tying the game once more.

In both periods, the Frost scored first, but the Sirens managed to answer back with a goal of their own. Although Minnesota had the lead each time, the Sirens found a way to get back in the game, which is arguably more important.

Kayle Osborne was once again on fire as well, keeping the Sirens in the game. She stopped 23 of 25 shots the Frost took on net. On top of this, the Sirens took 26 of their own shots. The game was evenly matched, as they only took one more shot than Minnesota in regulation. This game was an even matchup and a consistent back-and-forth for both teams. Unfortunately, it was the Frost who had the better hand in overtime.

Sirens’ Point Streak Continues

The Sirens might have had their four-game win streak snapped, but they extended their point streak to five games. This game, hosting the Frost, resulted in their first overtime game of the 2025-26 season. Since truly every point counts, this was a huge win of its own.

Since the PWHL follows the 3-2-1 point format, a regulation win earns a team three points, an overtime win earns two points, an overtime loss earns one point, and a regulation loss results in zero points. With the point they earned in this game, this brings the Sirens’ point total to 19 for the season. They are currently tied with the Montreal Victoire, but because they have a better percentage (PCT), Montreal sits in third place while the Sirens sit in fourth place. With their win, the Frost are in second place with 21 points.

The margins are so close for the points, and it is anyone’s game as to who will make this season’s playoffs. As of this moment, the Sirens are still in a playoff spot, which is a good sign for the only original six team that hasn’t made the playoffs yet. Let’s keep this momentum rolling for the Sirens.

Sirens Head to D.C.

The Sirens will next play on Sunday, Jan. 18, when they host Montreal at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., for a Takeover Tour game.