3 Things the Colorado Avalanche Need to Work on Before the Playoffs

The hockey world is focused on the 4 Nations Face-Off right now, a showdown between four of the premier hockey nations on the planet. The Colorado Avalanche, meanwhile, are looking ahead to the remainder of the 2024-25 season. It has been a rollercoaster season already, and there are still 25 games remaining.

Hoping to pick up on the momentum of their 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the Avalanche have a few things that they need to work on going into the playoffs. If they can address these three issues, they could become one of the most formidable teams in the league.

Consistency on the Power Play

Despite trading Mikko Rantanen, the Avalanche are still fifth in the league in goals scored and ninth in goals for per game (3.25). One of the things keeping them from becoming unstoppable in the offensive zone is the power play, which is something that no one could have seen becoming an issue.

Given that the same scheme/coaching has been in place for a long time, it’s hard to pinpoint where the issue is. With Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar (among others), it is a reasonable expectation that this unit should thrive no matter what other personnel is on the ice.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It may just be that they are in a funk and have to find their way out the hard way. It could also be considered that the big guns are logging so much even-strength time that they just don’t have the proper energy levels when the man advantage comes. Whatever the case, they need to figure it out before the playoffs come.

Secondary Scoring

An issue of late has been the lack of secondary scoring throughout the lineup. Ross Colton came back to earth after a hot start, injuries have gotten in the way, and Casey Mittelstadt has fallen off the face of the earth to the point that he is now becoming a focal point of trade rumors.

MacKinnon and Makar are going to get their points. Martin Necas has been a nice fit since arriving in Denver, but he isn’t quite at the level of Rantanen in terms of individual production. In order to make a deep run in the playoffs, the Avalanche need more from their secondary scorers.

Guys like Artturi Lehkonen and Jonathan Drouin are helping take the pressure off, but only Lehkonen has been consistent and he’s playing top-line minutes. Getting stronger and more consistent contributions from guys like Colton, Drouin, and Mittelstadt can make the difference between contending and simply making the playoffs.

Getting Healthy

If there is truly one thing at the top of the Avalanche wish list, it is to finally get healthy. Drouin has missed extended time. Valeri Nichushkin didn’t debut until mid-November and has been out for an extended period with a lower-body injury. Gabriel Landeskog hasn’t been on the ice in more than two years.

The good news is that Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said he expects Nichushkin to be back after the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was having a fantastic start and makes a clear difference in the top-six portion of the lineup.

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Injuries are one of the things that a team can’t control. That said, they have been the single largest issue facing the Avalanche over the course of this season. Getting Nichushkin back and being as close to 100% healthy as possible is something that would provide the biggest boost to the Avalanche lineup.

Avalanche Can Improve Playoff Positioning

As of this writing, the Avalanche are within striking distance of second in the Central Division. The Winnipeg Jets are 13 points up on the Avalanche, so catching them is probably out of the equation. But catching the Dallas Stars (four points ahead) is definitely feasible.

It would be ideal to get a matchup with the Stars or Minnesota Wild in Round 1 as opposed to the Vegas Golden Knights or Edmonton Oilers. The season is starting to wind down, and the final 25 games will be critical for the Avalanche and their quest for a fourth Stanley Cup.