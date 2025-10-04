3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 3-2 Preseason Loss to Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers concluded their preseason schedule with a 3-2 overtime loss on the road against the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks got two goals from Jonathan Lekkerimaki and the overtime winner from Conor Garland, while Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl lit the lamp for the Oilers.

This was a veteran-heavy lineup on both sides as we prepare for the regular season. Stuart Skinner was scheduled to start for Edmonton, but he was scratched due to illness, giving the crease to Calvin Pickard. Pickard was solid in this one, stopping 24 of 27 for an .889 save percentage (SV%). Overall, this was an entertaining game featuring stars from both teams. Here are three takeaways from this preseason defeat.

Vasily Podkolzin Returned to the Lineup

Vasily Podkolzin returned to action after stepping away from the team following the passing of his father. He returned to Russia to mourn the loss with his family, but he’s back and ready to go. It was great to see him play the final tune-up game before the regular season.

The 24-year-old had a solid game, which has become a norm for him. He has been as consistent as it gets. His effort is always there, whether it’s the preseason or the playoffs; his game stays the same. The Oilers’ most physical forward laid a great hit on Elias Pettersson in the second period, separating him from the puck and forcing a turnover. He finished the game with one shot and three hits in 14:22 of ice time.

Noah Philp Should Be the Fourth-Line Centre

Noah Philp had a solid training camp and should be rewarded for his efforts. He outplayed both Adam Henrique and Curtis Lazar throughout the preseason and deserves to be the fourth-line centre to start the season. The undrafted product has everything you want in a fourth-line centre. He’s a 6-foot-3, 198-pounder who can skate and win faceoffs, especially in the defensive zone. Plus, he’s a coveted right-shot centre, which the organization desperately needs.

Noah Philp, Edmonton Oilers (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

If given the right opportunity and solid minutes, Philp can excel in that role. Head coach Kris Knoblauch can have a fourth line that’s solid defensively while also contributing offensively. But, it all comes down to how Knoblauch utilizes that line, especially if Philp is on it. The 27-year-old has all the tools to be successful, and we saw glimpses of that in camp. He should be given the chance to prove it in meaningful games. He had a taste of NHL experience last season, playing 15 games, recording two assists, while averaging only 9:04 of ice time. However, if he’s on this team, he requires more ice time and to be trusted in all situations.

The Preseason Is Finally Over

Finally, the next game the Oilers play will have meaning. While this game was entertaining, it doesn’t compare to the energy that will be felt come opening night. Eight preseason games are too many, especially for a team itching to get going after another lengthy playoff run.

The majority of the opening night roster played, so we got a look at potential line combinations for the regular season. The top line is the only confirmed line to start the season, with Draisaitl playing with Connor McDavid and Trent Frederic. But everything else is up for debate. This game saw Ryan Nugent-Hopkins centre Podkolzin and Andrew Mangiapane, Philp centred Henrique and Matt Savoie, and David Tomasek centred Kapanen and Isaac Howard. However, Knoblauch is known for juggling his lines, so nothing is set in stone. But it was nice to see a game featuring NHL rosters.

Starting in the 2026-27 season, the NHL will reduce the preseason to four games, which is an excellent move. This will eliminate the fluff because it’s not exciting when veteran-heavy lineups play AHL or junior players. Fewer preseason games will provide an opportunity to develop chemistry with different teammates and experiment with varying combinations to see what works and what doesn’t. We shouldn’t have to wait until the final preseason game to get a glimpse of what the opening night rosters will look like.

The Oilers kick off the regular season at home against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.