3 Ways the Devils Can Turn This Season Around

With a handful of victories under their belt, the New Jersey Devils are starting to show flashes of potential, reminiscent of their previous winning ways. Now that the second half of the season is underway, it’s time for them to prove whether or not they can be serious playoff contenders.

Right now, the Devils sit four points out of a playoff spot — a difficult but not impossible task. They’ve been able to overcome the odds in the past, yet the organization has been struggling recently. But how can the Devils turn things around? Here are three recent positives that just might help save their season.

Taking Accountability

As with facing any difficult problem, one of the first steps is for the necessary parties to take accountability. After a few nasty losing streaks, a goalscoring slump, and mistake-riddled recent performances, it’s clear that action must be taken before it’s too late. Luckily, Devils fans have been hearing from players and management alike, addressing everything that’s going wrong.

It all started with Ondrej Palat taking responsibility after their 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night. All season long, his low point production and on-ice impact have been a controversial subject. But after a 19-game scoring drought, both of his shots found the back of the net, and his two goals were instrumental in the Devils maintaining momentum.

In his postgame interview, he admitted to his offensive struggles, but also stated how the team needs to do better as a whole. “We had tough times the last couple of weeks…We just need to keep building,” said Palat.

Another person who’s owned up to his actions is general manager Tom Fitzgerald. After spending the last few weeks in the hot seat, he spoke to the media on Wednesday, shouldering some of the blame for how the season has gone so far.

“I keep myself accountable to the fans, and I know they’re unhappy right now and they’re a passionate fanbase, and that’s what I love about being here…So we’re working to find ways to improve our team and solve problems,” said Fitzgerald. Hopefully, by being honest about what’s not working, the Devils can continue their current win streak and get back on track.

Goalscoring Resurgence

Lately, the Devils have had trouble scoring more than three goals in one game — and yet they’ve managed to do so in their last three games. A significant part of the reason is due to depth scoring, which has been an ongoing struggle for the team throughout the season.

But a few players in particular are leading their depth scoring resurgence. Cody Glass has three goals in his last three games, including a two-goal performance in his hometown against the Winnipeg Jets. He then went on to score the opening goal against the Seattle Kraken, giving the team a long-awaited 1-0 lead.

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier celebrates his game winning goal with his teammates against the Seattle Kraken during overtime (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Dawson Mercer has also been making an impact, recording at least one shot on goal per game since early December. But no one has been contributing to scoring quite like defenseman Luke Hughes. With five points in his last four games, he’s been invaluable for the Devils’ two-game win streak. For example, he assisted on each of Nico Hischier’s goals against the Kraken, both on the power play and the overtime game-winner.

If the Devils can get a handle on scoring multiple goals per game and the depth production that’s eluded them recently, there’s no telling what they’ll be able to accomplish during their upcoming playoff push.

Working Toward Power Play Consistency

It should come as a relief that the Devils’ special teams appear to be improving. So far in January, they’ve surrendered only three goals across 14 penalty kills. Their overall kill rate of 76.7% still ranks near the bottom of the league, but their defense has become more refined. For instance, they only allowed one shot against across two kills in their 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Similarly, they’ve limited opponents’ high-danger scoring opportunities. After the Pittsburgh Penguins recorded six high-danger scoring chances, the Devils have allowed an average of just 2.3 in their last three games. Likewise, there has also been a significant decrease in shot attempts against.

After a lull in their power play, the Devils now have three goals on the man advantage since the start of 2026. Now, instead of being a hindrance, their power play can shift the tide of a game — as seen in their 3-2 victory Wednesday night. Unsurprisingly, their captain leads the team with five power-play goals, tied with Timo Meier. But moving forward, it should be all hands on deck, preferably with more contributions from the second power-play unit.

Overall, the Devils are in a precarious situation, but their current win streak is proof that there’s still time to turn the season around. Now that goalscoring has become more reliable and special teams are making an impact, the league shouldn’t count New Jersey out just yet. And with the team and management on the same page about what needs to happen moving forward, better things should be on the horizon.